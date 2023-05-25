99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Area Boys Tennis: Gobblers compete in Section 7-1A

The Aitkin Gobblers competed in the Section 7-1A Individual Tournament Wednesday, May 24.

Aitkin Gobbler Logo.jpg
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 8:19 PM

VIRGINIA — The Aitkin Gobblers season concluded Wednesday, May 24, during the Section 7-1A Individual Tournament.

Noland Nordberg and Josh Kukowski both fell in the opening round of the singles bracket.

The doubles team of Blaise Sanford and Zander Peterson received a first-round bye before falling to a Hibbing team in the next round.

Singles

First round: Van Schmickle (Duluth Marshall) def. Noland Nordberg (Aitkin) 6-1, 6-0; Christian Dickson (Hibbing) def. Josh Kukowski (Aitkin) 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

First round: Blaise Sanford-Zander Peterson (Aitkin) bye; Ethan Doty-Max Sundquist (Cloquet) def. Josh Stanley-Wyatt Crowther (Aitkin) 6-0, 6-1

Quarterfinals: Isaiah Hildenbrand-Jack Gabardi (Hibbing) def. Sanford-Peterson 6-1, 6-3

By Dispatch staff report
