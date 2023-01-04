99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Area Boys Hockey: WDC’s 5-game win streak snapped by DL

One area boys hockey teams hit the ice Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines Logo.jpg
By Dispatch staff report
January 03, 2023 10:10 PM
DETROIT LAKES — Connor Davis scored two goals as the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines fell 7-3 to the Detroit Lakes Lakers in a Mid-State Conference game Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Peyton Mithun scored the other goal for the Wolverines as DL and W-DC started the game tied for the Mid-State Conference lead with matching 3-0 records.

The Wolverines had won five straight and scored at least five goals in all five victories, including a 7-0 victory over Prairie Centre to start the streak.

Detroit Lakes 1 3 3 – 7

Wadena-DC 0 1 2 – 3

First period: DL-Carter Bellefeuille (Cole Larson, Tommy Suckert) 11:14

Second period: DL-Easton Kennedy (Cole Deraney) 2:31, WDC-Connor Davis (Evan Lunde, MJ Lunde) ppg 7:21; DL-Chase Kukowski (Jace Fields) 8;39, DL-Larson (Fields, Suckert) 12:26

Third period: WDC-Davis (Aron Sutherland) 3:06, WDC-Peyton Mithun (Cooper Ness) 4:10, DL-Fields (Larson) 8;39, DL-Ben Hines (Kennedy, Deraney) 16A:26, DL-Bellefeuille (Suckert) 17:00

Shots on goal: WDC 17, DL 40

Goalies: WDC-Gunnar Olson (33 saves)

Conference: WDC 3-1. Overall: WDC 7-3. Next: WDC hosts Lake of the Woods 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6.

