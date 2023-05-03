Area Boys Tennis: Aitkin drops match to Pine City
Aitkin at Pine City in boys tennis Monday, May 2
PINE CITY — Aitkin’s No. 2 doubles duo of Isaac Asmus and Josh Kukowski fell in two sets 7-5, 6-1 as the Gobblers lost 7-0 to Pine City Monday, May 2.
Pine City 7, Aitkin 0
Singles
No. 1: Brady Berglund (PC) def. Zander Peterson 6-2, 6-2
No. 2: Greyson Johnson (PC) def. Josh Stanley 6-0, 6-1
No. 3: Billy Brown (PC) def. Parker Laird 6-0, 6-0
No. 4: Ashton Moore (PC) def. Wyatt Winter 6-1, 6-0
Doubles
No. 1: Bryer Berube-Aaron Rootkie (PC) def. Blaise Sanford-Wyatt Crowther 6-1, 6-2
No. 2: Spencer Wicktor-Julian Kozisek (PC) def. Isaac Asmus-Josh Kukowski 7-5, 6-1
No. 3: Milo Rydberg-Bohdan Valvoda (PC) def. Reese Wendlandt-Andrew Hudrlik 6-0, 6-1
Overall: A 2-3. Next: Aitkin hosts Cloquet 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 3.
