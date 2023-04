Area Boys Tennis: Gobblers fall to Hermantown

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

HERMANTOWN — Aitkin’s Andrew Hudrlik-Reese Wendlandt tallied the only win for Gobblers at No. 3 doubles winning 7-5, 6-1 over their Hermantown opponents as they fell 6-1 to the Hawks Tuesday, April 25th.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.