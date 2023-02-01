Area Girls Basketball: Pirates plunder Pillager by 7

VERNDALE — Katie Blaha and Reagen Ludovissie each scored 13 points as the Verndale Pirates defeated the Pillager Huskies 57-50 in a Park Region Conference game Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Taylor Johnson tallied 12 points and Avery Amerud added nine for the Pirates.

Grace Grimsley led the Huskies with 20 points and Juliana Ewald finished with eight points.

Verndale 31 26 – 57

Pillager 31 19 – 50

VERNDALE

Avery Amerud 9, Mallory Uselman 2, Taylor Johnson 12, Sarah Elfstrum 2, Katie Blaha 13, Olivia Stanley 2, Reagen Ludovissie 13, Alyssa Ostlund 4. FG 22-60 (36.7%), FT 10-21 (47.6%). 3-point 3-21 (14.3%). Conference: 3-6. Overall: 4-12. Next: hosts Menahga 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3.

PILLAGER

Emma Reeder 7, Grace Grimsley 20, Alivia Brown 2, Juliana Ewald 8, Bailey Schommer 7, Jada Loucks 6. FG 13-44 (29.5%), FT 18-21 (85.7%). 3-point 6-15 (40%). Conference: 3-6. Overall: 7-8. Next: hosts New York Mills 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3.

Pequot Lakes 70, Rocori 33

PEQUOT LAKES — Isabel Larson led the Pequot Lakes Patriots with 21 points as they defeated the Rocori Spartans 70-33 Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Ella Kratchovil scored 13 points for the Patriots as they improved to 14-1 this season.

Maci Martini tallied 11 points and Kelsi Martini chipped in 10.

Rocori 19 14 – 33

Pequot Lakes 38 32 – 70

ROCORI

Jada Bierschbach 3, Amber Field 2, Sophia Hennen 2, Lily Humbert 2, Safi Hursane 4, Morgan Stang 13, Kate Van Erp 5, Jordan Wild 2. FT 5-12 (41.7%).

PEQUOT LAKES

Ella Kratochvil 13, Isabel Larson 21, Kelsi Martini 10, Maci Martini 11, Lauren Schultz 8, Reese Laposky 4, June Ruud 3. FT 15-18 (83.3%). Overall: 14-1. Next: at Park Rapids 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2.

Wadena-Deer Creek 63,

Bertha-Hewitt 35

BERTHA —Madison Carsten tallied 20 points to power the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines to a 63-35 Park Region Conference victory over the Bertha-Hewitt Bears Tuesday, Jan. 27.

Payton Gravelle scored 15 points and Montana Carsten tallied 10 for W-DC.

Bertha-Hewitt 13 22 -- 35

Wadena-Deer Creek 36 27 -- 63

BERTHA-HEWITT

Jorja Weishalla 2, Ashley Warren 8, Natalie Cline 2, Michaela Barthel 10, Rochelle Dean 5, Ava Bauch 3, Carissa Winscher 5.

WADENA-DEER CREEK

Addyson Gravelle 5, Montana Carsten 10, Jada Dykhoff 1, Ally Pavek 6, Madison Carsten 20, Tori Mallak 2, Amber Collins 2, Payton Gravelle 15, Jenna Dykhoff 2. Conference: 6-3. Overall: 10-7. Next: at Henning 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2.

Milaca 56, Pierz 53

MILACA — Alyssa Sadlovsky finished with 26 points as the Pierz Pioneers lost 56-53 to the Milaca Wolves in a Granite Ridge Conference game Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Ashley Kimman chipped in 12 points for the Pioneers in the loss.

Milaca 32 24 – 56

Pierz 27 26 – 53

PIERZ

Britney Schommer 4, Ashley Kimman 12, Kenna Otte 4, Lyndsey Strohmeier 6, Lily Riley 1, Alyssa Sadlovsky 26. FG 18-58 (31%), FT 8-13 (61%). 3-point 9-29 (31%). Conference: 2-5. Overall: 8-9. Next: hosts Milaca 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2.

Woodcrest 53, Lake Region 33

MINNEAPOLIS — Nikole Thorson scored 17 points and Emma Moore added eight as the Lake Region Christian Hornets lost to Woodcrest 53-33 in a Minnesota Association of Christian Schools game Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Woodcrest 28 25 – 53

Lake Region 12 21 – 33

WOODCREST

Julia Ureke 18, Julia Thrun 21, Renata Eschunbacha 2, Lois Houston 12.

LAKE REGION

Azil Pulak 5, Maddie Smith 1, Nikole Thorson 17, Emma Moore 8, Harley Amundson 2. FG 13-45 (28.9%), FT 5-13 (38.5%). 3-point 2-10 (20%). Conference: 4-9. Overall: 6-10. Next: at Rosemount 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2.

Osakis 44, Staples-Motley 40

OSAKIS — Livi Lorber tallied 13 points and Lauren Rutten posted 11 points as the Staples-Motley Cardinals lost 44-40 to the Osakis Silverstreaks in a non-conference game Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Osakis 26 18 – 44

Staples-Motley 19 21 – 40

OSAKIS

Madeline Anderson 6, Taylor Dirkes 18, Bella Weisser 9, Carlee Muenzhuber 5, Kiley Kranz 6.

STAPLES-MOTLEY