Sports | Prep
Area Girls Basketball: Hornets outscore Owatonnna for win

Three area girls basketball teams were in action Friday, Dec. 16.

BD-Basketball Graph.jpg
Photo Illustration with image by Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
December 16, 2022 09:46 PM
Share
OWATONNA — Emma Moore finished with 13 points and five steals to lead the Lake Region Christian Hornets to a 40-21 victory over Owatonna Friday, Dec. 16.

Azli Pulak added 11 points and eight steals and Nikole Thorson and Olivia Adams both secured seven rebounds as the Hornets outrebounded their opponent 28-13.

Owatonna 10 11 -- 21

Lake Region 22 18 -- 40

OWATONNA

Elizabeth Dunlap 2, Hannah Cahill 7, Hailey Cooke 4, Aryiel Long 6, Hannah Harms 2.

LAKE REGION

Azil Pulak 11, Olivia Adams 6, Nikole Thorson 8, Abrianna Nagel 2, Emma Moore 13. FG 18-63 (28.6%), FT 1-4 (25%). 3-point 3-16 (18.6%). Overall: 3-3. Next: at St. Francis 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19.

Braham 60, Aitkin 29

AITKIN — Abigail Palm scored eight points for the Aitkin Gobblers as they fell to the Braham Bombers 60-29 Friday, Dec. 16.

Braham 24 36 — 60

Aitkin 16 13 — 29

BRAHAM

Madison Davis 14, Arin Zimpel 15, Emily Davis 1, Julia Kuhnke 8, Morgan Rysdam 2, Alex Rysdam 5, Sophie Johnson 2, Nickole Dovernay 13.

AITKIN

Abigail Palm 8, Emma Jacobson 3, Teagan Piecek 3, Brita Westman 4, Emma Skaj 3, Ella Janzen 3, Josie Kostick 4, Camille Parenteau 1. Overall: 3-2. Next: at Milaca 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Sauk Rapids 45, Little Falls 36

LITTLE FALLS — Kendal Swantek scored 12 points for Little Falls in the Flyers’ 45-36 loss to Sauk Rapids in the first round of the Pine County Bank Tournament Friday, Dec. 16.

Sophia Sinclair added 10 points for the Flyers.

Sauk Rapids 25 20 — 45

Little Falls 20 16 — 36

LITTLE FALLS

Kendal Swantek 12, Sophia Sinclair 10, Claire VanRisseghem 3, Leah LeBlanc 4, Anastahja Steadman 2, Maria Smude 3, Riley Becker 2. FG 15-47 (31%), FT 3-6 (50%). 3-point 3-7 (42%). Overall: 1-2. Next: hosts Upsala 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17.

