Area Boys Tennis: Aitkin falls 7-0

The Aitkin Gobblers traveled to Mora Tuesday, April 18.

Aitkin Gobbler Logo.jpg
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 8:27 PM

MORA — Blaise Sanford and Wyatt Crowther forced a third-set tiebreaker for the Aitkin Gobblers, who fell 7-0 to the Mora Mustangs Tuesday, April 18.

Mora 7, Aitkin 0

Singles

No. 1: Max Sampson (M) def. Zander Peterson 6-0, 6-3

No. 2: Joe Sampson (M) def. Josh Stanley 6-0, 6-1

No. 3: Chase Axtell (M) def. Parkers Caird 6-0, 6-0

No. 4: Saul Thompson (M) def. Wyatt Winter 6-3, 6-2

Doubles

No. 1: Madox Balmer-Jonah Smart (M) def. Blaise Sanford-Wyatt Crowther 6-3, 3-6, 10-5

No. 2: Sam Zins-Jens Jensen (M) def. Josh Kukowski-Noland Nordbery 6-0, 6-1

No. 3: Straton Nelson-Graham Balmer (M) def. Isaac Asmus-Reese Wendlandt 6-1, 6-1

Overall: A 1-1. Next: hosts Foley 4:15 p.m. Thursday, April 20.

