Dance Team: C-I wins Mid-State

CROSBY — With a first-place finish in kick and a second-place finish in jazz, Crosby-Ironton earned the Mid-State Conference championship Friday, Jan. 20.
C-I collected 324 total points and 4.5 rank points to win the kick division.
Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus placed second on Friday in kick with 309 points and six rank points, but it was Detroit Lakes’ win in jazz and thei third place finish in kick that landed them second place in the overall conference standings.
1/44: Pequot Lakes-Pine River-Backus dancers compete in varsity kick Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Crosby-Ironton High School.
2/44: Aitkin dancers compete in varsity kick Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Crosby-Ironton High School.
3/44: Aitkin dancers compete in varsity jazz Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Crosby-Ironton High School.
4/44: Crosby-Ironton dancers compete in varsity kick Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Crosby-Ironton High School.
5/44: Pequot Lakes-Pine River-Backus dancers compete in varsity jazz Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Crosby-Ironton High School.
6/44: Crosby-Ironton dancers compete in varsity jazz Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Crosby-Ironton High School.
C-I scored 296 points in jazz and received seven rank points.
“It was a super exciting day receiving overall kick champions for the fourth year in a row and overall conference Champions for the third year in a row,” C-I head coach Rachel Norwood said. “This group of athletes has been working hard to achieve this goal and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
C-I’s Hannah Pederson, Raylin Daraitis, Brenna Nelson and Londyn Eastwood earned all-conference honors with Cami Armbrust and Isabella Haukos landing honorable mention honors.
