Area Girls Basketball: Pirates plunder their first win
Seven area girls basketball teams were in action Thursday, Jan. 5.
VERNDALE — Reagan Ludovissie scored 21 points to lead the Verndale Pirates to their first win of the season as they downed the Pine River-Backus Tigers 56-49 Thursday, Jan. 5.
Taylor Johnson added 12 points and Katie Blaha scored eight for Verndale.
The Tigers were led by Ramsey Tulenchik’s 23 points. Cate Travis added nine.
Pine River-Backus 23 26 -- 49
Verndale 26 30 -- 56
PINE RIVER-BACKUS
Alaura Dahl 3, Cate Travis 9, Brianna Hanneken 2, Ramsey Tulenchik 23, Sawyer Tulenchik 6, Hannah Barchus 6. Overall: 2-2. Next: at Cass Lake-Bena 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6
VERNDALE
Avery Amerud 6, Taylor Johnson 12, Katie Blaha 8, Olivia Stanley 7, Reagen Ludovissie 21, Alyssa Ostlund 2. Overall: 1-6. Next: at Bertha-Hewitt 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6.
Crosby-Ironton 85, Pillager 52
PILLAGER — Tori Oehrlein registered 31 points, 17 rebounds and 13 assists for the Crosby-Ironton Rangers in an 87-52 victory over the Pillager Huskies in a Section 7-2A showdown Thursday, Jan. 5.
ADVERTISEMENT
Hannah Compton added 15 points and Josie Schaefer scored 12 for 5-3 Rangers.
Grace Grimsley’s 10 points led the way for Pillager followed by Juliana Ewald and Bailey Schommer who each finished with nine.
Crosby-Ironton 44 41 -- 85
Pillager 29 23 -- 52
CROSBY-IRONTON
Jada Mitchell 2, Josie Schaefer 12, Emma Silgen 2, Annalisese Vignieri 2, Lucille Lewandowski 2, Hannah Compton 15, Brynn Hollenhorst 6, Margaret Silgen 8, Samatha Hachey 5, Tori Oehrlein 31. FG 37-59 (63%), FT 5-17 (29%). 3-point 8-19 (42%). Overall: 5-3. Next: vs. Pine City at Duluth East High School noon Saturday, Jan. 7.
PILLAGER
Alayna Kavanaugh 6, Grace Grimsley 10, Alivia Brown 1, Juliana Ewald 9, Bailey Schommer 9, Jada Loucks 17. Overall: 3-3. Next: hosts Wadena-Deer Creek 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6.
Milaca 56, Little Falls 46
LITTLE FALLS — Kendal Swantek scored 13 points on 4-5 shooting from the field and tallied five steals to lead Little Falls in Granite Ridge Conference action where the Flyers fell to Milaca 56-46. Maryn Meyer added 11 points.
Milaca 30 26 -- 56
Little Falls 22 24 -- 46
MILACA
Bella Sahlstrom 5, Lydia Cramlet 7, Madison Gothmann 7, Willow Hunt 2, Abby Anderson 6, Maggie Westling 29. FG 20-34 (58%), FT 14-38 (36%). 3-point 2-5 (40%).
LITTLE FALLS
Kendal Swantek 13, Grace LeClair 7, Claire VanRisseghem 3, Anastahja Steadman 9, Maria Smude 3, Maryn Meyer 11. FG 17-42 (40%), FT 10-19 (52%). 3-point 2-8 (25%). Conference: 0-2. Overall: 2-5. Next: hosts Foley 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10.
Foley 58, Pierz 39
FOLEY — Alyssa Sadlovsky tallied 11 points and Ashley Kimman nine for Class 2A’s 18th-ranked Pierz Pioneers in a 58-39 Granite Ridge Conference loss to the Foley Falcons Thursday, Jan. 5.
Foley 58
Pierz 39
PIERZ
Sophie Leidenfrost 2, Britney Schommer 4, Ashley Kimman 9, Lyndsey Strohmeier 6, Lily Riley 7, Alyssa Sadlovsky 11. FG 15-54 (27%), FT 5-12 (41%). 3-point 4-23 (17%). Conference: 0-1. Overall: 5-2. Next: at Melrose 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6.
Prior Lake 47, Lake Region 36
PRIOR LAKE — Nikole Thorson scored 14 points and Emma Moore finished with 10 as the Lake Region Christian Hornets lost 47-36 to Prior Lake in a Minnesota Association of Christian School game Thursday, Jan. 5.
ADVERTISEMENT