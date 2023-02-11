Area Girls Basketball: Oehrlein’s 3 lifts Rangers over Patriots

CROSBY — Tori Oehrlein’s 3-pointer with six seconds remaining catapulted the Crosby-Ironton Rangers to a 73-72 Mid-State Conference victory over the Pequot Lakes Patriots Friday, Feb. 10.

Oehrlein finished with 36 points and 14 rebounds. Hannah Compton scored 14 and Margaret Silgen scored 10 for the Rangers, who snapped a seven-game losing streak to the Patriots.

Crosby-Ironton's Samantha Hachey goes up for a basket against Pequot Lakes on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in Crosby. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

C-I last defeated Pequot Dec. 10, 2020. The Rangers also prevented the season sweep as Pequot topped them 63-38 Jan. 19.

The Patriots, who lost Thursday night to Detroit Lakes, were led by Maci Martini’s 26 points. Elal Kratochivil tallied 15 points and Isabel Larson and Kelsi Martini both scored 12.

Pequot Lakes' Isabel Larson takes the ball up the court as Crosby-Ironton's Lucille Lewandowski defends Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in Crosby. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

Pequot Lakes 31 41 -- 72

Crosby-Ironton 38 35 -- 73

PEQUOT LAKES

Kaitlyn Geschwill 2, Ella Kratochvil 15, Isabel Larson 12, Kelsi Martini 12, Maci Martini 26, Reese Laposky 3. FG 19-45 (42%), FT 22-34 (65%). 3-point 12-26 (46%). Conference: 5-2. Overall: 17-3. Next: at St. Cloud Cathedral 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14.

CROSBY-IRONTON

Josie Schaefer 7, Hannah Compton 14, Margaret Silgen 10, Samatha Hachey 6, Tori Oehrlein 36. FG 24-52 (46%), FT 18-28 (64%). 3-point 7-22 (32%). Conference: 5-2. Overall: 13-7. Next: at Pine River-Backus 7:15 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13.

Wadena-Deer Creek 62, Pillager 59

WADENA — Addison Gravelle tallied 17 points and Payton Gravelle added 16 points for Wadena-Deer Creek in a 62-59 Park Region Conference win over the Pillager Huskies Friday, Feb. 10.

It was Gravelle’s rebound putback that gave the Wolverines their final lead late in the fourth quarter.

Pillager was led by Grace Grimsley’s 25 points and received 16 from Juliana Ewald.

WDC swept the season series as they defeated Pillager 58-31 Jan. 6.

Pillager 35 24 -- 59

Wadena-Deer Creek 32 30 -- 62

PILLAGER

Alayna Kavanaugh 3, Grace Grimsley 25, Gracie Mudgett 3, Juliana Ewald 16, Bailey Schommer 7, Jada Loucks 5, FT 9-9. Conference: 3-8. Overall: 7-12. Next: at Sebeka 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14.

WADENA-DEER CREEK

Addyson Gravelle 17, Montana Carsten 9, Jada Dykhoff 3, Ally Pavek 5, Madison Carsten 14, Payton Gravelle 16. FG (%), FT 3-7 (43%). 3-point ( %). Conference: 8-4. Overall: 14-9. Next: at Menahga 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Pierz 57, Cathedral 40

PIERZ — Alyssa Sadlovsky hit for 19 points as the Pierz Pioneers broke an eight-game losing streak with a 57-40 Granite Ridge Conference win over the St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders Friday, Feb. 10

The Pioneers swept the season series as they defeated Cathedral 57-45 Jan. 10.

Ashley Kimman finished with 11 points and Britney Schommer with 10.

Cathedral 13 27 -- 40

Pierz 26 31 -- 57

PIERZ

Sophie Leidenfrost 4, Britney Schommer 10, Ashley Kimman 11, Kenna Otte 5, Lyndsey Strohmeier 6, Lily Riley 2, Alyssa Sadlovsky 19. FG 22-53 (41%), FT 5-12 (41%). 3-point 8-24 (33%). Conference: 3-7. Overall: 9-12. Next: hosts Albany 7:15 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13.

Detroit Lakes 64, Staples-Motley 30

DETROIT LAKES —Lauren Rutten’s 15 points paced the Staples-Motley Cardinals in a 64-30 Mid-State Conference loss to the Detroit Lakes Lakers Friday, Feb. 10.

Livi Lorber added 10 points for the Cardinals.

Detroit Lakes saw 11 different players score points.

Detroit Lakes 35 29 -- 64

Staples-Motley 14 16 -- 30

DETROIT LAKES

Abigail Larson 12, Helena Daggett 4, Ella Okeson 7, Karlee Mace 5, Brooklyn Markuson 2, Grace Gunderson 2, Maddisen Bellanger 5, Gabriella Bettcher 4, Ellie Lunde 7, Jacee Hauser 11, Rachel Kasowski 5. FT 3-6 (50%).

STAPLES-MOTLEY

Livi Lorber 10, Ashley Robben 1, Izzy Orlander 2, Georgia Kruchten 2, Lauren Rutten 15. FT 5-8 (63%). Conference: 1-6. Overall: 5-15. Next: host Upsala 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13.

Upsala 64, Verndale 54

VERNDALE — Reagan Ludovissie scored 17 points and Katie Blaha tallied 14 for the Verndale Pirates in a 64-54 non-conference loss to the Upsala Cardinals Friday, Feb. 10.

Taylor Johnson added eight points for the 6-14 Pirates.

Upsala 36 28 -- 64

Verndale 30 24 --54

UPSALA

Isabelle Leners 4, Dakota Soltis 20, Madalin Koetter 6, Samantha Pilarski 11, Hannah Luedtke 3, Molly Leners 8, Brenna Graves 12. FG 26-61 (43%), FT 8-18 (44%). 3-point 4-17 (24%).

VERNDALE

Avery Amerud 6, Mallory Uselman 2, Taylor Johnson 8, Sarah Elfstrum 3, Katie Blaha 14, Olivia Stanley 4, Reagen Ludovissie 17. FG 17-63 (27%), FT 19-31 (61%). 3-point 1-8 (13%). Overall: 6-14. Next: at Henning 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Park Rapids 83, Aitkin 38

AITKIN — Ella Janzen scored 11 and Teagan Piecek registered 10 points for the Aitkin Gobblers in an 83-38 Mid-State Conference loss to the Park Rapids Panthers Friday, Feb. 10.

Park Rapids topped Aitkin 62-30 Jan. 19.

Park Rapids 13 25 -- 38

Aitkin 53 30 -- 83

PARK RAPIDS

Allie Rowland 2, Amelia Bagstad 4, Gabi Shepersky 22, Tori Weaver 20, Olivia Davis 17, Anna Yliniemi 6, Vivian Shepersky 1, Halle Eischens 2, Julia Harmon 7, Avery Cederstrom 2. FT 9-16 (56%).

AITKIN