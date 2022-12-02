Area Boys Basketball: W-DC hangs on to top Cards
3 area teams were in action Thursday, Dec. 1.
WADENA — Teshe Loer recorded 24 points as the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines won their season opener by defeating the Staples-Motley Cardinals 57-55 Thursday, Dec. 1.
Peyton Church added 16 points for the Wolverines.
Hunter Miller led the Cardinals with 18 points while Isaiah Schultz chipped in 14 points.
Staples-Motley 24 31 – 55
Wadena-Deer Creek 31 26 – 57
STAPLES-MOTLEY
Hunter Miller 18, Lucas Brownell 3, Isaiah Schultz 14, Dakota Hennagir 8, Grant Bestland 9, Elijah Claussen 3. FG 20-61 (32%), FT 8-13 (61%). 3-point 7-29 (24%). Overall: 0-1. Next: hosts Verndale 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6.
WADENA-DEER CREEK
Teshe Loer 24, Lyrik Haug 2, Kobe Snyder 2, Isaac Hamann 9, Peyton Church 16, Phillip Ross 2, Nathaniel Peterson 2. FG 22-62 (35%), FT 7-11 (63%). 3-point 6-26 (23%). Overall: 1-0. Next: at West Central 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6.
Pierz 55, Holdingford 35
HOLDINGFORD — Noah Oberfeld led the Pierz Pioneers with 21 points as they defeated the Holdingford Huskers 55-35 in their season opener Thursday, Dec. 1.
Joey Stuckmayer and Jonathan Cheney each finished with 14 points for the Pioneers.
Holdingford 11 24 – 35
Pierz 27 28 – 55
PIERZ
Jack Prokott 4, Joey Stuckmayer 14, Kirby Fischer 2, Derrick Bakke 2, Jonathan Cheney 14, Noah Oberfeld 21, Eugene Skiba 2. FG 22-64 (34%), FT 9-14 (64%). 3-point 6-21 (28%). Overall: 1-0. Next: hosts Swanville 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6.
