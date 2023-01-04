99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Tuesday, January 3

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Area Girls Basketball: S-M and W-DC both fall

Two area girls basketball teams were in action Tuesday, Jan. 3.

BD-Basketball Graph.jpg
Photo Illustration with image by Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
January 03, 2023 10:14 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Rothsay 56,

Staples-Motley 40

STAPLES — Livi Lorber scored 11 points and Lauren Rutten 10 for the Staples-Motley Cardinals in a 56-40 non-conference loss to the Rothsay Tigers Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Miranda Schotzko added eight points for the Cardinals.

Rothsay 32 24 -- 56

Staples-Motley 17 23 -- 40

ROTHSAY

Kenadi Carlsrud 21, McKenzie Tillman 4, Savannah Sullivan 14, Bethany Danielson 5, Madison Tillman 12.

STAPLES-MOTLEY

Livi Lorber 11, Ashley Robben 2, Miranda Schotzko 8, Izzy Orlander 3, Lauren Rutten 10, Camden Anderson 6. Overall: 2-5. Next: at West Central 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Henning 57, Wadena-Deer Creek 34

WADENA — Madison Carsten tallied 14 points as the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines lost to the Henning Hornets 57-34 in a Park Region Conference game Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Henning 34 23 – 57

Wadena-Deer Creek 18 16 – 34

HENNING

Faith Fisher 12, Becca Frederick 10, Ella Missling 7, Aaliyah Olson 2, Lyvia Misegades 23, Ava Eckhoff 3.

WADENA-DEER CREEK

Montana Carsten 5, Jada Dykhoff 1, Kennedy Ness 2, Ally Pavek 2, Madison Carsten 14, , Lily Parker 2, Amber Collins 1, Leah Osberg , Payton Gravelle 6, Jenna Dykhoff 1. Conference: 2-1. Overall: 5-3. Next: at Pillager 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6.

LOCAL SPORTS, GIRLS BASKETBALL, STAPLES-MOTLEY CARDINALS, WADENA-DEER CREEK WOLVERINES
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

