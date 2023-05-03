Area Boys Tennis: Aitkin drops match to Pine City

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

PINE CITY — Aitkin’s No. 2 doubles duo of Isaac Asmus and Josh Kukowski fell in two sets 7-5, 6-1 as the Gobblers lost 7-0 to Pine City Monday, May 2.

