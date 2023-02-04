99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, February 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Area Girls Basketball: Patriots power past Perham

Five area girls basketball teams were in action Friday, Feb. 3.

BD-Basketball Graph.jpg
Photo Illustration with image by Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
February 03, 2023 10:22 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

PEQUOT LAKES — Kelsi Martini led the Pequot Lakes Patriots with 23 points as they defeated the Perham Yellowjackets 63-52 Friday, Feb. 3.

Maci Martini finished with 20 points for the Patriots and Isabel Larson tallied 16 points as Pequot improved their record to 16-1.

Perham 29 23 – 52

Pequot Lakes 28 35 – 63

PERHAM

Mya Morris 9, Cora Grismer 5, Kaia Anderson 5, Kennedy Pilgrim 6, Olivia Pilgrim 5, Willow Thiel 21, Cate Diggins 1. FT 4-9 (44%).

PEQUOT LAKES

Ella Kratochvil 4, Isabel Larson 16, Kelsi Martini 23, Maci Martini 20. FT 16-29 (55%). Overall: 16-1. Next: hosts Detroit Lakes 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7.

New York Mills 55, Pillager 31

PILLAGER — Juliana Ewald scored seven points to lead the Pillager Huskies in a 55-31 loss to the New York Mills Eagles in a Park Region Conference game Friday, Feb. 3.
Grace Grimsley and Jada Loucks each finished with six.

New York Mills 28 27 – 55

Pillager 14 17 – 31

NEW YORK MILLS

Annika Dunrud 2, Maya Kadniecki 12, Aidyn Baune 4, Isabella Bauck 15, Kailey Keskitalo 4, Alayna Baune 4, Ayla Olson 9, Kali Olson 5.

PILLAGER

Alayna Kavanaugh 3, Grace Grimsley 6, Alivia Brown 4, Gracie Mudgett 1, Juliana Ewald 7, Bailey Schommer 4, Jada Loucks 6. Conference: 3-7. Overall: 7-9. Next: hosts Duluth Marshall 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

Esko 45, Pierz 40

ESKO — Alyssa Salovsky tallied 16 points and Sophie Leidenfrost scored 13 as the Pierz Pioneers lost 45-40 to the Esko Eskomos in a Section 7-2A matchup Friday, Feb. 3.

Esko 16 29 – 45

Pierz 11 29 – 40

PIERZ

Sophie Leidenfrost 13, Kenna Otte 2, Lyndsey Strohmeier 3, Lily Riley 6, Alyssa Sadlovsky 16. FG 12-38 (31%), FT 8-9 (88%). 3-point 8-28 (28%). Overall: 8-11. Next: hosts Foley 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Menahga 65, Verndale 60

VERNDALE — Reagan Ludovissie tallied 17 points as the Verndale Pirates lost 65-60 to the Menahga Braves in a Park Region Conference game Friday, Feb. 3.

Katie Blaha finished with 16 points for Verndale and Taylor Johnson added 13 points.

Menahga 33 32 – 65

Verndale 37 23 – 60

MENAHGA

MacKenzie Anderson 22, Anjalie Aho 15, Taija Pinoniemi 4, Janelle Hendrickson 9, Niina Pinoniemi 6, Anna Pietila 7, Elise Torola 2. FG 22-55 (40%), FT 16-25 (64%). 3-point 5-14 (35.7%).

VERNDALE

Avery Amerud 7, Mallory Uselman 2, Taylor Johnson 13, Sarah Elfstrum 1, Katie Blaha 16, Olivia Stanley 4, Reagen Ludovissie 17. FG 22-56 (39.2%), FT 14-26 (53.8%). 3-point 2-11 (18.2%). Conference: 3-7. Overall: 4-13. Next: at Ashby 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6.

Crookston 50, Wadena-Deer Creek 48

WADENA — The Wadena-Deer Creek fell just short in a Section 8AAA battle with a 50-48 loss to the Crookston Pirates Friday, Feb. 3. The Wolverines fell to 10-9 overall.

Related Topics: LOCAL SPORTSGIRLS BASKETBALLAITKIN GOBBLERSC-I RANGERSLAKE REGION CHRISTIAN SCHOOLLITTLE FALLS FLYERSPEQUOT LAKES PATRIOTSPIERZ PIONEERSPILLAGERPINE RIVER-BACKUS TIGERSSTAPLES-MOTLEY CARDINALSVERNDALEWADENA-DEER CREEK WOLVERINES
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
BD-Wrestling Graph.jpg
Prep
Area Wrestling: Cardinals collect 2 titles
Three area wresting teams hit the mat Friday, Feb. 3.
February 03, 2023 10:18 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Brenna Deason
Prep
Gymnastics: Warriors tumble past Otters
Brainerd at Fergus Falls Feb. 3
February 03, 2023 10:11 PM
Northern Lakes Hockey logo.JPG
Prep
Area Girls Hockey: Aldridge, Lightning light the lamp
The Northern Lakes Lightning traveled to International Falls Friday, Feb. 3.
February 03, 2023 10:09 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Kade Stengrim
Prep
Area Boys Hockey: Warriors rally to down Rock Ridge
The Brainerd Warriors hosted Rock Ridge Friday, Feb. 3.
February 03, 2023 10:05 PM