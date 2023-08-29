Area Cross-Country: Brownell wins for 2nd-place Cards

STAPLES — Audrey Brownell ran a first-place time of 19:10.3 to lead the Staples-Motley Cardinals to second at the Cardinal Invite Monday, Aug. 28, at The Vintage at Staples.

Kyanna Burton placed second for the Cardinals.

Crosby-Ironton, led by Ruby Westin’s 13th-place 23:48.29 placed fourth.

Verndale’s Mia Arroyo recorded an eighth-place time of 22:16.83.

On the boys’ side, Staples-Motley finished fourth led by Issiah Tabatt’s fifth place 17:42.22.

C-I’s Joseph Ringhand placed 13th in 18:26.03.

Boys results

Team scores: 1-Fergus Falls 40, 2-Bertha-Hewitt 40, 3-Park Rapids 64, 4-Staples-Motley 97, 5-Detroit Lakes 132, 6-ABE 181

Individual winner: Noah Huot (Park Rapids) 16:30.16

Crosby-Ironton results: 13-Joseph Ringhand 18:26.03, 41-Aiden Reisz 22:147, 53-Brad Lueck 26:25.68, 54-Spencer Hollenhorst 26:26.03

Pine River-Backus results: 43-Reece Trumble 22:43.26, 48-William Adams 25:14.85, 51-Dennis Rahm 26:13.51

Staples-Motley results: 5-Issiah Tabatt 17:42.22, 18-Logan Robben 19:02.7, 23-Dillan Robben 19:44.19, 26-Elijah Greenwaldt 20:10.16, 29-Gage Bjerga 20:45.65, 30-Gabriel Kroll 21:00.71, 32-Blaine Plattner 21:16.07

Verndale results: 38-Diego Shaw 21;51.15, 52-Jayden Herner 26:18.2

Girls results

Team scores: 1-Fergus Falls 37, 2-Staples-Motley 53, 3-Park Rapids 74, 4-Crosby-Ironton 93, 5-Detroit Lakes 118, 6-ABE 121

Individual winner: Audrey Brownell (SM) 19:10.3

Crosby-Ironton results: Ruby Westin 23:48.29, 19-Madeline Lacerte 24:17.42, 20-Anna Westin 24:18.89, 30-Maria Ringhand 25:52.74, 33-Gabby Rosecrans 26:22.78, 40-Londyn Eastwood 29:12.99, 43-Cadence Wynn 29:59.8

Pine River-Backus results: 41-Arya Compton 29:54.33, 44-River Crawford 30:14.14, 45-Kelsey Bergem 30:30.69, 48-Kalie Trout 34:11.64

Staples-Motley results: Kyanna Burton 19:47.56, 10-Bella Hines 22:54.91, 25-Suhaila Mikhaeil 24:57.22, 27-Leah Greenwaldt 25:06.88, 28-Aleea Holst 25:21.86, 31-Naila Mikhaeil 26:08.75

Verndale results: 8-Mia Arroyo 22:15.83, 47-Mia Shaw 31:58.21

Next: Crosby-Ironton at Pequot Lakes Invite 4:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7; Pine River-Backus at Warrior Invite 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1; Staples-Motley at Minnesota State University, Moorhead Invite 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8; Verndale at Wadena-Deer Creek Invite 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Pierz collects 2 wins

MILACA — Nathan Tax opened the season with a first-place time of 18:02.5 to lead the Pierz Pioneers boys to first at the Milaca Early Bird Invite Monday, Aug. 28, at Stones Throw Golf Club.

The Pierz girls also finished first with Chloe Lochner’s second-place time of 22:13.7 leading the way. Quinn Gruber finished fourth, Clara Tax fifth, Morgan Litke seventh and Erin Thesing eighth.

Wyatt Betsinger finished second on the boys’ side followed by Ethan Kowalczyk in seventh and Tyler Foss in 16th and Caden Lucking in 18th for Pierz’s 44 points.

Boys results

Team scores: 1-Pierz 44, 2-Mora 52, 3-Foley 68, 4-North Branch 83, 5-Milaca 121, 6-Rush City 131

Individual winner: Nathan Tax (Prz) 18:02.5

Pierz results: 2-Wyatt Betsinger 18:06.10, 7-Ethan Kowalczyk 18:48.4, 16-Tyler Foss 20:09.1, 18-Caden Lucking 20:12.1, 21-Kaleb Poser 20:18.1, 30-Nathan Solinger 22:36.1

Girls results

Team scores: 1-Pierz 26, 2-Hinckley-Finlayson 44, 3-Foley 73, 4-Milca 101, 5-Mora 116, 6-Rush City 159

Individual winner: Haley Gieger (HF) 21:54.6

Pierz results: 2-Chloe Lochner 22:13.7, 4-Quinn Gruber 22:19.4, 5-Clara Tax 22:34.1, 7-Morgan Litke 23:14.1, 8-Erin Thesing 23:21.1, 12-Billie Maye Pohlkamp 23:37.8, 13-Eden Andres 24:12.1