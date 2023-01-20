STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Area Boys Hockey: WDC knocks off Northern Lakes in OT

2 area boys hockey teams hit the ice Jan. 19

BD-Hockey Graph.JPG
By Dispatch staff report
January 19, 2023 09:58 PM
Share
WADENA — Aron Sutherland scored the game-winning goal in overtime for the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines in their 4-3 win over Northern Lakes Thursday, Jan. 19.

It was Sutherland’s second goal of the game. WDC scored three goals in the third to take a 3-2 lead.

Northern Lakes’ Jerome Martin tied the game with 2:14 left to send it to overtime.

Connor Davis and Dalton Moyer also scored goals for the Wolverines. Darby Doelter and Logan Verville each scored goals for the Lightning.

Wadena-Deer Creek 0 0 3 1 — 4

Northern Lakes 1 1 1 0 — 3

First period: NL-Darby Doelter (Wyatt Balmer, Jerome Martin) 11:04

Second period: NL-Logan Verville (Martin) 4:31

Third period: WDC-Aron Sutherland (Cole Woods, Austyn Oothoudt) 16:07, WDC-Connor Davis PPG 14:34, WDC-Dalton Moyer (Aiden Sutherland) 9:45, NL-Martin (Easton Anderson, Drew Paulbeck) 2:14

Overtime: Aron Sutherland (Oothoudt, Woods) 2:04

Shots on goal: NL 17, WDC 25

Goalies: NL-DeSanto (21 saves); WDC-Lance Kaufman (14 saves)

Conference: NL 3-1-0; WDC 4-2-0. Overall: NL 5-8-0; WDC 9-4-0. Next: Northern Lakes at Detroit Lakes 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23; Wadena-Deer Creek hosts Prairie Centre 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21.

By Dispatch staff report
