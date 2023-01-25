STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, January 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Area Boys Hockey: Wolverines win again

Two area boys hockey teams hit the ice Tuesday, Jan. 24.

BD-Hockey Graph.JPG
By Dispatch staff report
January 24, 2023 10:13 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

WAHPETON — Cole Woods recorded a hat trick and an assist for the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines as they scored five first-period goals before defeating Breckenridge-Wahpeton 7-3 in a Mid-State Conference game Tuesday, Jan. 24.

W-DC’s Aron Sutherland finished with two goals and two assists and Kaden Peterson and Evan Lunde each scored a goal.

Connor Davis recorded four assists for the Wolverines who improved their record to 11-4 this season.

Breckenridge 0 1 2 – 3

Wadena-DC 5 1 1 – 7

First period: WDC-Kaden Peterson (Cooper Ness) 6:01, WDC-Cole Woods (Connor Davis, Aron Sutherland) 6:11, WDC-Aron Sutherland (Cole Woods, Connor Davis) 6:28, WDC-Aron Sutherland (Connor Davis) 13:31, WDC-Cole Woods (Aron Sutherland, Aiden Sutherland) 14:57

Second period: WDC-Evan Lunde (Jaeger Pettit, MJ Lunde) 10:04, BW-Brennan Ritter 15:07

Third period: WDC-Cole Woods (Connor Davis) 4:13, BW-Jace Johnson 13:32, BW-Trey Vogelbacher Penalty Shot Goal 16:59

Shots on goal: WDC 60, BW 22

Goalies: WDC-Lance Kaufman (19 saves); BW-Andrew Withuski (53 saves)

Conference: WDC 6-2. Overall: WDC 11-4. Next: WDC hosts Kittson County Central 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27.

Cathedral 7, Northern Lakes 1

ST. CLOUD — Jerome Martin’s goal on an assist from Darby Boelter and Wyatt Balmer was the lone goal for the Northern Lakes Lightning in a 7-1 loss to the St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders Tuesday, Jan. 24.

The loss drops Northern Lakes to 5-10 overall. The Lightning will be at Park Rapids 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26.

Related Topics: LOCAL SPORTSBOYS HOCKEYLITTLE FALLS FLYERSNORTHERN LAKES LIGHTNINGWADENA-DEER CREEK WOLVERINES
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Brainerd Warrior Boys Basketball against the Duluth East.
Prep
Boys Basketball: Duluth East grabs double-overtime win over Warriors
Brainerd hosts Duluth East Tuesday, Jan. 24
January 24, 2023 10:26 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
Volleyball
Prep
Area Girls Basketball: Younger Martini eclipses 1,000 in win for Pequot Lakes
7 area girls basketball teams were in action Jan. 24
January 24, 2023 10:22 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
BD-Wrestling Graph.jpg
Prep
Area Wrestling: W-DC gets win over C-I
Four area wresting teams hit the mat Tuesday, Jan. 24.
January 24, 2023 10:07 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Kade Stengrim
Prep
Boys Hockey: Warriors play to a 3-3 tie
The Brainerd Warriors traveled to Grand Rapids Tuesday, Jan. 24.
January 24, 2023 09:58 PM