Area Boys Hockey: WDC knocks off Northern Lakes in OT

WADENA — Aron Sutherland scored the game-winning goal in overtime for the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines in their 4-3 win over Northern Lakes Thursday, Jan. 19.

It was Sutherland’s second goal of the game. WDC scored three goals in the third to take a 3-2 lead.

Northern Lakes’ Jerome Martin tied the game with 2:14 left to send it to overtime.

Connor Davis and Dalton Moyer also scored goals for the Wolverines. Darby Doelter and Logan Verville each scored goals for the Lightning.

Wadena-Deer Creek 0 0 3 1 — 4

Northern Lakes 1 1 1 0 — 3

First period: NL-Darby Doelter (Wyatt Balmer, Jerome Martin) 11:04

Second period: NL-Logan Verville (Martin) 4:31

Third period: WDC-Aron Sutherland (Cole Woods, Austyn Oothoudt) 16:07, WDC-Connor Davis PPG 14:34, WDC-Dalton Moyer (Aiden Sutherland) 9:45, NL-Martin (Easton Anderson, Drew Paulbeck) 2:14

Overtime: Aron Sutherland (Oothoudt, Woods) 2:04

Shots on goal: NL 17, WDC 25

Goalies: NL-DeSanto (21 saves); WDC-Lance Kaufman (14 saves)