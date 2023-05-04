Area Boys Tennis: Aitkin loses tight match to Cloquet

CROSBY — Blaise Sanford, Josh Stanley and Parker Laird all earned singles wins for the Aitkin Gobblers in their 4-3 loss to the Cloquet Lumberjacks Wednesday, May 3.

Sanford won 6-2, 6-4 at No. 2 singles, Stanley won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 3 singles and Laird dispatched his opponent 6-4, 6-0 at No. 4 singles.

The Gobblers dropped to 2-4 on the season.

Cloquet 4, Aitkin 3

Singles

No. 1: Ethan Lavan (Clo) def. Zander Peterson 7-5, 6-2

No. 2: Blaise Sanford (A) def. Marco Zegan 6-2, 6-4

No. 3: Josh Stanley (A) def. Devin Cary 6-2, 6-1

No. 4: Parker Laird (A) def. Chris Stoltzfus 6-4, 6-0

Doubles

No. 1: Ethan Doty-Max Sundquist (Clo) def. Noland Nordberg-Wyatt Crowther 6-4, 6-2

No. 2: Joey Bender-Noah Bender (Clo) def. Josh Kukowski-Isaac Asmus 6-2, 6-3

No. 3: Sam painter-Wyatt Winter (Clo) def. Reese Asmus-Wyatt Winter 6-1, 2-6, 6-2