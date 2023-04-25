Area Boys Tennis: Aitkin handles Hunters

DULUTH — Micah Morris didn’t drop a game as he won his No. 4 singles match 6-0, 6-0 for the Aitkin Gobblers as they defeated the Duluth Denfeld Hunters 5-2 Monday, April 24.

Blaise Sanford and Josh Stanley each picked up wins in straight sets at No. 2 and No. 3 singles and Zander Peterson won his No. 1 singles match in three sets.

Will Henline and Reese Wendtlandt won at No. 3 doubles 7-6, 6-4 to help Aitkin improve to 2-1.

Aitkin 5, Duluth Denfeld 2

Singles

No. 1: Zander Peterson (A) def. Mathias MacMillan 6-2, 3-6, 6-2

No. 2: Blaise Sanford (A) def. Jackson Chedarquist 6-0, 6-3

No. 3: Josh Stanley (A) def. Daniel Pueringer 6-0, 6-2

No. 4: Micah Morris (A) def. Sam Eklund 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

No. 1: Hayden Mann-Derek Mayne (D) def. Parker Laird-Noland Nordberg 6-4, 6-2

No. 2: Parker Chastey-Lenny Jennings (D) def. Josh Kukowski-Isaac Asmus 7-6, 4-6, 6-3

No. 3: Will Henline-Reese Wendtlandt (A) def. Brady Braaten-Matt Eklund 7-6, 6-4