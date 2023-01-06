Area Girls Basketball: Pirates plunder their first win

VERNDALE — Reagan Ludovissie scored 21 points to lead the Verndale Pirates to their first win of the season as they downed the Pine River-Backus Tigers 56-49 Thursday, Jan. 5.

Taylor Johnson added 12 points and Katie Blaha scored eight for Verndale.

The Tigers were led by Ramsey Tulenchik’s 23 points. Cate Travis added nine.

Pine River-Backus 23 26 -- 49

Verndale 26 30 -- 56

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Alaura Dahl 3, Cate Travis 9, Brianna Hanneken 2, Ramsey Tulenchik 23, Sawyer Tulenchik 6, Hannah Barchus 6. Overall: 2-2. Next: at Cass Lake-Bena 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6

VERNDALE

Avery Amerud 6, Taylor Johnson 12, Katie Blaha 8, Olivia Stanley 7, Reagen Ludovissie 21, Alyssa Ostlund 2. Overall: 1-6. Next: at Bertha-Hewitt 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6.

Crosby-Ironton 85, Pillager 52

PILLAGER — Tori Oehrlein registered 31 points, 17 rebounds and 13 assists for the Crosby-Ironton Rangers in an 87-52 victory over the Pillager Huskies in a Section 7-2A showdown Thursday, Jan. 5.

Hannah Compton added 15 points and Josie Schaefer scored 12 for 5-3 Rangers.

Grace Grimsley’s 10 points led the way for Pillager followed by Juliana Ewald and Bailey Schommer who each finished with nine.

Crosby-Ironton 44 41 -- 85

Pillager 29 23 -- 52

CROSBY-IRONTON

Jada Mitchell 2, Josie Schaefer 12, Emma Silgen 2, Annalisese Vignieri 2, Lucille Lewandowski 2, Hannah Compton 15, Brynn Hollenhorst 6, Margaret Silgen 8, Samatha Hachey 5, Tori Oehrlein 31. FG 37-59 (63%), FT 5-17 (29%). 3-point 8-19 (42%). Overall: 5-3. Next: vs. Pine City at Duluth East High School noon Saturday, Jan. 7.

PILLAGER

Alayna Kavanaugh 6, Grace Grimsley 10, Alivia Brown 1, Juliana Ewald 9, Bailey Schommer 9, Jada Loucks 17. Overall: 3-3. Next: hosts Wadena-Deer Creek 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6.

Milaca 56, Little Falls 46

LITTLE FALLS — Kendal Swantek scored 13 points on 4-5 shooting from the field and tallied five steals to lead Little Falls in Granite Ridge Conference action where the Flyers fell to Milaca 56-46. Maryn Meyer added 11 points.

Milaca 30 26 -- 56

Little Falls 22 24 -- 46

MILACA

Bella Sahlstrom 5, Lydia Cramlet 7, Madison Gothmann 7, Willow Hunt 2, Abby Anderson 6, Maggie Westling 29. FG 20-34 (58%), FT 14-38 (36%). 3-point 2-5 (40%).

LITTLE FALLS

Kendal Swantek 13, Grace LeClair 7, Claire VanRisseghem 3, Anastahja Steadman 9, Maria Smude 3, Maryn Meyer 11. FG 17-42 (40%), FT 10-19 (52%). 3-point 2-8 (25%). Conference: 0-2. Overall: 2-5. Next: hosts Foley 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Foley 58, Pierz 39

FOLEY — Alyssa Sadlovsky tallied 11 points and Ashley Kimman nine for Class 2A’s 18th-ranked Pierz Pioneers in a 58-39 Granite Ridge Conference loss to the Foley Falcons Thursday, Jan. 5.

Foley 58

Pierz 39

PIERZ

Sophie Leidenfrost 2, Britney Schommer 4, Ashley Kimman 9, Lyndsey Strohmeier 6, Lily Riley 7, Alyssa Sadlovsky 11. FG 15-54 (27%), FT 5-12 (41%). 3-point 4-23 (17%). Conference: 0-1. Overall: 5-2. Next: at Melrose 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6.

Prior Lake 47, Lake Region 36

PRIOR LAKE — Nikole Thorson scored 14 points and Emma Moore finished with 10 as the Lake Region Christian Hornets lost 47-36 to Prior Lake in a Minnesota Association of Christian School game Thursday, Jan. 5.

Prior Lake 20 27 – 47

Lake Region 14 22 – 36

Prior Lake

Mirelli Fritz, 19, Sarah Holliday 14, Eliana Walters 5, Anika Drysta 4, Eliana Fritz 3, Madeline Walters 2.

LAKE REGION