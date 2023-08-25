Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Area Boys Soccer: Ambriz paces Flyers over Lakers

Little Falls at Detroit Lakes Thursday, Aug. 24.

Little Falls Flyers Logo.jpg
Today at 10:14 PM

DETROIT LAKES — Adrian Ambriz scored three goals for the Little Falls Flyers as they beat Detroit Lakes 5-2 Thursday, Aug. 24.

Ambriz scored two goals in the first half and one the second half to get his hat trick. Jake Schneider and Sam Dehn added goals for the Flyers.

Dehn recorded an assist as did Kusi Quillo, Dylan Inwards, Emmit Platenberg and Garrett Lindberg.

Robert Crosswhite notched four saves and Broeden McLean two saves for the Flyers.

Little Falls 3 2 — 5

Detroit Lakes 0 2 — 2

First half: LF-Adrian Ambriz (Kusi Quillo), LF-Jake Schneider (Garrett Lindberg), LF-Ambriz (Sam Dehn)

Second half: DL-Connor Jensen, LF-Dehn (Dylan Inwards), LF-Ambriz (Emmit Platenberg), DL-Jensen

Shots on goal: DL 8, LF 13

LF-Robert Crosswhite (4 saves), Broeden McLean (2 saves)

Overall: LF 1-0. Next: Little Falls at Princeton 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26.

