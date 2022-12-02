Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Area Boys Basketball: W-DC hangs on to top Cards

3 area teams were in action Thursday, Dec. 1.

0524basketball.jpg
By Dispatch staff report
December 01, 2022 10:07 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

WADENA — Teshe Loer recorded 24 points as the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines won their season opener by defeating the Staples-Motley Cardinals 57-55 Thursday, Dec. 1.

Peyton Church added 16 points for the Wolverines.

Hunter Miller led the Cardinals with 18 points while Isaiah Schultz chipped in 14 points.

Staples-Motley 24 31 – 55

Wadena-Deer Creek 31 26 – 57

STAPLES-MOTLEY

Hunter Miller 18, Lucas Brownell 3, Isaiah Schultz 14, Dakota Hennagir 8, Grant Bestland 9, Elijah Claussen 3. FG 20-61 (32%), FT 8-13 (61%). 3-point 7-29 (24%). Overall: 0-1. Next: hosts Verndale 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6.

WADENA-DEER CREEK

Teshe Loer 24, Lyrik Haug 2, Kobe Snyder 2, Isaac Hamann 9, Peyton Church 16, Phillip Ross 2, Nathaniel Peterson 2. FG 22-62 (35%), FT 7-11 (63%). 3-point 6-26 (23%). Overall: 1-0. Next: at West Central 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Pierz 55, Holdingford 35

HOLDINGFORD — Noah Oberfeld led the Pierz Pioneers with 21 points as they defeated the Holdingford Huskers 55-35 in their season opener Thursday, Dec. 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joey Stuckmayer and Jonathan Cheney each finished with 14 points for the Pioneers.

Holdingford 11 24 – 35

Pierz 27 28 – 55

PIERZ

Jack Prokott 4, Joey Stuckmayer 14, Kirby Fischer 2, Derrick Bakke 2, Jonathan Cheney 14, Noah Oberfeld 21, Eugene Skiba 2. FG 22-64 (34%), FT 9-14 (64%). 3-point 6-21 (28%). Overall: 1-0. Next: hosts Swanville 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Related Topics: LOCAL SPORTSBOYS BASKETBALLPIERZ PIONEERSSTAPLES-MOTLEY CARDINALSWADENA-DEER CREEK WOLVERINES
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What to read next
Little Falls Flyers Logo.jpg
Prep
Area Gymnastics: Flyers knock off LPGE
Little Falls at Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Dec. 21
December 21, 2022 05:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Annelise Baird
Prep
Warriors Athlete of Week: Brainerd’s Baird making waves in the snow
Annelise Baird won the Mora Pursuit to and athlete of the week honors.
December 21, 2022 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
Sumption_Cayden.jpg
Prep
Athletics: Sumption honored by conference
Sumption earns Central Lakes Conference performer of the week
December 21, 2022 04:47 PM
Eric Pohlkamp holding a trophy
Prep
Hockey: Pohlkamp enjoys success playing for US Junior Select Team
Eric Pohlkamp played for the US Junior Select Team in the 2022 World Junior A Challenge in Cornwall, Ontario
December 21, 2022 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom