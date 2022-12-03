Area Girls Basketball: Gobblers more than double up Eagles

HILL CITY — Teagan Piecek scored 27 points and Emma Skaj added 10 as the Aitkin Gobblers rolled past Northland 66-30 in a non-conference game Friday, Dec. 2.

Northland 17 13 — 30

Aitkin 30 36 — 66

NORTHLAND

Bella Dunham 4, Kaija Necry 1, Lainee Spangler 15, Tatum Peterson 2, Emma Finke 2, Michelle Smith 3, Morgan Humphrey 3. FT 2-10 (20%).

AITKIN

Abigail Palm 7, Emma Jacobson 6, Teagan Piecek 27, Brita Westman 1, Emma Skaj 10, Ella Janzen 7, Josie Kostick 2, Haley Shereck 2, Camille Parenteau 4. FG (%), FT 1-4 (25%). 3-point ( %). Overall: 1-1. Next: hosts Moose Lake-Willow River 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Staples-Motley 56, Greenway 36

COLERAINE — Livi Lorber’s 20 points paced Staples-Motley to a 56-36 win in a Section 7-2A matchup Friday, Dec. 2.

Ashley Robben added 15 points for the Cardinals who notched their first win of the season.

Greenway 13 23 — 36

Staples-Motley 27 29 — 56

STAPLES-MOTLEY

Amanda Carter 5, Livi Lorber 20, Ashley Robben 15, Izzy Orlander 3, Lauren Rutten 9, Camden Anderson 4. FT 6-7 (86%). Overall: 1-2. Next: at Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Parkers Prairie 55, Verndale 35

PARKERS PRAIRIE — Reagen Ludovissie’s 12 points led the Verndale Pirates in a 55-35 loss to the Parkers Prairie Panthers in a non-conference game Friday, Dec. 2.

Parkers Prairie 28 27 — 55

Verndale 19 16 — 35

PARKERS PRAIRIE

Hope Koep 5, Cora Johnson 14, Ellie Koep 2, Evalynn Grinager 5, Johahna McKeown 4, Kad Wehking 17, Avery Benzinger 4, Abbigail Ruckheim 4. FT 5-9 (56%).

VERNDALE

Avery Amerud 3, Mallory Uselman 1, Sarah Elfstrum 4, Katie Blaha 8, Olivia Stanley 5, Reagen Ludovissie 12, Alyssa Ostlund 2. FT 12-16 (75%). Overall: 0-2. Next: at Wadena-Deer Creek 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6

Fourth Baptist 57, Lake Region 41

BAXTER — Nikole Thorson tallied 18 points and Emma Moore scored 10 for the Lake Region Christian Hornets in a 57-41 Minnesota Association of Christian Schools loss to Fourth Baptist Friday, Dec. 2.

Fourth Baptist 29 28 — 57

Lake Region 12 29 — 41

FOURTH BAPTIST

Jojo Rieschl 14, Sophia Morell 8, Clara Rieschl 22, Sydney Weisser 3, Alyssa Stephens 10..

LAKE REGION

Azil Pulak 3, Annalis Benson 4, Olivia Adams 3, Nikole Thorson 18, Emma Moore 10. Conference: 0-1. Overall: 0-1. Next: hosts Rosemount 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 2.

Detroit Lakes 53, Little Falls 39

LITTLE FALLS — Sophia Sinclair tallied 10 points for Little Falls in a 53-39 Section 8-3A loss to Detroit Lakes Friday, Dec. 2.

Detroit Lakes 27 26 — 53

Little Falls 20 19 — 39

LITTLE FALLS