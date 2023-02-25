99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Area Boys Hockey: Wolverines survive in double OT to advance in playoffs

Wadena-Deer Creek vs Morris-Benson in the Section 6-1A quarterfinals

By Dispatch staff report
February 24, 2023 09:59 PM

WADENA — Evan Lunde scored the game-winning goal in the second overtime for the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines as they defeated Morris-Benson in the opening round of the Section 6-1A playoffs Friday, Feb. 24.

Peyton Mithun tallied a goal and an assist for the Wolverines while Jaeger Pettit and Connor Davis scored the other two goals.

Gunnar Olson stopped 33 of 36 shots for WDC as they advanced to the Section 6-1A Semifinals against top-seed Alexandria Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Morris-Benson 0 1 2 0 0 – 3

Wadena-DC 0 2 1 0 1 – 4

Second period: WDC-Connor Davis (Aron Sutherland) 8:55, MB-9 (28,5) 4:26, WDC-Peyton Minthun (Kaden Peterson) 3:26

Third period: WDC-Jaeger Pettit (MJ Lunde, Peyton Mithun) 11:52, MB-14 (17) 11:45, MB-15 9:31

Second Overtime: WDC-Evan Lunde (Carson Davis) 15:51

Shots on goal: WDC 51, MB 36

Goalies: WDC-Gunnar Olson (33 saves); opponent-Danielson (47 saves)

