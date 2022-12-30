Area Boys Hockey: WDC tops Little Falls by a goal
3 area boys hockey teams hit the ice.
LITTLE FALLS— Aron Sutherland scored two goals for the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines as they defeated the Little Falls Flyers 5-4 Thursday, Dec. 29.
Cole Woods and Connor Davis each tallied a goal and two assists for the Wolverines while Evan Lunde added a goal.
Ryan Oothoudt, Carter Oothoudt, and Luke Avery each recorded a goal and an assist for the Flyers while Matt Filippi chipped in a goal.
Gunner Olsen stopped 33 of 37 shots for the Wolverines while Richie Varriano stopped 32 of 37 shots for the Flyers.
Wadena-Deer Creek 1 4 0 – 5
Little Falls 2 1 1 – 4
First period: LF-Ryan Oothoudt (Carter Oothoudt) 8:35, WDC-Aron Sutherland (Cole Woods) 11:35, LF-Matt Filippi (Aaron Marod, Luke Avery)
Second period: WDC-Connor Davis (Dalton Moyer, Cole Woods) 0:43, WDC-Evan Lunde (Connor Davis) PPG 5:29, LF-Luke Avery 9:48, WDC-Aron Sutherland (MJ Lunde, Cole Woods) PPG 12:19, WDC-Cole Woods (Connor Davis) PPG 15:28
Third period: LF-Carter Oothoudt (Ryan Oothoudt)Shots on goal: LF 11-8-18 37, WDC 5-17-15 37
Goalies: LF-Richie Varriano (32 saves); WDC-Gunner Olson (33 saves)Overall: LF 4-4-1, WDC 7-2.
Next: Little Falls at Bemidji 7:15 pm. Tuesday, Jan. 3; Wadena-Deer Creek at Detroit Lakes 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Northern Lakes 8, Becker/Big Lake 4
BREEZY POINT — Logan Verville recorded four goals and an assist for the Northern Lakes Lightning as they defeated Becker/Big Lake 8-4 Thursday, Dec. 29.
Easton Anderson tallied a goal and three assists while Isaac Peterson finished with a goal and two assists for the Lightning.
Preston Varness and Darby Boelter each recorded a goal for the Lightning and Wyatt Balmer and Jerome Martin each posted two assists.