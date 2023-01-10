Area Girls Basketball: Pillager picks off PRB
area girls basketball teams were in action
PINE RIVER — Four different Pillager Huskies hit double figures as they defeated the Pine River-Backus Tigers 57-50 Monday, Jan. 9.
Grace Grimsley led the way with 14 points followed by 12 points each from Alayana Kavanaugh and Bailey Schomer. Kaylee Mudgett scored 10 points and Jada Loucks was a point way from double figures with nine for the Huskies.
PRB’s Cate Travis finished with 14 points and Hannah Barchus scored 12.
Pillager 27 30 -- 57
Pine River-Backus 23 27 -- 50
PILLAGER
Kaylee Mudgett 10, Alayna Kavanaugh 12, Grace Grimsley 14, Bailey Schommer 12, Jada Loucks 9. Overall: 4-4. Next: hosts Sebeka 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12.
PINE RIVER-BACKUS
Alaura Dahl 3, Cate Travis 14, Brianna Hanneken 2, Ella Dahl 5, Sawyer Tulenchik 2, Hannah Barchus 12, Mimi Bueckers 7, Aaliyah Lewis 5. Overall: 3-4. Next: hosts Red Lake 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12.
North Branch 44, Little Falls 43
LITTLE FALLS —Sophia Sinclair finished with 11 points and eight rebounds for the Little Falls Flyers in a 44-43 non-conference loss to the North Branch Vikings Monday, Jan. 9.
ADVERTISEMENT
The Vikings attempted more free throws 19-of-29 than field goals 11-of-27 and Ella Kuhlman led all scorers with 26 points as North Branch rallied from a five-point halftime deficit.
North Branch 19 25 -- 44
Little Falls 24 19 -- 43
NORTH BRANCH
Katelyn Lattimore 2, Johanna Bartkey 4, Chloe Lattimore 5, Ella Kuhlman 26, Maria Damiani 3, Hailey Diaz 4. FG 11-27 (40%), FT 19-29 (65%). 3-point 3-12 (25%).
LITTLE FALLS
Kendal Swantek 8, Grace LeClair 6, Janea Saldana 3, Sophia Sinclair 11, Claire VanRisseghem 2, Anastahja Steadman 7, Malin Youngberg 6. FG 17-48 (35%), FT 8-16 (50%). 3-point 1-10 (10%). Overall: 2-6. Next: hosts Foley 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10.
Lake Region 46,
St. Cloud Christian 20
ST. FRANCIS — Nikole Thorsen produced 20 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Lake Region Christian Hornets to a 46-20 victory over St. Cloud Christian in the consolation championship of the St. Francis Tournament Saturday, Jan. 7.
Thorsen earned a spot on the all-tournament team for her efforts.
Azil Pulak added six points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals and Olivia Adams finished with six points and four rebounds for Lake Region.