Sports
News reporting
Area Girls Basketball: Pillager picks off PRB

area girls basketball teams were in action

Pillager vs. Pine River-Backus Girls basketball
Pillager Huskies Jada Loucks watches as teammate Bailey Schommer drives to the basket with Pine River-Backus Tiger Hannah Barchus defending Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Pine River.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
January 09, 2023 09:48 PM

PINE RIVER — Four different Pillager Huskies hit double figures as they defeated the Pine River-Backus Tigers 57-50 Monday, Jan. 9.

Grace Grimsley led the way with 14 points followed by 12 points each from Alayana Kavanaugh and Bailey Schomer. Kaylee Mudgett scored 10 points and Jada Loucks was a point way from double figures with nine for the Huskies.

PRB’s Cate Travis finished with 14 points and Hannah Barchus scored 12.

Pillager vs. Pine River-Backus Girls basketball
Pillager Huskies Kaylee Mudgett watches as teammate Grace Grimsley guards Pine River-Backus Tiger Alaura Dahl Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Pine River.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

Pillager 27 30 -- 57

Pine River-Backus 23 27 -- 50

PILLAGER

Kaylee Mudgett 10, Alayna Kavanaugh 12, Grace Grimsley 14, Bailey Schommer 12, Jada Loucks 9. Overall: 4-4. Next: hosts Sebeka 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12.

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Alaura Dahl 3, Cate Travis 14, Brianna Hanneken 2, Ella Dahl 5, Sawyer Tulenchik 2, Hannah Barchus 12, Mimi Bueckers 7, Aaliyah Lewis 5. Overall: 3-4. Next: hosts Red Lake 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12.

North Branch 44, Little Falls 43

LITTLE FALLS —Sophia Sinclair finished with 11 points and eight rebounds for the Little Falls Flyers in a 44-43 non-conference loss to the North Branch Vikings Monday, Jan. 9.

The Vikings attempted more free throws 19-of-29 than field goals 11-of-27 and Ella Kuhlman led all scorers with 26 points as North Branch rallied from a five-point halftime deficit.

North Branch 19 25 -- 44

Little Falls 24 19 -- 43

NORTH BRANCH

Katelyn Lattimore 2, Johanna Bartkey 4, Chloe Lattimore 5, Ella Kuhlman 26, Maria Damiani 3, Hailey Diaz 4. FG 11-27 (40%), FT 19-29 (65%). 3-point 3-12 (25%).

LITTLE FALLS

Kendal Swantek 8, Grace LeClair 6, Janea Saldana 3, Sophia Sinclair 11, Claire VanRisseghem 2, Anastahja Steadman 7, Malin Youngberg 6. FG 17-48 (35%), FT 8-16 (50%). 3-point 1-10 (10%). Overall: 2-6. Next: hosts Foley 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Lake Region 46,

St. Cloud Christian 20

ST. FRANCIS — Nikole Thorsen produced 20 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Lake Region Christian Hornets to a 46-20 victory over St. Cloud Christian in the consolation championship of the St. Francis Tournament Saturday, Jan. 7.

Thorsen earned a spot on the all-tournament team for her efforts.

Azil Pulak added six points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals and Olivia Adams finished with six points and four rebounds for Lake Region.

St. Cloud 15 5 -- 20

Lake Region 32 14 -- 46

ST. CLOUD CHRISTIAN

Sophia Osmundson 7, Sven Myra 1, Jairo Gustafson 8, Kaitlyn Myra 4.

LAKE REGION

Azil Pulak 6, Annalis Benson 3, Harley Amundson 2, Aleah DeVries 2, Olivia Adams 6, Nikole Thorson 20, Abrianna Nagel 2, Emma Moore 5 . FG 21-61 (34.4%), FT 1-3 (33%). 3-point 3-18 (16.7%). Conference: 3-5. Overall: 5-6. Next: hosts Owatonna 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12.

