Area Cross-Country: Pequot’s Hall, Chaney score top 5s

PERHAM — Eli Hall ran a second-place time of 15:19.9 to lead the Pequot Lakes Patriots to seventh in the Perham “Brave Like Gabe” Early Bird Invite Saturday, Aug. 27.

Hall was followed by Liam Zins in 29th and Shane Crowley in 33. James Johnson placed 50th to round out the Patriots’ score.

Little Falls, led by Brayden Paulsen’s 40th-place, finished 13th and Wadena-Deer Creek was 14th with Grant Nelson’s 55th-place 17:37.5 leading the way.

Pequot’s Calia Chaney was the fastest area runner on the girls’ side as she ran a third-place 19:19.6 to pace the Patriot girls to eighth place.

The Flyers were the top area girls’ team as they posted a sixth-place 212 led by Malin Youngberg’s 11th-place 20:16.6 and Grace LeClair’s 15th-place 20:22.6

Verndale’s Mia Arroyo finished 25th in 21:05.7.

Lydia Oldakowski paced the seventh-place WDC girls with a 29th-place 21:14.9.

Boys results

Team scores: 1-Perham 72, 2-Hopkins 96, 3-Moorhead 97, 4-Lakeville South 103, 5-Bemidji 159, 6-Willmar 159, 7-Pequot Lakes 188, 8-Hawley 214, 9-Dilworth-Gyndon-Felton 220, 10-Pelican Rapids 310, 11-Ottertail Central 315, 12-Lake Park-Audubon 319, 13-Little Falls 36-, 14-Wadena-Deer Creek 376, 15-South 421, 16-Frazee 44-, 17-Thief River Falls 474, 18-Barnesville 534

Individual winner: Bjorn Anderson (Perham) 15:19.9

Little Falls results: 40-Brayden Paulsen 18:00.5, 57-Noah Cameron 18:37.8, 89-Kolbi Cameron 20:08.2, 109-Blake Nolan 21:14.7, 114-William Threlkeldt 21:22.7, 116-Nick Sprang 21:43.3, 137-Owen Swisher 22:43.2

Pequot Lakes results: 2-Eli Hall 15:19.9, 29-Liam Zins 17:28.8, 33-Shane Crowley 17:44.9, 50-James Johnson 18:18.9, 78-Eli Toftness 19:38.8, 95-Connor Jensen 20:38.8, 120-Brak Schramm 21:52.4

Verndale results: 133-Diego Shaw 22:22.6, 170-Jayden Herner 25:08.6

Wadena-Deer Creek results: 55-Grant Nelson 17:37.5, 73-Cooper Damio 19:23.4, 84-Tayton Lehmann 20:00.3, 99-Owen Anderson 20:49.3, 104-Isaac Heppner 21:06.4, 115-Blake Haverkamp 21:35.6, 117-Trevin Kern 21:43.4

Girls results

Team scores: 1-Perham 48, 2-Hopkins 70, 3-Moorhead 91, 4-Lakeville South 112, 5-Willmar 167, 6-Little Falls 212, 7-Wadena-Deer Creek 217, 8-Pequot Lakes 230, 9-Hawley 233, 10-Bemidji 233, 11-Menahga 264, 12-South 294, 13-Thief River Falls 312, 14-Frazee 405, 15-Pelican Rapids 445

Individual winner: Sydney Drevlow (Hopkins) 17:35.8

Little Falls results: 11-Malin Youngberg 20:16.6, 15-Grace Leclair 20:22.6, 57-Rose Jarnot 22:34.5, 71-Alayna Neu 23:45.2, 74-Faith Krawiecki 24:08.4, 87-Emma Larson 25:03.7

Pequot Lakes results: 3-Calia Chaney 19:19.6, 43-Rian Zutter 21:53.4, 51-Kyra Rohrback 22:21.5, 63-Erika English 22:54.6, 88-Emma Bitzer 25.07.7, 92-Lilix Gustafson 25:25.7

Verndale results: 25-Mia Arroyo 21:05.7, 124-Mia Shaw 30:37.2

Wadena-Deer Creek results: 29-Lydia Oldakowski 21:14.9, 35-Noelle Spicer 21:43.4, 48-Amber Collins 22:03.7, 60-Brittan Sweeney 22:38.7, 62-Brielie Kern 22:48.8, 67-Karly Haverkamp 23:28.6, 76-Annika Spicer 24:15.3