Area Girls Basketball: Flyers notch first conference win

LITTLE FALLS — Sophia Sinclair scored 18 points and secured six rebounds in a 70-22 Little Falls Flyers victory over the Mora Mustangs in Granite Ridge Conference action Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Kendal Swantek added 15 points as the Flyers notched their first conference win of the season.

Mora 16 6 – 22

Little Falls 45 25 – 70

MORA

Lauren Kohlgraf 1, Malayna Asmus 1, Ellie Whitbred 3, Karla Qual 4, Abigail Kelash 9, Quincy Asmus 4. FG 7-25 (28%), FT 6-12 (50%). 3-point 2-6 (33%).

LITTLE FALLS

Kendal Swantek 15, Grace LeClair 8, Janea Saldana 4, Sophia Sinclair 18, Claire VanRisseghem 8, Leah LeBlanc 1, Anastahja Steadman 3, Maria Smude 2, Riley Becker 3, Lexi LeBlanc 2, Malin Youngberg 6. FG 26-55 (47%), FT 16-32 (50%). 3-point 2-14 (14%). Conference: 1-4. Overall: 3-9. Next: hosts St. Cloud Cathedral 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19.

Pine River-Backus 90,

Laporte 19

PINE RIVER — Alaura Dahl tallied 16 points as the Pine River-Backus Tigers defeated the Laporte Wildcats 90-19 in a Northwoods Conference game Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Sawyer Tulenchik scored 13 points for the Tigers as every PR-B player finished with at least four points.

ADVERTISEMENT

Laporte 8 11 -- 19

Pine River-Backus 50 40 – 90

LAPORTE

Hislaw 5, Morris 2, Backen 5, Zubke 4, Bauman 3. FT 4-10 (40%).

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Alaura Dahl 16, Cate Travis 8, Brianna Hanneken 8, Ella Dahl 4, Caylei Johnson 4, Paige Holm 4, Ariana Burns 4, Sawyer Tulenchik 13, Hannah Barchus 8, Mimi Bueckers 8, Aaliyah Lewis 9. FT 1-2 (50%) Conference: 3-1. Overall: 7-4. Next: hosts Menahga 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19.

Aitkin 57, East Central 38

AITKIN — Ella Janzen tallied 22 points and Teagan Piecek scored 18 in a 57-38 non-conference win for the Aitkin Gobblers over the East Central Eagles Tuesday, Jan. 17.

East Central 18 20 -- 38

Aitkin 38 19 -- 57

EAST CENTRAL

Jemelia Keranen 2, McKenzie Ludwig 14, Carly Watrin 1, Mason Belanger 2, Elsie Laursen 14, Chandra Nelson 2, Isabella Olson 3. FT 5-15 (33%).

AITKIN

Emma Jacobson 2, Teagan Piecek 18, Brita Westman 9, Emma Skaj 4, Ella Janzen 22, Josie Kostick 1, Camille Parenteau 1. FT 5-12 (42%). Overall: 6-7. Next: at Park Rapids 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19.

Pequot Lakes 77, Moose Lake-Willow River 24

MOOSE LAKE — Isabel Larson tallied 24 points for the Pequot Lakes Patriots as they defeated the Moose Lake-Willow River Rebels 77-24 in a non-conference game Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Maci Martin finished with 17 points and Ella Kratchovil added 13 points for Pequot.

MLWR 11 13 – 24

Pequot Lakes 54 23 – 77

MOOSE LAKE-WILLOW RIVER

Ellie Nielson 5, Hannah Roach 3, Madison Wasche 8, Lexi Klininski 7, Adelyn Szczybak 1.

PEQUOT LAKES

Ella Kratochvil 13, Isabel Larson 24, Kelsi Martini 4, Maci Martini 17, Lauren Schultz 9, Reese Laposky 3, Genevieve Birkeland 2, Alexa Pietig 5. Overall: 8-1. Next: hosts Crosby-Ironton 5:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19.

