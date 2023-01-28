STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Sports | Prep
Area Girls Basketball: Patriots remain unbeaten in Mid-State

Nine area girls basketball teams were in action Friday, Jan. 27.

BD-Basketball Graph.jpg
Photo Illustration with image by Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
January 27, 2023 10:22 PM
AITKIN — Ten different Pequot Lakes Patriots scored in a 71-21 Mid-State Conference victory over the Aitkin Gobblers Friday, Jan. 27.

Isabel Larson led Class 2A’s eighth-ranked Patriots with 14 points. Ella Kratochvil and Maci Martini both scored 12 and Reese Laposky added 10.

Ella Janzen’s eight points paced the Gobblers.

Pequot Lakes 42 29 -- 71

Aitkin 8 13 -- 21

PEQUOT LAKES

Ella Kratochvil 12, Isabel Larson 14, Kelsi Martini 2, Maci Martini 12, Lauren Schultz 7, Reese Laposky 10, Morgan Dotty 1, Genevieve Birkeland 2, Alexa Pietig 5, June Ruud 6. FT 11-15 (73%). Conference: 4-0. Overall: 13-1. Next: hosts Rocori 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31.

AITKIN

Emma Jacobson 5, Brita Westman 5, Ella Janzen 8, Josie Kostick 2, Bela May 1. FT 2-4 (50%). Conference: 0-4. Overall: 6-11. Next: at Staples-Motley 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2.

Crosby-Ironton 104, Staples-Motley 39

STAPLES — Tori Oehrlein recorded 42 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists in a 104-39 Mid-State Conference victory for the Crosby-Iron Rangers over the Staples-Motley Cardinals Friday, Jan. 27.

C-I’s Hannah Compton tallied 31 points and Margaret Silgen added 13.

Livi Lorber led the Cardinals with 17 points.

Staples-Motley 14 25 -- 39

Crosby-Ironton 63 41 -- 104

STAPLES-MOTLEY

Livi Lorber 17, Kenzie Erickson 2, Miranda Schotzko 7, Izzy Orlander 3, Georgia Kruchten , Lauren Rutten 6, Meghan Vanalst , Camden Anderson 2. FG 13-38 (34%), FT 11-19 (57%). 3-point 2-10 (20%). Conference: 0-4. Overall: 3-11. Next: at Henning 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30.

CROSBY-IRONTON

Jada Mitchell 4, Josie Schaefer 6, Hannah Compton 31, Margaret Silgen 13, Samatha Hachey 8, Tori Oehrlein 42. FG 40-68 (58%), FT 8-14 (57%). 3-point 16-32 (50%). Conference: 3-1. Overall: 11-5. Next: at Detroit Lakes 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2.

Little Falls 58, Mora 34

MORA — Claire VanRisseghem finished with 24 points and 11 rebounds in a 58-34 Granite Ridge Conference win for the Little Falls Flyers over the Mora Mustangs Friday, Jan. 27.

Malin Youngberg and Riley Becker each add 11 points for the Flyers as they improved to 3-5 in conference play.

Mora 17 17 -- 34

Little Falls 28 30 -- 58

MORA

Parker Ennis 4, Sophia Steffen 11, Lauren Kohlgraf 2, Karla Qual 5, Indsie Kleven 3, Abigail Kelash 1, Amber Fix 4, Quincy Asmus 4. FG 11-24 (45%), FT 11-20 (55%). 3-point 1-6 (16%).

LITTLE FALLS

Grace LeClair 2, Claire VanRisseghem 24, Leah LeBlanc 6, Anastahja Steadman 4, Malin Youngberg 11, Riley Becker 11. FG 21-51 (41%), FT 16-24 (66%). 3-point 0-8. Conference: 3-5. Overall: 5-10. Next: at Braham 7:15 p.m. Braham Monday, Jan. 30.

Pine River-Backus 61, Lake of the Woods 28

LAKE OF THE WOODS — Cate Travis registered 20 points to lead the Pine River-Backus Tigers to a 61-28 Northwoods Conference victory over Lake of the Woods Friday, Jan. 27.

Ella Dahl finished with 12 points and Alaura Dahl scored 11 as the Tigers outscored the Bears 31-22 in the first half and then held their opponent to just six second-half points.

Lake of the Woods 22 6 -- 28

Pine River-Backus 31 30 -- 61

LAKE OF THE WOODS

McKenzie Pieper 6, Kayman Sonstegard 3, Kendal Bowman 6, Brooklyn Hasbargen 6, Paige Haack 5, Julisa Matthias 2.

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Alaura Dahl 11, Cate Travis 20, Brianna Hanneken 3, Ella Dahl 12, Ariana Burns 2, Sawyer Tulenchik 2, Hannah Barchus 6, Aaliyah Lewis 5. Conference: 5-2. Overall: 9-7. Next: at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 6:45 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2.

Verndale 56, Sebeka 45

SEBEKA — Reagan Ludovissie’s 18 points led the Verndale Pirates in a 56-45 Park Region Conference win over the Sebeka Trojans Friday, Jan. 27.

Taylor Johnson added 17 points as the Pirates improved their conference record to 2-6.

Sebeka 26 19 -- 45

Verndale 30 26 -- 56

SEBEKA

Mandy Quaschnick 7, Maci Lake 16, Emma Ness 3, Annika Pulju 4, Kyla Watson 8, Mya Weaver 4, Kenzi Bullock 3. FG 17-43 (40%), FT 6-10 (60%). 3-point 5-22 (23%).

VERNDALE

Avery Amerud 6, Taylor Johnson 17, Sarah Elfstrum 2, Katie Blaha 11, Olivia Stanley 2, Reagen Ludovissie 18. FG 17-60 (28%), FT 18-25 (72%). 3-point 6-26 (23%). Conference: 2-6. Overall: 3-12. Next: hosts Pillager 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31.

New York Mills 51, Wadena-Deer Creek 35

WADENA — Madison Carsten scored a game-high 23 points for the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines in a 51-35 Park Region Conference loss to the New York Mills Eagles Friday, Jan. 27.

New York Mills 28 23 -- 51

Wadena-Deer Creek 16 19 -- 35

NEW YORK MILLS

Maya Kadniecki 7, Aidyn Baune 2, Isabella Bauck 2, Kailey Keskitalo 6, Alayna Baune 11, Ayla Olson 10, Kali Olson 13. FT 10-12 (83%).

WADENA-DEER CREEK

Montana Carsten 6, Madison Carsten 23, Payton Gravelle 6. FT 7-15 (47%). Conference: 5-3. Overall: 9-7. Next: at Bertha-Hewitt 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Albany 59, Pierz 25

ALBANY — Alyssa Sadlovsky’s 11 points paced the Pierz Pioneers in a 59-25 Granite Ridge Conference loss to Class 2A’s third-ranked Albany Huskies Friday, Jan 27.

Albany 35 24 -- 59

Pierz 14 11 -- 25

PIERZ

Britney Schommer 4, Ashley Kimman 1, Kaleah Olesch 3, Lyndsey Strohmeier 3, Lily Riley 2, Alyssa Sadlovsky 11, Alexys Hanneken 1. FG 8-52 (15%), FT 4-11 (36%). 3-point 5-27 (18%). Conference: 2-4. Overall: 8-7. Next: hosts Holdingford 5:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30.

