6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, August 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Area Cross-Country: Pequot’s Hall, Chaney score top 5s

Four area teams competed in the Perham Invite Saturday, Aug. 26.

BD-Running Graph.jpg
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 3:39 PM

PERHAM — Eli Hall ran a second-place time of 15:19.9 to lead the Pequot Lakes Patriots to seventh in the Perham “Brave Like Gabe” Early Bird Invite Saturday, Aug. 27.

Hall was followed by Liam Zins in 29th and Shane Crowley in 33. James Johnson placed 50th to round out the Patriots’ score.

Little Falls, led by Brayden Paulsen’s 40th-place, finished 13th and Wadena-Deer Creek was 14th with Grant Nelson’s 55th-place 17:37.5 leading the way.

Pequot’s Calia Chaney was the fastest area runner on the girls’ side as she ran a third-place 19:19.6 to pace the Patriot girls to eighth place.

The Flyers were the top area girls’ team as they posted a sixth-place 212 led by Malin Youngberg’s 11th-place 20:16.6 and Grace LeClair’s 15th-place 20:22.6

ADVERTISEMENT

Verndale’s Mia Arroyo finished 25th in 21:05.7.

Lydia Oldakowski paced the seventh-place WDC girls with a 29th-place 21:14.9.

Boys results

Team scores: 1-Perham 72, 2-Hopkins 96, 3-Moorhead 97, 4-Lakeville South 103, 5-Bemidji 159, 6-Willmar 159, 7-Pequot Lakes 188, 8-Hawley 214, 9-Dilworth-Gyndon-Felton 220, 10-Pelican Rapids 310, 11-Ottertail Central 315, 12-Lake Park-Audubon 319, 13-Little Falls 36-, 14-Wadena-Deer Creek 376, 15-South 421, 16-Frazee 44-, 17-Thief River Falls 474, 18-Barnesville 534

Individual winner: Bjorn Anderson (Perham) 15:19.9

Little Falls results: 40-Brayden Paulsen 18:00.5, 57-Noah Cameron 18:37.8, 89-Kolbi Cameron 20:08.2, 109-Blake Nolan 21:14.7, 114-William Threlkeldt 21:22.7, 116-Nick Sprang 21:43.3, 137-Owen Swisher 22:43.2

Pequot Lakes results: 2-Eli Hall 15:19.9, 29-Liam Zins 17:28.8, 33-Shane Crowley 17:44.9, 50-James Johnson 18:18.9, 78-Eli Toftness 19:38.8, 95-Connor Jensen 20:38.8, 120-Brak Schramm 21:52.4

Verndale results: 133-Diego Shaw 22:22.6, 170-Jayden Herner 25:08.6

Wadena-Deer Creek results: 55-Grant Nelson 17:37.5, 73-Cooper Damio 19:23.4, 84-Tayton Lehmann 20:00.3, 99-Owen Anderson 20:49.3, 104-Isaac Heppner 21:06.4, 115-Blake Haverkamp 21:35.6, 117-Trevin Kern 21:43.4

Girls results

Team scores: 1-Perham 48, 2-Hopkins 70, 3-Moorhead 91, 4-Lakeville South 112, 5-Willmar 167, 6-Little Falls 212, 7-Wadena-Deer Creek 217, 8-Pequot Lakes 230, 9-Hawley 233, 10-Bemidji 233, 11-Menahga 264, 12-South 294, 13-Thief River Falls 312, 14-Frazee 405, 15-Pelican Rapids 445

Individual winner: Sydney Drevlow (Hopkins) 17:35.8

Little Falls results: 11-Malin Youngberg 20:16.6, 15-Grace Leclair 20:22.6, 57-Rose Jarnot 22:34.5, 71-Alayna Neu 23:45.2, 74-Faith Krawiecki 24:08.4, 87-Emma Larson 25:03.7

Pequot Lakes results: 3-Calia Chaney 19:19.6, 43-Rian Zutter 21:53.4, 51-Kyra Rohrback 22:21.5, 63-Erika English 22:54.6, 88-Emma Bitzer 25.07.7, 92-Lilix Gustafson 25:25.7

Verndale results: 25-Mia Arroyo 21:05.7, 124-Mia Shaw 30:37.2

Wadena-Deer Creek results: 29-Lydia Oldakowski 21:14.9, 35-Noelle Spicer 21:43.4, 48-Amber Collins 22:03.7, 60-Brittan Sweeney 22:38.7, 62-Brielie Kern 22:48.8, 67-Karly Haverkamp 23:28.6, 76-Annika Spicer 24:15.3

Next: Little Falls at Wadena-Deer Creek Invite 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5; Pequot Lakes at Brainerd Invite 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1; Verndale at Staples-Motley Invite 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 28; Wadena-Deer Creek at New York Mills Invite 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 31.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Brainerd High School swimming pictures
Members Only
Prep
Girls Swimming and Diving: Warriors have eyes on defending section title
1d ago
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
A runner with the football heads toward the goal line.
Prep
High School Football: Pirates open season in style
1d ago
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
BDtennis5.JPG
Prep
Area Girls Tennis: Flyers win Aitkin Invite
1d ago
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
A deer eating plants in a yard.
Local
Ask the Master Gardener: A fence of fishing line effective in deterring deer from eating plants
9h ago
 · 
By  Jennifer Knutson | U of M Extension Master Gardener
Exterior of the Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport main entrances
Local
Brainerd lakes airport to resurface parking lots
23h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Lakes Triathalon
Sports
Athletics: Lakes Country Triathlon back in action this weekend
1d ago
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
Headshot of Tyler Addison and fiancee
Local
Road to Recovery: ‘There’s a better life out there’
Sep 21, 2022
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke