Sports Prep

Area Cross-Country: Pierz lands 2 top 5s

The Pierz Pioneers competed in the Twin Ports Invite Aug. 24.

3831518+1122_Pierz-Pioneers-Logo.jpg
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 9:19 PM

DULUTH — Nathan Tax placed eighth with a time of 17:53 for the Pierz Pioneers boys as they placed fourth at the Duluth East Twin Ports Invitational Thursday, Aug 24.

Wyatt Betsinger captured 10th place with an 18:02.

Quinn Gruber paced the fifth-place Pioneer girls with a 24th-place time of 21:55.

Boys results

Team scores: 1-Duluth East 34, 2-Farmington 48, 3-Centennial 75, 4-Pierz 98, 5-Hibbing 19:03, 6-Duluth Denfeld 187

Individual winner: Sam Blascyk (Duluth East) 16:43

Pierz results: 8-Nathan Tax 17:53, 10-Wyatt Betsinger 18:02, 17-Ethan Kowalczyk 18:24, 29-Tyler Foss 19:25, 34-Caden Lucking 20:01, 35-Kaleb Poser 20:57, 36-Nathan Solinger 21:04

Girls results

Team scores: 1-Farmington 46, 2-Duluth East 47, 3-Centennial 48, 4-Hibbing 86, 5-Pierz 134

Individual winner: Kylie Nelson (Centennial) 19:18

Pierz results: 24-Quinn Gruber 21:55, 25-Chloe Lochner 22:08, 26-Clara Tax 22:23, 28-Morgan Litke 22:35, 31-Erin Thesing 22:44, 33-Eden Andres 23:41, 35-Billie Maye Pohlkamp 23:51

Next: Pierz at Milaca 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28.

