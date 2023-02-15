Area Boys Hockey: Wolverines double-up Willmar

WADENA — Cole Woods scored four goals for the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines as they used a five-goal second period to defeat the Willmar Cardinals 8-4 in a Section 6-1A matchup Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Connor Davis tallied a goal and three assists for the Wolverines and Aron Sutherland recorded a goal and two assists.

W-DC’s Carson Davis and Cooper Ness each finished with a goal and an assist and goalie Gunner Olson recorded an assist while stopping 22 of the 26 shots he faced in net.

Willmar 2 1 1 – 4

Wadena-DC 2 5 1 – 8

First period: WDC-Connor Davis 3:49, WDC-Cole Woods (Connor Davis, Dalton Moyer), W-Cullen Gregory (Jordan Gorans, Henry Michelson) 13:22, W-Ethan Stark (Arron Fischer, Dylan Staska) PPG 14:33

Second period: WDC-Carson Davis (Evan Lunde, Cooper Ness) 1:54, WDC-Cole Woods (Connor Davis, Gunner Olson) PPG 3:45, WDC-Aron Sutherland 12:11, WDC-Cole Woods (Aron Sutherland, Austyn Oothoudt) 14:17, W-Elijah Van Buren (Evan Ims, Trenton Larson) 15:11, WDC-Cooper Ness (Carson Davis) 15:21

Third period: WDC-Cole Woods (Aron Sutherland, Connor Davis) 7:31, W-Arron Fischer 16:57

Shots on goal: WDC 27, W 26

Goalies: WDC-Gunner Olson (22 saves); W-Mason Thole (19 saves)

Overall: WDC 13-8-2. Next: WDC at Cambridge-Isanti 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16.

Monticello 7, Northern Lakes 3

BREEZY POINT — Jerome Martin, Kolbe Severson and Nicholas Brunkhorst all tallied goals for the Northern Lakes Lightning as they lost 7-3 to the Monticello Moose in a non-conference game Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Monticello 1 4 2 – 7

Northern Lakes 1 0 2 – 3