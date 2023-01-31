Area Girls Basketball: Flyers secure road win

BRAHAM — Riley Becker scored 13 points to lead the Little Falls Flyers to a 43-38 non-conference victory over the Braham Bombers Monday, Jan. 30.

Little Falls was 21-of-31 from the line. Claire VanRisseghem and Malin Youngberg each scored nine points for the Flyers.

Braham 20 18 -- 38

Little Falls 23 20 -- 43

LITTLE FALLS

Grace LeClair 2, Janea Saldana 1, Claire VanRisseghem 9, Leah LeBlanc 2, Anastahja Steadman 7, Malin Youngberg 9, Riley Becker 13. FG 11-38 (28%), FT 21-31 (67%). 3-point 0-9 (0%). Overall: 6-10. Next: hosts Zimmerman 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2.

Holdingford 56, Pierz 44

PIERZ — Alyssa Sadlovsky dropped 20 points on the Holdingford Huskers who topped the Pierz Pioneers 56-44 Monday, Jan. 30.

Lindsey Strohmeier added seven points for the Pioneers who fall to 8-8 overall.

Holdingford 30 26 -- 56

Pierz 17 27 -- 44

PIERZ

Britney Schommer 6, Ashley Kimman 3, Kenna Otte 5, Lyndsey Strohmeier 7, Lily Riley 3, Alyssa Sadlovsky 20. FG 16-58 (27%), FT 2-5 (50%). 3-point 10-33 (30%). Overall: 8-8. Next: at Milaca 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Henning 79, Staples-Motley 49

HENNING — The Staples-Motley Cardinals didn’t have an answer for Henning’s Lyvia Misegades who scored 30 points to lead the Hornets to a 79-49 non-conference victory Monday, Jan. 30.

S-M was led by Lauren Rutten’s 16 points and Livi Lorber tallied 12.

Henning 41 38 -- 79

Staples-Motley 23 26 -- 49

HENNING

Faith Fisher 13, Becca Frederick 8, Lilya Fraki 5, Ally Hart 8, Aaliyah Olson 2, Natalie Eckhoff 2, Lyvia Misegades 30, Ava Eckhoff 7, Alivia Gunderson 4. FT 12-17 (71%)

STAPLES-MOTLEY