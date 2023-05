Area Boys Tennis: Aitkin drops 2 in regular season finale

GRAND FORKS — Blaise Sanford and Nolan Nordberg each finished with a singles win as the Aitkin Gobblers closed out the season with a pair of losses Monday, May 15.

The Gobblers lost to East Grand Forks 6-1 and fell to Grand Rapids 5-2.

The doubles team of Sanford and Zander Peterson also nailed down a win as the Gobblers ended the regular season at 3-10.

East Grand Forks 6, Aitkin 1

Grand Rapids 5, Aitkin 2

Singles

No. 1: Zander Peterson 0-1/ Josh Stanley 0-1

No. 2: Blaise Sanford 1-0/ Wyatt Crowther 0-1

No. 3: Wyatt Winter 0-1/ Noland Nordberg 1-0

No. 4: Andrew Hurlik 0-1/ Micah Morris 0-1

Doubles

No. 1: Josh Stanley-Wyatt Crowther 0-1/ Blaise Sanford-Zander Peterson 1-0

No. 2: Noland Nordberg-Josh Kukowski 0-1/ Isaac Asmus-Josh Kukowski 0-1

No. 3: Isaac Asmus-Reese Wendlandt 0-1/ Wyatt Winter-Andrew Hudrlik 0-1