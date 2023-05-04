Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Area Boys Tennis: Aitkin loses tight match to Cloquet

Aitkin hosts Cloquet Wednesday, May 3

Aitkin Gobbler Logo.jpg
Today at 9:57 PM

CROSBY — Blaise Sanford, Josh Stanley and Parker Laird all earned singles wins for the Aitkin Gobblers in their 4-3 loss to the Cloquet Lumberjacks Wednesday, May 3.

Sanford won 6-2, 6-4 at No. 2 singles, Stanley won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 3 singles and Laird dispatched his opponent 6-4, 6-0 at No. 4 singles.

The Gobblers dropped to 2-4 on the season.

Cloquet 4, Aitkin 3

Singles

No. 1: Ethan Lavan (Clo) def. Zander Peterson 7-5, 6-2

No. 2: Blaise Sanford (A) def. Marco Zegan 6-2, 6-4

No. 3: Josh Stanley (A) def. Devin Cary 6-2, 6-1

No. 4: Parker Laird (A) def. Chris Stoltzfus 6-4, 6-0

Doubles

No. 1: Ethan Doty-Max Sundquist (Clo) def. Noland Nordberg-Wyatt Crowther 6-4, 6-2

No. 2: Joey Bender-Noah Bender (Clo) def. Josh Kukowski-Isaac Asmus 6-2, 6-3

No. 3: Sam painter-Wyatt Winter (Clo) def. Reese Asmus-Wyatt Winter 6-1, 2-6, 6-2

Overall: A 2-4. Next: Aitkin hosts Duluth Marshall 4:15 p.m. Thursday, May 4.

What To Read Next
Little Falls Flyers Logo.jpg
Prep
Area Baseball: Flyers grab win over DL
May 03, 2023 09:55 PM
Brainerd's Dawson Ringler hits the ball Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Cragun's Legacy Courses.
Prep
Boys Golf: Ringler shoots under par to medal at Cragun’s
May 03, 2023 09:04 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
brainerd-sports-boosters.jpg
Prep
Athletics: Booster meeting set for noon
May 03, 2023 07:40 AM
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Izzy Olson uses a putter on the green.
Prep
Girls Golf: Warriors 2nd in wind-swept CLC meet
May 02, 2023 09:11 PM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
Maren Ceynowa
Prep
Softball: Warriors tops Sauk Rapids 14-0
May 02, 2023 09:06 PM
Lake Mille Lacs ice piles up.
Local
Mille Lacs Lake ice on the move
May 02, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Steven L. Kohls
Anthony Armstrong tees off at The Pines.
Prep
Area Boys Golf: Armstrong wins title for Pequot Lakes at The Preserve
May 02, 2023 09:02 PM