Area Girls Basketball: Huskies defend home court against Trojans

PILLAGER — Jada Loucks scored 21 points for the Pillager Huskies as they defeated the Sebeka Trojans 53-45 in a Park Region Conference game Thursday, Jan. 12.

Grace Grimsley tallied 16 points for the Huskies who improved to 5-4.

Sebeka 29 16 – 45

Pillager 23 30 – 53

SEBEKA

Mandy Quaschnick 11, Maci Lake 14, Samantha Stevens 3, Annika Pulju 8, Kyla Watson 4, Mya Weaver 5.

PILLAGER

Alayna Kavanaugh 8, Emma Reeder 7, Grace Grimsley 16, Bailey Schommer 1, Jada Loucks 21. Conference: 2-2. Overall: 5-4. Next: at Menahga 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Lake Region 38, Owatonna 13

BAXTER — Azil Pulak recorded 10 points and six steals as the Lake Region Christian Hornets defeated Owatonna 38-13 in a Minnesota Association of Christian Schools game Thursday, Jan. 12.

Emma Moore tallied nine points and nine steals for the Hornets while Nikole Thorson tallied seven points, 11 rebounds and six steals.

Owatonna 4 9 – 13

Lake Region 20 18 – 38

OWATONNA

Victoria Dunlap 5, Lizzie Schmidt 2, Hailey Cooke 2, Ayriel Long 2, Faithann Dunlap 2.

LAKE REGION

Azil Pulak 10, Annalis Benson 4, Olivia Adams 6, Nikole Thorson 7, Emma Moore 9, Bella Stephens 2. FG 16-90 (17.8%), FT 3-9 (33.3%). 3-point 3-19 (15.8%). Conference: 4-5. Overall: 5-6. Next: hosts St. Francis 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13.

Pine River-Backus 65, Red Lake 39

PINE RIVER — Aaliyah Lewis finished with 16 points for the Pine River-Backus Tigers as they defeated the Red Lake Warriors 65-39 in a Northwoods Conference matchup Thursday, Jan. 12.

Alaura Dahl and Cate Travis each scored nine points for the Tigers.

Red Lake 18 21 – 39

Pine River-Backus 25 40 – 65

RED LAKE

Alicia Roy 8, Racquel Stillday 1, Hillary Jones 20, Rhianna May 8, Staar Rainey 2.

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Alaura Dahl 9, Cate Travis 9, Brianna Hanneken 6, Ella Dahl 2, Ariana Burns 2, Sawyer Tulenchik 6, Hannah Barchus 8, Mimi Bueckers 7, Aaliyah Lewis 16. Conference: 1-1. Overall: 4-4. Next: hosts Clearbrook-Gonvick 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13.

Browerville-Eagle Valley 55, Verndale 53

BROWERVILLE — Taylor Johnson and Katie Blaha each scored 14 points for the Verndale Pirates as they lost 55-53 to the Browerville-Eagle Valley Tigers Thursday, Jan. 12.

Reagen Ludovissie added 13 points for the Pirates.

Browerville-Eagle Valley 25 30 – 55

Verndale 28 25 – 53

BROWERVILLE

Ava Lorentz 7, Lauren Schnettler 16, Anna Myers 19, Abby Marxer 8, Madison Wendel 1, Ella Cuchna 4. FG 20-58 (34%), FT 13-21 (62%). 3-point 2-15 (13%).

VERNDALE

Avery Amerud 2, Taylor Johnson 14, Sarah Elfstrum 4, Katie Blaha 14, Olivia Stanley 6, Reagen Ludovissie 13. FG 21-46 (46%), FT 9-10 (90%). 3-point 2-9 (22%). Overall: 2-8. Next: hosts Frazee 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16.

Menahga 46,

Wadena-Deer Creek 44

MENAHGA — Madison Carsten scored 15 points and Addyson Gravelle tallied 13 for the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines in a 46-44 Park Region Conference loss to the Menahga Braves Thursday, Jan. 12.

Menahga 19 27 – 46

Wadena-Deer Creek 21 23 – 44

MENAHGA

Anjalie Aho 6, Janelle Hendrickson 3, Erica Tormanen 18, Leah Weaver 12, Nina Pinoniemi 1, Joie Koll 6.

WADENA-DEER CREEK