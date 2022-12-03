Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Area Girls Basketball: Gobblers more than double up Eagles

Five area girls teams were in action Friday, Dec. 2.

1223basketball.jpg
By Dispatch staff report
December 02, 2022 10:23 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

HILL CITY — Teagan Piecek scored 27 points and Emma Skaj added 10 as the Aitkin Gobblers rolled past Northland 66-30 in a non-conference game Friday, Dec. 2.

Northland 17 13 — 30

Aitkin 30 36 — 66

NORTHLAND

Bella Dunham 4, Kaija Necry 1, Lainee Spangler 15, Tatum Peterson 2, Emma Finke 2, Michelle Smith 3, Morgan Humphrey 3. FT 2-10 (20%).

AITKIN

Abigail Palm 7, Emma Jacobson 6, Teagan Piecek 27, Brita Westman 1, Emma Skaj 10, Ella Janzen 7, Josie Kostick 2, Haley Shereck 2, Camille Parenteau 4. FG (%), FT 1-4 (25%). 3-point ( %). Overall: 1-1. Next: hosts Moose Lake-Willow River 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Staples-Motley 56, Greenway 36

COLERAINE — Livi Lorber’s 20 points paced Staples-Motley to a 56-36 win in a Section 7-2A matchup Friday, Dec. 2.

Ashley Robben added 15 points for the Cardinals who notched their first win of the season.

Greenway 13 23 — 36

Staples-Motley 27 29 — 56

STAPLES-MOTLEY

Amanda Carter 5, Livi Lorber 20, Ashley Robben 15, Izzy Orlander 3, Lauren Rutten 9, Camden Anderson 4. FT 6-7 (86%). Overall: 1-2. Next: at Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6.

ADVERTISEMENT

Parkers Prairie 55, Verndale 35

PARKERS PRAIRIE — Reagen Ludovissie’s 12 points led the Verndale Pirates in a 55-35 loss to the Parkers Prairie Panthers in a non-conference game Friday, Dec. 2.

Parkers Prairie 28 27 — 55

Verndale 19 16 — 35

PARKERS PRAIRIE

Hope Koep 5, Cora Johnson 14, Ellie Koep 2, Evalynn Grinager 5, Johahna McKeown 4, Kad Wehking 17, Avery Benzinger 4, Abbigail Ruckheim 4. FT 5-9 (56%).

VERNDALE

Avery Amerud 3, Mallory Uselman 1, Sarah Elfstrum 4, Katie Blaha 8, Olivia Stanley 5, Reagen Ludovissie 12, Alyssa Ostlund 2. FT 12-16 (75%). Overall: 0-2. Next: at Wadena-Deer Creek 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6

Fourth Baptist 57, Lake Region 41

BAXTER — Nikole Thorson tallied 18 points and Emma Moore scored 10 for the Lake Region Christian Hornets in a 57-41 Minnesota Association of Christian Schools loss to Fourth Baptist Friday, Dec. 2.

Fourth Baptist 29 28 — 57

Lake Region 12 29 — 41

FOURTH BAPTIST

Jojo Rieschl 14, Sophia Morell 8, Clara Rieschl 22, Sydney Weisser 3, Alyssa Stephens 10..

LAKE REGION

Azil Pulak 3, Annalis Benson 4, Olivia Adams 3, Nikole Thorson 18, Emma Moore 10. Conference: 0-1. Overall: 0-1. Next: hosts Rosemount 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 2.

Detroit Lakes 53, Little Falls 39

LITTLE FALLS — Sophia Sinclair tallied 10 points for Little Falls in a 53-39 Section 8-3A loss to Detroit Lakes Friday, Dec. 2.

Detroit Lakes 27 26 — 53

Little Falls 20 19 — 39

LITTLE FALLS

Kendal Swantek 4, Sophia Sinclair 10, Claire VanRisseghem 10, Leah LeBlanc 2, Anastahja Steadman 4, Maria Smude 2, Riley Becker 4, Lexi LeBlanc 3. FG 15-27 (55%), FT 5-10 (50%). 3-point 4-10 (40%). Overall: 0-2. Next: at Staples-Motley 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8.

Related Topics: LOCAL SPORTSGIRLS BASKETBALLAITKIN GOBBLERSLAKE REGION CHRISTIAN SCHOOLLITTLE FALLS FLYERSSTAPLES-MOTLEY CARDINALSVERNDALE
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What to read next
Little Falls Flyers Logo.jpg
Prep
Area Gymnastics: Flyers knock off LPGE
Little Falls at Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Dec. 21
December 21, 2022 05:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Annelise Baird
Prep
Warriors Athlete of Week: Brainerd’s Baird making waves in the snow
Annelise Baird won the Mora Pursuit to and athlete of the week honors.
December 21, 2022 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
Sumption_Cayden.jpg
Prep
Athletics: Sumption honored by conference
Sumption earns Central Lakes Conference performer of the week
December 21, 2022 04:47 PM
Eric Pohlkamp holding a trophy
Prep
Hockey: Pohlkamp enjoys success playing for US Junior Select Team
Eric Pohlkamp played for the US Junior Select Team in the 2022 World Junior A Challenge in Cornwall, Ontario
December 21, 2022 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom