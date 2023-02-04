99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
|
Area Dance Team: 3 from Little Falls team make All-State

Ella Hershey.jpeg
Ella Hershey
Matt Blewett / My Story Minnesota
By Dispatch staff report
February 04, 2023 07:57 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

LITTLE FALLS — Three student-athletes from the Little Falls dance team earned spots on Class 2A All-State jazz and kick teams.

Sophomore Chelsea Williams earned a spot on the All-State kick team. Senior Ella Hershey and junior Abby Hershey landed spots on the all-state jazz team.

AbbyHershey.jpeg
Abby Hershey
Matt Blewett/My Story Minnesota

The three will perform with other Class 2A All-State honorees on March 11 at Edina High School.

Chelsea Williams.jpeg
Chelsea Williams
Matt Blewett/My Story Minnesota

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

