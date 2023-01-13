Area Girls Basketball: Huskies defend home court against Trojans
Six area girls' basketball teams were in action Thursday, Jan. 12.
PILLAGER — Jada Loucks scored 21 points for the Pillager Huskies as they defeated the Sebeka Trojans 53-45 in a Park Region Conference game Thursday, Jan. 12.
Grace Grimsley tallied 16 points for the Huskies who improved to 5-4.
Sebeka 29 16 – 45
Pillager 23 30 – 53
SEBEKA
Mandy Quaschnick 11, Maci Lake 14, Samantha Stevens 3, Annika Pulju 8, Kyla Watson 4, Mya Weaver 5.
PILLAGER
Alayna Kavanaugh 8, Emma Reeder 7, Grace Grimsley 16, Bailey Schommer 1, Jada Loucks 21. Conference: 2-2. Overall: 5-4. Next: at Menahga 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Lake Region 38, Owatonna 13
BAXTER — Azil Pulak recorded 10 points and six steals as the Lake Region Christian Hornets defeated Owatonna 38-13 in a Minnesota Association of Christian Schools game Thursday, Jan. 12.
Emma Moore tallied nine points and nine steals for the Hornets while Nikole Thorson tallied seven points, 11 rebounds and six steals.
Owatonna 4 9 – 13
Lake Region 20 18 – 38
OWATONNA
Victoria Dunlap 5, Lizzie Schmidt 2, Hailey Cooke 2, Ayriel Long 2, Faithann Dunlap 2.
LAKE REGION
Azil Pulak 10, Annalis Benson 4, Olivia Adams 6, Nikole Thorson 7, Emma Moore 9, Bella Stephens 2. FG 16-90 (17.8%), FT 3-9 (33.3%). 3-point 3-19 (15.8%). Conference: 4-5. Overall: 5-6. Next: hosts St. Francis 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13.
Pine River-Backus 65, Red Lake 39
PINE RIVER — Aaliyah Lewis finished with 16 points for the Pine River-Backus Tigers as they defeated the Red Lake Warriors 65-39 in a Northwoods Conference matchup Thursday, Jan. 12.
Alaura Dahl and Cate Travis each scored nine points for the Tigers.
Red Lake 18 21 – 39
Pine River-Backus 25 40 – 65
RED LAKE
Alicia Roy 8, Racquel Stillday 1, Hillary Jones 20, Rhianna May 8, Staar Rainey 2.
PINE RIVER-BACKUS
Alaura Dahl 9, Cate Travis 9, Brianna Hanneken 6, Ella Dahl 2, Ariana Burns 2, Sawyer Tulenchik 6, Hannah Barchus 8, Mimi Bueckers 7, Aaliyah Lewis 16. Conference: 1-1. Overall: 4-4. Next: hosts Clearbrook-Gonvick 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13.
Browerville-Eagle Valley 55, Verndale 53
BROWERVILLE — Taylor Johnson and Katie Blaha each scored 14 points for the Verndale Pirates as they lost 55-53 to the Browerville-Eagle Valley Tigers Thursday, Jan. 12.
Reagen Ludovissie added 13 points for the Pirates.
Browerville-Eagle Valley 25 30 – 55
Verndale 28 25 – 53
BROWERVILLE
Ava Lorentz 7, Lauren Schnettler 16, Anna Myers 19, Abby Marxer 8, Madison Wendel 1, Ella Cuchna 4. FG 20-58 (34%), FT 13-21 (62%). 3-point 2-15 (13%).
VERNDALE
Avery Amerud 2, Taylor Johnson 14, Sarah Elfstrum 4, Katie Blaha 14, Olivia Stanley 6, Reagen Ludovissie 13. FG 21-46 (46%), FT 9-10 (90%). 3-point 2-9 (22%). Overall: 2-8. Next: hosts Frazee 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16.
Menahga 46,
Wadena-Deer Creek 44
MENAHGA — Madison Carsten scored 15 points and Addyson Gravelle tallied 13 for the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines in a 46-44 Park Region Conference loss to the Menahga Braves Thursday, Jan. 12.
