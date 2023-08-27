6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, August 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Area Boys Soccer: Tigers claw out win against Flyers

The Little Falls Flyers traveled to Princeton to face the Tigers.

Little Falls Flyers Logo.jpg
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 4:10 PM

PRINCETON — Adrien Ambriz and Kusi Quillo each scored goals for the Little Falls Flyers in a 5-2 loss to the Princeton Tigers Saturday, Aug. 26.

Emmit Plantenberg and Sam Dehn each recorded assists and Robert Crosswhite finished with eight saves for the Flyers.

"For us to come up week one against a team like Princeton that is bigger, faster and stronger like a lot of teams we'll face in Section 8-2A is a very good thing,” Flyers head coach Chris Backhaus said. “We have a lot of young guys on the roster this season who have had little to no varsity experience and them experiencing the speed of play and physicality we saw today gives us a benchmark of the level of play we need to achieve to remain competitive.”

Little Falls 1 1 -- 2

Princeton 2 3 -- 5

First half: P-Cole Olson (Noah Feneir) 34:10; P-Feneir 20:30; LF-Adrien Ambriz (Emmit Plantenberg 15:10

Second half: P-Olson 38:20; LF-Kusi Quillo (Sam Dehn) 36:30, P-Olson (Feneir) 14:25; P-Colin Robereau 5:20

Shots on goal: LF 8; P 13

Goalkeepers: LF-Robert Crosswhite (8 saves)

Overall: LF 1-1. Next: Little Falls hosts Zimmerman 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines Logo.jpg
Prep
Area Girls Tennis: W-DC’s Fiemeyers win at Crookston
32m ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Little Falls Flyers Logo.jpg
Prep
Area Girls Soccer: Flyers fall to East Grand Forks
1h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
BD-Running Graph.jpg
Prep
Area Cross-Country: Pequot’s Hall, Chaney score top 5s
1h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
A deer eating plants in a yard.
Local
Ask the Master Gardener: A fence of fishing line effective in deterring deer from eating plants
11h ago
 · 
By  Jennifer Knutson | U of M Extension Master Gardener
Exterior of the Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport main entrances
Local
Brainerd lakes airport to resurface parking lots
1d ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Lakes Triathalon
Sports
Athletics: Lakes Country Triathlon back in action this weekend
1d ago
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
Headshot of Tyler Addison and fiancee
Local
Road to Recovery: ‘There’s a better life out there’
Sep 21, 2022
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke