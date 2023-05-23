Area Softball: Patriots advance in playoffs

PEQUOT LAKES — Kessa Eggert finished 2-2 with two triples, a run scored and four RBIs as No. 3 seeded Pequot Lakes Patriots eliminated No. 14 Staples-Motley 15-0 in the opening round of the Section 6-1A playoffs Monday, May 22.

Kaitlyn Geschwill struck out 13 and allowed one walk in the no-hit victory.

Staples-Motley 0 0 0

Pequot Lakes 15 9 0

WP: Kaitlyn Geschwill. LP: Isabel Birkholtz. 3B: PL-Kessa Eggert 2, Kelsi Martini. Overall: PL 19-2, SM 4-16. Next: vs. Melrose/Foley winner in Section 6-1A Quarterfinals at Waite Park 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 23.

Pierz 13, Royalton 0

PIERZ — Frankie Seelen won her school-record 18th game of the year as she gave up just three hits and struck out eight in a 13-0 win for No. 1 seeded Pierz over No. 16 seeded Royalton in the opening round of the Section 6-1A playoffs Monday, May 22.

Alyssa Sadlovsky doubled, knocked in two RBIs, stole a base and scored two runs. Kendra Melby was 2-3 with a walk and two RBIs for the Pioneers who will face Eden Valley-Watkins 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 23. EVW defeated Paynesville 8-2.

Royalton 0 3 1

Pierz 13 14 0

WP: Frankie Seelen. 2B: P-Alyssa Sadlovsky. Overall: Prz 20-1. Next: Pierz vs. Eden Valley-Watkins in Section 6-2A Quarterfinals at Waite Park 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 23.

Pillager 7, Osakis 1

PILLAGER — Claire Hardy went 2-4 with two RBIs as the No. 7 seeded Pillager Huskies took advantage of six Osakis errors for a 7-1 victory in the opening round of the Section 6-1A playoffs Monday, May 22.

Maddie Wright went 1-3 with an RBI and two runs scored. Sam Berent finished with a triple, a run and an RBI. Hunter Woidyla was 2-4 with two runs and Briana Blaise was 2-4.

Blais picked up the complete-game victory. She struck out eight over seven innings and allowed one run on three hits and no walks.

Osakis 1 3 6

Pillager 7 11 1

WP: Briana Blais. LP: LeBrun. 3B: Pill-Sam Berent: Overall: Pill 13-8. Next: Pillager vs. Albany/Milaca winner in Section 6-2A Quarterfinals at Waite Park 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 23.

Laporte 10, PRB 2

PINE RIVER — A Burns tripled and finished 2-4 for the No. 4 seeded Pine River-Backus Tigers who fell to No. 5 seeded Laporte 10-2 in the West Subsection 5-1A Quarterfinals Monday, May 22.

V Koering and A Lewis each went 2-3 for the Tigers who committed four errors.

Lewis was tagged with the loss despite only allowing two earned runs. She struck out six over seven innings but did allow 12 walks.

Laporte 10 7 1

Pine River-Backus 2 8 4

WP: Morris. LP: Lewis. 3B: PRB-Burns. Overall: PRB 8-13. Next: Pine River-Backus at Menahga in West Subsection 5-1A Semifinals 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 23.

