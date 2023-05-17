99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Area Boys Tennis: Aitkin eliminated in Section 7-1A Tournament

Aitkin at Cloquet in the Section 7-1A Team Tournament

Aitkin Gobbler Logo.jpg
Today at 9:06 PM

CLOQUET — Blaise Sanford and Wyatt Winter each won their singles matches as the Aitkin Gobblers fell to Cloquet 5-2 in the Section 7-1A Team Tournament Tuesday, May 16.

Sanford won his match 6-0, 6-1 over Marco Zegan and Winter defeated Devin Cary 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

The Gobblers finished the team season with a 3-11 record.

Cloquet 5, Aitkin 2

Singles

No. 1: Ethan Lavan (C) def. Zander Peterson 6-1, 6-1

No. 2: Blaise Sanford (A) def. Marco Zegan 6-0, 6-1

No. 3: Wyatt Winter (A) def. Devin Cary 4-6, 6-3, 6-3

No. 4: Wesley Olson (C) def. Andrew Hudrlik 7-5, 6-3

Doubles

No. 1: Max Sundquist-Ethan Doty (C) def. Josh Stanley-Wyatt Crowther 7-5, 6-2

No. 2: Joey Bender-Noah Bender (C) def. Josh Kukowski-Noland Nordberg 4-6, 6-0, 6-1

No. 3: Sam Painter-TJ Sabyan (C) def. Reese Wendlandt-Isaac Asmus 6-4, 7-6

Overall: A 3-11. Next: Section 7-1A individual tournament at Duluth, May 24-25.

