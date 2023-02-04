Area Girls Basketball: Patriots power past Perham

PEQUOT LAKES — Kelsi Martini led the Pequot Lakes Patriots with 23 points as they defeated the Perham Yellowjackets 63-52 Friday, Feb. 3.

Maci Martini finished with 20 points for the Patriots and Isabel Larson tallied 16 points as Pequot improved their record to 16-1.

Perham 29 23 – 52

Pequot Lakes 28 35 – 63

PERHAM

Mya Morris 9, Cora Grismer 5, Kaia Anderson 5, Kennedy Pilgrim 6, Olivia Pilgrim 5, Willow Thiel 21, Cate Diggins 1. FT 4-9 (44%).

PEQUOT LAKES

Ella Kratochvil 4, Isabel Larson 16, Kelsi Martini 23, Maci Martini 20. FT 16-29 (55%). Overall: 16-1. Next: hosts Detroit Lakes 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7.

New York Mills 55, Pillager 31

PILLAGER — Juliana Ewald scored seven points to lead the Pillager Huskies in a 55-31 loss to the New York Mills Eagles in a Park Region Conference game Friday, Feb. 3.

Grace Grimsley and Jada Loucks each finished with six.

New York Mills 28 27 – 55

Pillager 14 17 – 31

NEW YORK MILLS

Annika Dunrud 2, Maya Kadniecki 12, Aidyn Baune 4, Isabella Bauck 15, Kailey Keskitalo 4, Alayna Baune 4, Ayla Olson 9, Kali Olson 5.

PILLAGER

Alayna Kavanaugh 3, Grace Grimsley 6, Alivia Brown 4, Gracie Mudgett 1, Juliana Ewald 7, Bailey Schommer 4, Jada Loucks 6. Conference: 3-7. Overall: 7-9. Next: hosts Duluth Marshall 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4.

Esko 45, Pierz 40

ESKO — Alyssa Salovsky tallied 16 points and Sophie Leidenfrost scored 13 as the Pierz Pioneers lost 45-40 to the Esko Eskomos in a Section 7-2A matchup Friday, Feb. 3.

Esko 16 29 – 45

Pierz 11 29 – 40

PIERZ

Sophie Leidenfrost 13, Kenna Otte 2, Lyndsey Strohmeier 3, Lily Riley 6, Alyssa Sadlovsky 16. FG 12-38 (31%), FT 8-9 (88%). 3-point 8-28 (28%). Overall: 8-11. Next: hosts Foley 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Menahga 65, Verndale 60

VERNDALE — Reagan Ludovissie tallied 17 points as the Verndale Pirates lost 65-60 to the Menahga Braves in a Park Region Conference game Friday, Feb. 3.

Katie Blaha finished with 16 points for Verndale and Taylor Johnson added 13 points.

Menahga 33 32 – 65

Verndale 37 23 – 60

MENAHGA

MacKenzie Anderson 22, Anjalie Aho 15, Taija Pinoniemi 4, Janelle Hendrickson 9, Niina Pinoniemi 6, Anna Pietila 7, Elise Torola 2. FG 22-55 (40%), FT 16-25 (64%). 3-point 5-14 (35.7%).

VERNDALE

Avery Amerud 7, Mallory Uselman 2, Taylor Johnson 13, Sarah Elfstrum 1, Katie Blaha 16, Olivia Stanley 4, Reagen Ludovissie 17. FG 22-56 (39.2%), FT 14-26 (53.8%). 3-point 2-11 (18.2%). Conference: 3-7. Overall: 4-13. Next: at Ashby 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6.

Crookston 50, Wadena-Deer Creek 48

WADENA — The Wadena-Deer Creek fell just short in a Section 8AAA battle with a 50-48 loss to the Crookston Pirates Friday, Feb. 3. The Wolverines fell to 10-9 overall.