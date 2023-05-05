Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Area Boys Tennis: Gobblers down Duluth Marshall

The Aitkin Gobblers hosted Duluth Marshall Thursday, May 4.

Aitkin Gobbler Logo.jpg
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 8:21 PM

CROSBY — Josh Stanley and Parker Laird notched wins in their singles matches and the Aitkin Gobblers doubles teams swept their three matches to defeat Duluth-Marshall 5-2 Thursday, May 4.

Isaac Asmus and Josh Kukowski posted a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 2 doubles.

Aitkin 5, Duluth Marshall 2

Singles

No. 1: Landon Wheeler (DM) def. Zander Peterson 6-3, 7-6

No. 2: Johnny Jelatis (DM) def. Blaise Sanford 6-3, 6-4

No. 3: Josh Stanley (A) def. Van Schmickle 6-1, 3-6, 7-6

No. 4: Parker Laird (A) def. Liam Perry-Spears 4-6, 6-2, 6-3

Doubles

No. 1: Wyatt Crowther-Noland Nordberg (A) def. Barret Grim-Aidan Graham 6-2, 6-0

No. 2: Josh Kukowski-Isaac Asmus (A) def. Will Watson-Drake Johnsrud 6-0, 6-0

No. 3: Andrew Hudrlik-Micah Morris (A) def. Luke Weis-Isaac Ballmer 6-3, 6-1

Overall: A 3-4. Next: Aitkin hosts Hibbing 4 p.m. Friday, May 5.

