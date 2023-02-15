Area Boys Hockey: Wolverines double-up Willmar
Two area boys hockey teams hit the ice Tuesday, Feb. 14.
We are part of The Trust Project.
WADENA — Cole Woods scored four goals for the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines as they used a five-goal second period to defeat the Willmar Cardinals 8-4 in a Section 6-1A matchup Tuesday, Feb. 14.
Connor Davis tallied a goal and three assists for the Wolverines and Aron Sutherland recorded a goal and two assists.
W-DC’s Carson Davis and Cooper Ness each finished with a goal and an assist and goalie Gunner Olson recorded an assist while stopping 22 of the 26 shots he faced in net.
Willmar 2 1 1 – 4
Wadena-DC 2 5 1 – 8
First period: WDC-Connor Davis 3:49, WDC-Cole Woods (Connor Davis, Dalton Moyer), W-Cullen Gregory (Jordan Gorans, Henry Michelson) 13:22, W-Ethan Stark (Arron Fischer, Dylan Staska) PPG 14:33
Second period: WDC-Carson Davis (Evan Lunde, Cooper Ness) 1:54, WDC-Cole Woods (Connor Davis, Gunner Olson) PPG 3:45, WDC-Aron Sutherland 12:11, WDC-Cole Woods (Aron Sutherland, Austyn Oothoudt) 14:17, W-Elijah Van Buren (Evan Ims, Trenton Larson) 15:11, WDC-Cooper Ness (Carson Davis) 15:21
Third period: WDC-Cole Woods (Aron Sutherland, Connor Davis) 7:31, W-Arron Fischer 16:57
Shots on goal: WDC 27, W 26
Goalies: WDC-Gunner Olson (22 saves); W-Mason Thole (19 saves)
Overall: WDC 13-8-2. Next: WDC at Cambridge-Isanti 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16.
Monticello 7, Northern Lakes 3
BREEZY POINT — Jerome Martin, Kolbe Severson and Nicholas Brunkhorst all tallied goals for the Northern Lakes Lightning as they lost 7-3 to the Monticello Moose in a non-conference game Tuesday, Feb. 14.
ADVERTISEMENT
Monticello 1 4 2 – 7
Northern Lakes 1 0 2 – 3
Overall: NL 10-14. Next: Northern Lakes hosts Detroit Lakes 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16.
Eight boys' basketball teams were in action Tuesday, Feb. 14.
Calia Chaney races in the Alpine ski state meet Tuesday, Feb. 14
Subscribe and listen to the Dispatch Sports Wrap with Rad & Hop sponsored by Shannon's Auto Body on the Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast feed at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
The Brainerd Warriors' Cayden Sumption was named Boys Swimmer of the Week by conference.