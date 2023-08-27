Area Boys Soccer: Tigers claw out win against Flyers

PRINCETON — Adrien Ambriz and Kusi Quillo each scored goals for the Little Falls Flyers in a 5-2 loss to the Princeton Tigers Saturday, Aug. 26.

Emmit Plantenberg and Sam Dehn each recorded assists and Robert Crosswhite finished with eight saves for the Flyers.

"For us to come up week one against a team like Princeton that is bigger, faster and stronger like a lot of teams we'll face in Section 8-2A is a very good thing,” Flyers head coach Chris Backhaus said. “We have a lot of young guys on the roster this season who have had little to no varsity experience and them experiencing the speed of play and physicality we saw today gives us a benchmark of the level of play we need to achieve to remain competitive.”

Little Falls 1 1 -- 2

Princeton 2 3 -- 5

First half: P-Cole Olson (Noah Feneir) 34:10; P-Feneir 20:30; LF-Adrien Ambriz (Emmit Plantenberg 15:10

Second half: P-Olson 38:20; LF-Kusi Quillo (Sam Dehn) 36:30, P-Olson (Feneir) 14:25; P-Colin Robereau 5:20

Shots on goal: LF 8; P 13

Goalkeepers: LF-Robert Crosswhite (8 saves)