Wadena-Deer Creek 50, Sebeka 37

SEBEKA — Maddie Carsten finished with 25 points as the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines overcame a three-point halftime deficit to defeat the Sebeka Trojans 50-37 in a Park Region Conference game Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Sebeka 22 15 – 37

Wadena-Deer Creek 19 31 – 50

SEBEKA

Mandy Quaschnick 2, Maci Lake 10, Emma Ness 2, Annika Pulju 17, Kyla Watson 4, Mya Weaver 2.

WADENA-DEER CREEK

Addyson Gravelle 9, Kennedy Ness 2, Ally Pavek 3, Madison Carsten 25, Payton Gravelle 6, Jenna Dykhoff 5. Conference: 4-2. Overall: 8-4. Next: at Verndale 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20.

Menahga 68, Pillager 46

MENAHGA — Grace Grimsley scored a team-high 17 points for the Pillager Huskies in a 68-46 Park Region Conference loss to the Menahga Braves Tuesday, Jan. 17.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pillager's Jada Loucks totaled nine points and Bailey Schommer added eight.

Menahga 30 38 -- 68

Pillager 23 23 -- 46

MENAHGA

MacKenzie Anderson 23, Anjalie Aho 2, Taija Pinoniemi 5, Janelle Hendrickson 2, Erica Tormanen 23, Leah Weaver 4, Niina Pinoniemi 2, Joie Koll 7. FT 4-11 (36%).

PILLAGER

Emma Reeder 3, Grace Grimsley 17, Alivia Brown 3, Gracie Mudgett 6, Bailey Schommer 8, Jada Loucks 9. FT 10-11 (91%). Conference: 2-3. Overall: 5-5. Next: at New York Mills 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19.

New York Mills 66, Verndale 46

NEW YORK MILLS — Katie Blaha recorded 10 points as the Verndale Pirates fell to the New York Mills Eagles 66-46 in a Park Region Conference game Tuesday, Jan.17.

Avery Amerud and Reagen Ludovissie each added nine points for the Pirates.

New York Mills 40 26 – 66

Verndale 23 23 – 46

NEW YORK MILLS

Annika Dunrud 4, Maya Radniecki 7, Aidyn Baune 2, Isabella Bauck 15, Kailey Keskitalo 5, Alayna Baune 2, Ayla Olson 14, Kali Olson 13, Grace Brasel 4. FG 24-57 (42%), FT 15-20 (75%). 3-point 3-14 (21%).

VERNDALE

Avery Amerud 9, Sarah Elfstrum 7, Katie Blaha 10, Olivia Stanley 6, Kaija Madsen 2, Reagen Ludovissie 9, Alyssa Ostlund 2, Mazie Hopp 2. FG 18-56 (32%), FT 4-7 (57%). 3-point 6-22 (27%). Conference: 1-5. Overall: 2-10. Next: hosts Wadena-Deer Creek 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20.

Mountain Iron-Buhl 65, Pierz 24

PIERZ — Ashley Kimman scored seven points as the Pierz Pioneers lost 65-24 to Class 1A’s second-ranked Mountain Iron-Buhl Rangers Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Mountain Iron-Buhl 42 23 – 65

Pierz 9 15 – 24

PIERZ

Britney Schommer 4, Ashley Kimman 7, Alyssa Sadlovsky 6, Alexys Hanneken 2, Kansas Block 2. FG 9-55 (16%), FT 5-8 (62%). 3-point 1-22 (4%). Overall: 7-4. Next: at Mora 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19.

Fourth Baptist 52,

Lake Region 19

PLYMOUTH — Nikole Thorson scored 15 points as the Lake Region Christian Hornets lost 52-19 to Fourth Baptist in a Minnesota Association of Christian Schools Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Fourth Baptist 18 34 – 52

Lake Region 10 9 – 19

FOURTH BAPTIST

Jojo Rischl 11, Sophia Morell 2, Clara Rischl 18, Sydney Weisser 2, Alyssa Stephans 12, Lily Williams 2, Kenzie Johnson 5. FG (%).

LAKE REGION