Area Girls Basketball: Oehrlein’s triple-double leads Rangers

CROSBY — Tori Oehrlein recorded 36 points, 21 rebounds and 11 assists as the Crosby-Ironton Rangers defeated the Cloquet Lumberjacks 83-62 in a non-conference game Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Hannah Compton finished with 23 points for the Rangers who improved their record to 6-4 this season.

Cloquet 32 30 – 62

Crosby-Ironton 42 41 – 83

CLOQUET

FG 19-55 (35%), FT 20-28 (71%). 3-point 4-14 (29%).

CROSBY-IRONTON

Jada Mitchell 3, Hailey Doucette 5, Hannah Compton 23, Brynn Hollenhorst 2, Margaret Silgen 6, Samatha Hachey 6, Tori Oehrlein 36. FG 34-64 (53%), FT 4-5 (80%). 3-point 11-24 (46%). Overall: 6-4. Next: hosts Aitkin 7:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13.

Cathedral 57, Pierz 45

ST. CLOUD — Alyssa Sadlovsky recorded 11 points for the Pierz Pioneers as they lost to the St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders 57-45 in a Granite Ridge Conference game Tuesday, Jan. 20.

Britney Schommer scored 10 points for the Pioneers while Lily Riley added nine.

Cathedral 28 29 – 57

Pierz 21 24 – 45

PIERZ

Britney Schommer 10, Ashley Kimman 5, Kenna Otte 4, Lyndsey Strohmeier 6, Lily Riley 9, Alyssa Sadlovsky 11. FG 17-55 (30%), FT 2-2 (100%). 3-point 9-30 (30%). Conference: 0-2. Overall: 6-3. Next: at Little Falls 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13.

Foley 40, Little Falls 37 (OT)

LITTLE FALLS — Kendal Swantek tallied 11 points for the Little Falls Flyers as they lost 40-37 in overtime to the Foley Falcons in a Granite Ridge Conference game Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Foley 18 18 4 – 40

Little Falls 24 12 1 – 37

LITTLE FALLS

Kendal Swantek 11, Janea Saldana 3, Sophia Sinclair 4, Claire VanRisseghem 6, Leah LeBlanc 3, Anastahja Steadman 5, Riley Becker 1, Malin Youngberg 4. FG 13-38 (34%), FT 9-20 (45%). 3-point 2-7 (28%). Conference: 0-3. Overall: 2-7. Next: at Pierz 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13.

West Central 78,

Staples-Motley 22

BARRETT — Livi Lorber and Izzy Orlander each finished with six points to lead the Staples-Motley Cardinals in a 78-22 loss to the West Central Knights Tuesday, Jan. 10.

West Central 43 35 -- 78

Staples-Motley 10 12 -- 22

WEST CENTRAL

Macy Graoz 9, Mya Foslien 19, Sydne Ulrich 3, Jayden Styba 10, McKenna Blyer 2, Addison Staples 11, Laine Stark 22, Quinn Huntley 2. FT 2-6 (33%).

STAPLES-MOTLEY

Livi Lorber 6, Ashley Robben 3, Ellie Lange 2, Izzy Orlander 6, Lauren Rutten 5. FT 5-10 (50%). Overall: 2-7. Next: at Park Rapids 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13.

Henning 59, Verndale 45

VERNDALE — Katie Blaha scored 20 points for the Verndale Pirates as they lost 59-45 to the Henning Hornets in a Park Region Conference game Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Reagen Ludovissie added eight points for the Pirates.

Henning 35 24 – 59

Verndale 24 21 – 45

HENNING

Faith Fisher 19, Becca Frederick 3, Lilya Fraki 4, Ally Hart 14, Lyvia Misegades 12, Ava Eckhoff 7. FG 20-62 (32%), FT 18-24 (75%). 3-point 1-12 (8%).

VERNDALE