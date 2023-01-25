Area Boys Hockey: Wolverines win again

WAHPETON — Cole Woods recorded a hat trick and an assist for the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines as they scored five first-period goals before defeating Breckenridge-Wahpeton 7-3 in a Mid-State Conference game Tuesday, Jan. 24.

W-DC’s Aron Sutherland finished with two goals and two assists and Kaden Peterson and Evan Lunde each scored a goal.

Connor Davis recorded four assists for the Wolverines who improved their record to 11-4 this season.

Breckenridge 0 1 2 – 3

Wadena-DC 5 1 1 – 7

First period: WDC-Kaden Peterson (Cooper Ness) 6:01, WDC-Cole Woods (Connor Davis, Aron Sutherland) 6:11, WDC-Aron Sutherland (Cole Woods, Connor Davis) 6:28, WDC-Aron Sutherland (Connor Davis) 13:31, WDC-Cole Woods (Aron Sutherland, Aiden Sutherland) 14:57

Second period: WDC-Evan Lunde (Jaeger Pettit, MJ Lunde) 10:04, BW-Brennan Ritter 15:07

Third period: WDC-Cole Woods (Connor Davis) 4:13, BW-Jace Johnson 13:32, BW-Trey Vogelbacher Penalty Shot Goal 16:59

Shots on goal: WDC 60, BW 22

Goalies: WDC-Lance Kaufman (19 saves); BW-Andrew Withuski (53 saves)

Conference: WDC 6-2. Overall: WDC 11-4. Next: WDC hosts Kittson County Central 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27.

Cathedral 7, Northern Lakes 1

ST. CLOUD — Jerome Martin’s goal on an assist from Darby Boelter and Wyatt Balmer was the lone goal for the Northern Lakes Lightning in a 7-1 loss to the St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders Tuesday, Jan. 24.

The loss drops Northern Lakes to 5-10 overall. The Lightning will be at Park Rapids 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26.

