Area Boys Hockey: WDC scores 7 on Bagley in win
1 area boys hockey teams hit the ice Monday, Dec. 13.
WADENA — Connor Davis and Aron Sutherland each scored two goals apiece for the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines in their 7-5 win over Bagley Monday, Dec. 12.
Cole Woods added three assists while Carson Davis, Cooper Ness and Jack Koranda also scored goals for the Wolverines.
Bagley 0 4 1 — 5
Wadena-DC 3 2 2 — 7
First period: WDC-Cooper Ness (Carson Davis) 3:18, WDC-Connor Davis (Cole Woods) 8:37, WDC-Aron Sutherland (Cole Woods, Aiden Sutherland) 16:10
Second period: B-Quinten Friborg (Breckin Levin, Iassc Schermerhorn) 2:34, B-Levin 3:42, B-Friborg (Casey Hansen) 4:57, B-Friborg (Markus Olson, Beau Gunderson) 14:34, WDC-Davis (Sutherland, Woods) 14:57, WDC-Carson Davis (Dalton Moyer) 15:46
Third period: B-Levin (Hansen) 2:49, WDC-Sutherland (Davis) 6:08, WDC-Jack Koranda (Evan Lunde) 10:09
Shots on goal: WDC 39, B 23Goalies: WDC-Gunner Olson (18 saves); B-Kassandra Fontaine (32 saves)
Overall: WDC 5-2. Next: WDC hosts Sauk Rapids 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15.
