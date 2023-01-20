Area Girls Basketball: Pierz proves too much for Mora

MORA — Alyssa Sadlovsky and Lily Riley combined for 37 points to lead the Pierz Pioneers over the Mora Mustangs 74-39 in Granite Ridge Conference play Thursday, Jan. 19.

Sadlovsky finished with a game-high 19 points while Riley added 18 and teammate Britney Schommer contributed 14 for the Pioneers, who scored 48 points in the first half.

Mora 19 20 – 39

Pierz 48 26 – 74

PIERZ

Britney Schommer 14, Kenna Otte 4, Kaleah Olesch 3, Lyndsey Strohmeier 6, Lily Riley 18, Alyssa Sadlovsky 19, Emma Walcheski 5, Samantha Brau 5. FG 24-76 (31%), FT 15-19 (78%). 3-point 11-34 (32 %). Conference: 2-2. Overall: 8-4. Next: at Upsala 7:15 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23.

Little Falls 35, Cathedral 31

LITTLE FALLS — The Little Falls Flyers edged the St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders 35-31 in Granite Ridge Conference play Thursday, Jan. 19.

Sophia Sinclair scored 10 points in the first half for the Flyers and finished with a team-high 15. The Crusaders cut the deficit to two points in the final minutes before Claire VanRisseghem made 4 of 6 free throws to clinch the victory.

Little Falls, 2-4 in the conference and 4-9 overall, is scheduled to play 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Albany.

Cathedral 14 17 – 31

Little Falls 10 25 – 35

Chisago 48, Lake Region 29

CHISAGO — Nikole Thorson finished with 16 points and 15 rebounds as the Lake Region Christian Hornets fell to Chisago 48-29 Thursday, Jan. 19.

Chisago 20 28 – 48

Lake Region 15 14 – 29

CHISAGO

Maria Cave 25, Becca Cave 5, Natalie Norman 12, Sanna Anderson 4.

LAKE REGION

Azil Pulak 3, Olivia Adams 1, Nikole Thorson 16, Emma Moore 9. FG 12-65 (18.5%), FT 3-6 (50%). 3-point 2-20 (10%). Conference: 4-8. Overall: 5-9. Next: at Maplewood 6:30 pm Thursday, Jan. 26.

Menahga 58, Pine River-Backus 40

PINE RIVER — Hannah Barchus tallied nine points and Alaura Dahl added eight to lead the Pine River-Backus Tigers in a 58-40 non-conference loss to the Menahga Braves Thursday, Jan. 19.

Menahga 27 31 – 58

Pine River-Backus 15 25 – 40

MENAHGA

MacKenzie Anderson 20, Anjalie Aho 11, Taija Pinoniemi 3, Janelle Hendrickson 13, Niina Pinoniemi 4, Anna Pietila 4, Joie Koll 3. FT 7-10 (70%). 3-point 7.

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Alaura Dahl 8, Cate Travis 7, Ella Dahl 2, Ariana Burns 4, Hannah Barchus 9, Mimi Bueckers 5, Aaliyah Lewis 5. FT 8-11 (73 %). 3-point 8. Overall: 8-4. Next: at Blackduck 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20.

Detroit Lakes 47, Staples-Motley 30

STAPLES — Livi Lorber’s eight points led the Staples-Motley Cardinals in a 47-30 Mid-State Conference loss to the Detroit Lakes Lakers Thursday, Jan. 19.

Detroit Lakes 26 21 – 47

Staples-Motley 14 16 - 30

DETROIT LAKES

Abigail Larson 6, Ella Okeson 8, Lila Kallstrom, Karlee Mace 6, Grace Gunderson 13, Elle Bettcher 12, Ellie Lunde 2. FT 1-2 (50%). 3-point 4.

STAPLES-MOTLEY

Livi Lorber 8, Kenzie Erickson 4, Miranda Schotzko 4, Izzy Orlander 5, Lauren Rutten 4, Camden Anderson 5. FT 12-17 (70%). 3-point 2. Conference: 0-2. Overall: 2-9. Next: hosts Verndale 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23.

Park Rapids 62, Aitkin 30

PARK RAPIDS — Teagan Piecek led the Aitkin Gobblers with 12 points and Britta Westman and Ella Janzen each added eight in a 62-30 Mid-State Conference loss to the Park Rapids Panthers Thursday, Jan. 19.

Aitkin 11 26 – 37

Park Rapids 32 30 — 62

PARK RAPIDS

Mickey Clark 7, Macey Lund 2, Gabi Shepersky 12, Tori Weaver 11, Olivia Davis 8, Mady Maninga 2, Anna Yliniemi 6, Halle Eischens 6, Kilea Persons 1, Julia Harmon 5, Avery Cederstrom 2. FT 18-25 (72 %)

AITKIN

Emma Jacobson 5, Teagan Piecek 12, Ailie Kullhem 2, Brita Westman 8, Ella Janzen 8, Camille Parenteau 2. FG 11-33 (33%), FT 3-13 (23%). 3-point 4-12 (33%). Conference: 0-2. Overall: 6-8. Next: at Detroit Lakes 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26.

New York Mills 66, Pillager 46

NEW YORK MILLS — Juliana Ewald recorded 19 points as the Pillager Huskies lost a Park Region Conference game to the New York Mills Eagles 66-46 Thursday, Jan. 19.

New York Mills 39 27 – 66

Pillager 23 23 – 46

NEW YORK MILLS

Annika Dunrud 10, Maya Radniecki 8, Aidyn Baune 3, Isabella Bauck 16, Kailey Keskitalo 4, Alayna Baune 2, Ayla Olson 6, Kali Olson 15, Grace Brasel 2.

PILLAGER