Area Dance Mid-State Conference Championship 012023 klick! Gallery

1 of 44: Pequot Lakes - PRB Varsity Kick 1 012123.jpg Pequot Lakes-Pine River-Backus dancers compete in varsity kick Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Crosby-Ironton High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

2 of 44: Aitkin Varsity Kick 1 012123.jpg Aitkin dancers compete in varsity kick Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Crosby-Ironton High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

3 of 44: Aitkin Varsity Jazz 1 012123.jpg Aitkin dancers compete in varsity jazz Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Crosby-Ironton High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

4 of 44: Crosby-Ironton Varsity Kick 1 012123.jpg Crosby-Ironton dancers compete in varsity kick Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Crosby-Ironton High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

5 of 44: Pequot Lakes - PRB Varsity Jazz 1 012123.jpg Pequot Lakes-Pine River-Backus dancers compete in varsity jazz Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Crosby-Ironton High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

6 of 44: Crosby-Ironton Varsity Jazz 1 012123.jpg Crosby-Ironton dancers compete in varsity jazz Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Crosby-Ironton High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

7 of 44: Area Dance Mid-State Conference Championships 012023 (1).JPG Area dancers compete in the Mid-State Conference Championships on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Crosby-Ironton High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

8 of 44: Area Dance Mid-State Conference Championships 012023 (2).jpg Area dancers compete in the Mid-State Conference Championships on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Crosby-Ironton High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

9 of 44: Area Dance Mid-State Conference Championships 012023 (3).jpg Area dancers compete in the Mid-State Conference Championships on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Crosby-Ironton High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

10 of 44: Area Dance Mid-State Conference Championships 012023 (4).jpg Area dancers compete in the Mid-State Conference Championships on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Crosby-Ironton High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

11 of 44: Area Dance Mid-State Conference Championships 012023 (5).jpg Area dancers compete in the Mid-State Conference Championships on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Crosby-Ironton High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

12 of 44: Area Dance Mid-State Conference Championships 012023 (6).JPG Area dancers compete in the Mid-State Conference Championships on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Crosby-Ironton High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

13 of 44: Area Dance Mid-State Conference Championships 012023 (7).jpg Area dancers compete in the Mid-State Conference Championships on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Crosby-Ironton High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

14 of 44: Area Dance Mid-State Conference Championships 012023 (8).jpg Area dancers compete in the Mid-State Conference Championships on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Crosby-Ironton High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

15 of 44: Area Dance Mid-State Conference Championships 012023 (9).jpg Area dancers compete in the Mid-State Conference Championships on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Crosby-Ironton High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

16 of 44: Area Dance Mid-State Conference Championships 012023 (10).jpg Area dancers compete in the Mid-State Conference Championships on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Crosby-Ironton High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

17 of 44: Area Dance Mid-State Conference Championships 012023 (11).jpg Area dancers compete in the Mid-State Conference Championships on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Crosby-Ironton High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

18 of 44: Area Dance Mid-State Conference Championships 012023 (12).jpg Area dancers compete in the Mid-State Conference Championships on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Crosby-Ironton High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

19 of 44: Area Dance Mid-State Conference Championships 012023 (13).JPG Area dancers compete in the Mid-State Conference Championships on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Crosby-Ironton High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

20 of 44: Area Dance Mid-State Conference Championships 012023 (14).jpg Area dancers compete in the Mid-State Conference Championships on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Crosby-Ironton High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

21 of 44: Area Dance Mid-State Conference Championships 012023 (15).JPG Area dancers compete in the Mid-State Conference Championships on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Crosby-Ironton High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

22 of 44: Area Dance Mid-State Conference Championships 012023 (16).jpg Area dancers compete in the Mid-State Conference Championships on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Crosby-Ironton High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

23 of 44: Area Dance Mid-State Conference Championships 012023 (17).jpg Area dancers compete in the Mid-State Conference Championships on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Crosby-Ironton High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

24 of 44: Area Dance Mid-State Conference Championships 012023 (18).jpg Area dancers compete in the Mid-State Conference Championships on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Crosby-Ironton High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

25 of 44: Area Dance Mid-State Conference Championships 012023 (19).JPG Area dancers compete in the Mid-State Conference Championships on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Crosby-Ironton High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

26 of 44: Area Dance Mid-State Conference Championships 012023 (20).jpg Area dancers compete in the Mid-State Conference Championships on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Crosby-Ironton High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

27 of 44: Area Dance Mid-State Conference Championships 012023 (21).jpg Area dancers compete in the Mid-State Conference Championships on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Crosby-Ironton High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

28 of 44: Area Dance Mid-State Conference Championships 012023 (22).jpg Area dancers compete in the Mid-State Conference Championships on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Crosby-Ironton High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

29 of 44: Area Dance Mid-State Conference Championships 012023 (23).jpg Area dancers compete in the Mid-State Conference Championships on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Crosby-Ironton High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

30 of 44: Area Dance Mid-State Conference Championships 012023 (24).jpg Area dancers compete in the Mid-State Conference Championships on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Crosby-Ironton High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

31 of 44: Area Dance Mid-State Conference Championships 012023 (25).JPG Area dancers compete in the Mid-State Conference Championships on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Crosby-Ironton High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

32 of 44: Area Dance Mid-State Conference Championships 012023 (26).jpg Area dancers compete in the Mid-State Conference Championships on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Crosby-Ironton High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

33 of 44: Area Dance Mid-State Conference Championships 012023 (27).jpg Area dancers compete in the Mid-State Conference Championships on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Crosby-Ironton High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

34 of 44: Area Dance Mid-State Conference Championships 012023 (28).jpg Area dancers compete in the Mid-State Conference Championships on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Crosby-Ironton High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

35 of 44: Area Dance Mid-State Conference Championships 012023 (29).JPG Area dancers compete in the Mid-State Conference Championships on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Crosby-Ironton High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

36 of 44: Area Dance Mid-State Conference Championships 012023 (30).JPG Area dancers compete in the Mid-State Conference Championships on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Crosby-Ironton High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

37 of 44: Area Dance Mid-State Conference Championships 012023 (31).JPG Area dancers compete in the Mid-State Conference Championships on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Crosby-Ironton High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

38 of 44: Area Dance Mid-State Conference Championships 012023 (32).jpg Area dancers compete in the Mid-State Conference Championships on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Crosby-Ironton High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

39 of 44: Area Dance Mid-State Conference Championships 012023 (33).jpg Area dancers compete in the Mid-State Conference Championships on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Crosby-Ironton High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

40 of 44: Area Dance Mid-State Conference Championships 012023 (34).jpg Area dancers compete in the Mid-State Conference Championships on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Crosby-Ironton High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

41 of 44: Area Dance Mid-State Conference Championships 012023 (35).JPG Area dancers compete in the Mid-State Conference Championships on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Crosby-Ironton High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

42 of 44: Area Dance Mid-State Conference Championships 012023 (36).jpg Area dancers compete in the Mid-State Conference Championships on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Crosby-Ironton High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

43 of 44: Area Dance Mid-State Conference Championships 012023 (37).JPG Area dancers compete in the Mid-State Conference Championships on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Crosby-Ironton High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch