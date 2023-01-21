STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Sports | Prep
News reporting

Dance Team: C-I wins Mid-State

Three area dance teams were in action Friday, Jan. 20.

Dancers compete in a gym.
Crosby-Ironton dancers compete in varsity kick Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Crosby-Ironton High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
January 21, 2023
CROSBY — With a first-place finish in kick and a second-place finish in jazz, Crosby-Ironton earned the Mid-State Conference championship Friday, Jan. 20.

C-I collected 324 total points and 4.5 rank points to win the kick division.

Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus placed second on Friday in kick with 309 points and six rank points, but it was Detroit Lakes’ win in jazz and thei third place finish in kick that landed them second place in the overall conference standings.

Dancers competing in a gym.
1/44: Pequot Lakes-Pine River-Backus dancers compete in varsity kick Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Crosby-Ironton High School.
Dancers compete in a gym.
2/44: Aitkin dancers compete in varsity kick Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Crosby-Ironton High School.
Dancers compete in a gym.
3/44: Aitkin dancers compete in varsity jazz Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Crosby-Ironton High School.
Dancers compete in a gym.
4/44: Crosby-Ironton dancers compete in varsity kick Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Crosby-Ironton High School.
Dancers compete in a gym.
5/44: Pequot Lakes-Pine River-Backus dancers compete in varsity jazz Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Crosby-Ironton High School.
Dancers compete in a gym.
6/44: Crosby-Ironton dancers compete in varsity jazz Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Crosby-Ironton High School.
Dancers compete in a gym.
C-I scored 296 points in jazz and received seven rank points.

“It was a super exciting day receiving overall kick champions for the fourth year in a row and overall conference Champions for the third year in a row,” C-I head coach Rachel Norwood said. “This group of athletes has been working hard to achieve this goal and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

C-I’s Hannah Pederson, Raylin Daraitis, Brenna Nelson and Londyn Eastwood earned all-conference honors with Cami Armbrust and Isabella Haukos landing honorable mention honors.

Dancers compete in a gym.
Aitkin dancers compete in varsity kick Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Crosby-Ironton High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

Team results

Jazz: 1-Detroit Lakes (349 points, 3 rank points), 2-Crosby-Ironton (296 points, 7 rank points), 3-Pequot Lakes/Pine River-BAckus (301 points, 8 rank points), 4-Aitkin (215 points, 12 rank points)

Kick: 1-Crosby-Ironton (324 points, 4.5 rank points), 2-Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus (309 opints, 6 rank points), 3-Detroit Lakes (314 points, 6.5 rank points),4-Aitkin (256 points, 12 rank points).

Next: Aitkin in Section meet at Wadena-Deer Creek Saturday, Feb. 4; Crosby-Ironton at Hawley Invite 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27; Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus at Monticello Invite 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28.

