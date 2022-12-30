Area Boys Hockey: WDC tops Little Falls by a goal

LITTLE FALLS— Aron Sutherland scored two goals for the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines as they defeated the Little Falls Flyers 5-4 Thursday, Dec. 29.

Cole Woods and Connor Davis each tallied a goal and two assists for the Wolverines while Evan Lunde added a goal.

Ryan Oothoudt, Carter Oothoudt, and Luke Avery each recorded a goal and an assist for the Flyers while Matt Filippi chipped in a goal.

Gunner Olsen stopped 33 of 37 shots for the Wolverines while Richie Varriano stopped 32 of 37 shots for the Flyers.

Wadena-Deer Creek 1 4 0 – 5

Little Falls 2 1 1 – 4

First period: LF-Ryan Oothoudt (Carter Oothoudt) 8:35, WDC-Aron Sutherland (Cole Woods) 11:35, LF-Matt Filippi (Aaron Marod, Luke Avery)

Second period: WDC-Connor Davis (Dalton Moyer, Cole Woods) 0:43, WDC-Evan Lunde (Connor Davis) PPG 5:29, LF-Luke Avery 9:48, WDC-Aron Sutherland (MJ Lunde, Cole Woods) PPG 12:19, WDC-Cole Woods (Connor Davis) PPG 15:28

Third period: LF-Carter Oothoudt (Ryan Oothoudt)Shots on goal: LF 11-8-18 37, WDC 5-17-15 37

Goalies: LF-Richie Varriano (32 saves); WDC-Gunner Olson (33 saves)Overall: LF 4-4-1, WDC 7-2.

Next: Little Falls at Bemidji 7:15 pm. Tuesday, Jan. 3; Wadena-Deer Creek at Detroit Lakes 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Northern Lakes 8, Becker/Big Lake 4

BREEZY POINT — Logan Verville recorded four goals and an assist for the Northern Lakes Lightning as they defeated Becker/Big Lake 8-4 Thursday, Dec. 29.

Easton Anderson tallied a goal and three assists while Isaac Peterson finished with a goal and two assists for the Lightning.

Preston Varness and Darby Boelter each recorded a goal for the Lightning and Wyatt Balmer and Jerome Martin each posted two assists.

Becker/Big Lake 0 3 1 – 4

Northern Lakes 1 3 4 – 8

First period: NL-Logan Verville (Wyatt Balmer, Easton Anderson) 9:03

Second period: NL-Preston Verness (Isaac Peterson, Christian Crutcher) 1:37, NL-Easton Anderson (Jerome Martin, Logan Verville) 1:37, B/BL-Brayden Graning (Jase Tobako) 3:43, NL-Logan Verville (Easton Anderson, Finnegan Fogarty) 7:28, B/BL-Ryan Tobako (Brayden Graning) SHG 10:36, B/BL-Eli Scheideman (William Johnson, Jase Tobako) 15:19

Third period: NL-Isaac Peterson (Darby Boelter, Kolbe Severson) 3:12, NL-Logan Verville (Wyatt Balmer) 6:02, B/BL-Brayden Graning 10:21, NL-Logan Verville (Easton Anderson, Jerome Martin) 11:44, NL-Darby Boelter (Isaac Peterson) 14:00

Shots on goal: NL 31, B/BL 20

Goalies: NL-Cyril Thull (16 saves); B/BL-Declan Weber (23 saves)