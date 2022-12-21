Area Girls Basketball: Pillager proves too much for Verndale

PILLAGER — Grace Grimsley tallied 19 points for the Pillager Huskies as they defeated the Verndale Pirates 60-37 in the first round of the Fornshell Classic Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Juliana Ewald finished with 16 points for the Huskies while Katie Blaha paced the Pirates with 14 points.

Verndale 19 18 – 37

Pillager 32 28 – 60

VERNDALE

Avery Amerud 2, Mallory Uselman 6, Taylor Johnson 4, Katie Blaha 14, Kaija Madsen 2, Reagen Ludovissie 9. Conference: 0-2. Overall: 0-5. Next: vs. Pine River-Backus at Pillager 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22.

PILLAGER

Kaylee Mudgett 8, Alayna Kavanaugh 2, Grace Grimsley 19, Juliana Ewald 16, Bailey Schommer 8, Jada Loucks 7. Conference: 1-1. Overall: 3-2. Next: hosts Staples-Motley 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22.

Pine River-Backus 58,

Staples-Motley 50

PILLAGER —Ramsey Tulenchik led all scorers with 28 points to pace the Pine River-Backus Tigers to a 58-50 win over Staples-Motley in the first round of the Fornshell Classic Tuesday, Dec. 20.

PRB’s Cate Travis tallied 11 points. Lauren Rutten’s 15 points led the Cardinals followed by Livi Lorber’s 12.

Staples-Motley 32 18 -- 50

Pine River-Backus 33 25 -- 58

STAPLES-MOTLEY

Audrey Brownell 5, Livi Lorber 12, Ashley Robben 4, Miranda Schotzko 6, Lauren Rutten 15, Camden Anderson 8. FT 4-10 (40%). Overall: 2-5. Next: at Pillager 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22.

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Alaura Dahl 2, Cate Travis 11, Ramsey Tulenchik 28, Sawyer Tulenchik 8, Hannah Barchus 9. FT 1-8 (13%). Overall: 3-1. Next: vs. Verndale at Pillager 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22

Pierz 45, Osakis 32

PIERZ — Ashley Kimman scored a team-high 15 points as the Pierz Pioneers stayed undefeated at 3-0 with a 45-32 win over Osakis Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Britney Schommer and Lily Riley each added eight points for Pierz.

Osakis 32

Pierz 45

PIERZ

Sophie Leidenfrost 2, Britney Schommer 8, Ashley Kimman 15, Kenna Otte 2, Lyndsey Strohmeier 6, Lily Riley 8, Alyssa Sadlovsky 4. FG 17-54 (31%), FT 7-10 (70%). 3-point 4-19 (21%). Overall: 3-0. Next: hosts Holdingford 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22.

Crosby-Ironton 91, MLWR 35

CROSBY — Tori Oehrlein was up to her usual tricks as she led the Crosby-Ironton Rangers to a 91-35 Section 7-2A victory Tuesday, Dec. 20, against the Moose Lake-Willow River Rebels.

The freshman finished with 35 points, 15 rebounds, 11 assists and eight steals. Hannah Compton added 19 points and Margeret Silgen scored 13 for the Rangers.

Moose Lake-WR 14 21 -- 35

Crosby-Ironton 63 28 -- 91

MOOSE LAKE-WILLOW RIVER

Shannon Granquist 4, Ellie Nielson 8, Hannah Roach 9, Madison Wasche 5, Lexi Klininski, Izzy Witz, Alexys Anderson 2, Alivia Menton, Jocelyn Mundell, Madeline Volk 1, Adelyn Szczyrbak 5, Jenna Beck 1. FG 10-42 (24%), FT 12-24 (50%). 3-point 3-13 (23%).

CROSBY-IRONTON

Josie Schaefer 6, Annalisese Vignieri 1, Lucille Lewandowski 4, Hannah Compton 19, Brynn Hollenhorst 6, Margaret Silgen 13, Samatha Hachey 7, Tori Oehrlein 35. FG 38-61 (62%), FT 11-20 (55%). 3-point 4-14 (29%). Overall: 3-2. Next: hosts Duluth Marshall 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22.

Pequot Lakes 66, Royalton 55

PEQUOT LAKES — Kelsi Martini led the Pequot Lakes Patriots with 15 points in a 66-55 non-conference win over the Royalton Royals Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Ella Kratchovil tallied 14 points for the Patriots and Lauren Schultz and Maci Martini each added 13.

Royalton 28 27 – 55

Pequot Lakes 35 31 – 66

ROYALTON

Maddison Albright 8, Mya Yourczek 13, Marizel Lenz 2, Ava Schoenrock 2, Kylie Waytashek 30. FT 10-15 (67%).

PEQUOT LAKES

Ella Kratochvil 14, Isabel Larson 7, Kelsi Martini 15, Maci Martini 13, Lauren Schultz 13, Reese Laposky 4. FT 15-23 (65%). Overall: 2-1. Next: at Pierz 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Hawley 62, Wadena-Deer Creek 50

HAWLEY — Madison Carsten recorded 21 points as the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines fell 62-50 to the Hawley Nuggets in a Section 8-2A tilt Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Montana Carsten added 11 points for the Wolverines.

Hawley 32 30 – 62

Wadena-Deer Creek 31 19 – 50

Hawley

Isabel Strom 32, Anna Steer 10, Emma Brookshire 6, Sophie Cook 12, Marissa Ahles 2.

WADENA-DEER CREEK

Addyson Gravelle 6, Montana Carsten 11, Jada Dykhoff 2, Ally Pavek 4, Madison Carsten 21, Payton Gravelle 6. FT 15-17 (88%). Overall: 4-2. Next: at Park Rapids 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22.

Zimmerman 83,

Little Falls 47

ZIMMERMAN — Kendal Swantek finished with 16 points to lead the Little Falls Flyers in an 83-47 Granite Ridge Conference loss to Zimmerman Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Sophia Sinclair added 15 points for the Flyers.

Zimmerman 50 33 -- 83

Little Falls 31 16 -- 47

ZIMMERMAN

Haas 8, Becker 12, McEachern 19, Rivers 5, Paulsen 26, Christie 4, Glidden 9. FG 35-60 (70%), FT 5-7 (71%). 3-point 8-15 (53%).

LITTLE FALLS