Area Girls Basketball: S-M and W-DC both fall
Two area girls basketball teams were in action Tuesday, Jan. 3.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Rothsay 56,
Staples-Motley 40
STAPLES — Livi Lorber scored 11 points and Lauren Rutten 10 for the Staples-Motley Cardinals in a 56-40 non-conference loss to the Rothsay Tigers Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Miranda Schotzko added eight points for the Cardinals.
Rothsay 32 24 -- 56
Staples-Motley 17 23 -- 40
ROTHSAY
Kenadi Carlsrud 21, McKenzie Tillman 4, Savannah Sullivan 14, Bethany Danielson 5, Madison Tillman 12.
STAPLES-MOTLEY
Livi Lorber 11, Ashley Robben 2, Miranda Schotzko 8, Izzy Orlander 3, Lauren Rutten 10, Camden Anderson 6. Overall: 2-5. Next: at West Central 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10.
Henning 57, Wadena-Deer Creek 34
WADENA — Madison Carsten tallied 14 points as the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines lost to the Henning Hornets 57-34 in a Park Region Conference game Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Henning 34 23 – 57
Wadena-Deer Creek 18 16 – 34
HENNING
Faith Fisher 12, Becca Frederick 10, Ella Missling 7, Aaliyah Olson 2, Lyvia Misegades 23, Ava Eckhoff 3.
WADENA-DEER CREEK
Montana Carsten 5, Jada Dykhoff 1, Kennedy Ness 2, Ally Pavek 2, Madison Carsten 14, , Lily Parker 2, Amber Collins 1, Leah Osberg , Payton Gravelle 6, Jenna Dykhoff 1. Conference: 2-1. Overall: 5-3. Next: at Pillager 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6.
One area boys hockey teams hit the ice Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Four area boys basketball teams were in action Tuesday, Jan. 3.
The Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors hosted Grand Rapids-Greenway Tuesday, Jan. 3.