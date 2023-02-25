99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Area Girls Basketball: Aitkin notches 1st Mid-State win

7 area girls basketball teams were in action Feb. 24

BD-Basketball Graph.jpg
Photo Illustration with image by Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
February 24, 2023 10:09 PM

AITKIN — Teagen Piecek and Ella Janzen each finished with 18 points as the Aitkin Gobblers held on to beat the Staples-Motley Cardinals 55-54 in a Mid-State Conference game Friday, Feb. 24.

Brita Westman added 12 points for the Gobblers who picked up their first conference win of the season.

Lauren Rutten led the Cardinals in scoring with 19 points while Ashley Robben added nine points.

Staples-Motley 24 30 – 54

Aitkin 40 15 – 55

STAPLES-MOTLEY

Livi Lorber 8, Ashley Robben 9, Miranda Schotzko 2, Izzy Orlander 8, Lauren Rutten 19, Camden Anderson 8. FT 9-25 (36%). Conference: 1-9. Overall: 6-20.

AITKIN

Abigail Palm 3, Teagan Piecek 18, Brita Westman 12, Ella Janzen 18, Camille Parenteau 4. FT 6-9 (67%). Conference: 1-9. Overall: 7-17.

Crosby-Ironton 73, Minnehaha Academy 68

CROSBY — Tori Oehrlein recorded 33 points and 22 rebounds as the Crosby-Ironton Rangers beat the Class 2A fourth-ranked Minnehaha Academy Redhawks 73-68 Friday, Feb. 24.

Hannah Compton added 22 points for the Rangers who finished the regular season 19-7.

Minnehaha Academy 29 39 — 68

Crosby-Ironton 25 48 — 73

CROSBY-IRONTON

Josie Schaefer 6, Lucille Lewandowski 2, Hannah Compton 22, Margaret Silgen 3, Samatha Hachey 7, Tori Oehrlein 33. FG 22-51 (43.1%), FT 21-26 (80.8%). 3-point 8-22 (36.3%). Overall: 19-7.

Albany 68, Little Falls 33

LITTLE FALLS — Malin Youngberg posted 14 points for the Little Falls Flyers as they lost 68-33 to the Albany Huskies in a Granite Ridge Conference game Friday, Feb. 24.

Albany 34 34 – 68

Little Falls 25 8 – 33

LITTLE FALLS

Haylee Fredregill 6, Anastahja Steadman 5, Maria Smude 6, Malin Youngberg 14, Madisyn Whitford 2, Maryn Meyer 1. FG 13-34 (38%), FT 4-10 (40%). 3-point 4-9 (44%). Conference: 3-11. Overall: 8-18.

Pequot Lakes 63, Park Rapids 22

PEQUOT LAKES — Maci Martini poured in 25 points with five three-pointers as the Pequot Lakes Patriots cruised to a 63-22 victory over the Park Rapids Panthers in a Mid-State Conference game Friday, Feb. 24.

Kelsi Martini added 12 points for the Patriots who finished the regular season with a 22-3 record.

Park Rapids 10 12 – 22

Pequot Lakes 35 28 – 63

PARK RAPIDS

Mickey Clark 2, Amelia Bagstad 2, Tori Weaver 2, Olivia Davis 4, Anna Yliniemi 3, Halle Eischens 6, Julia Harmon 2, Alle Michaelson 1 .

PEQUOT LAKES

Kaitlyn Geschwill 2, Ella Kratochvil 5, Isabel Larson 9, Kelsi Martini 12, Maci Martini 25, Lauren Schultz 5, Reese Laposky 2, June Ruud 3. Conference: 8-2. Overall: 22-3.

Nevis 60, Pine River-Backus 41

PINE RIVER — Cate Travis posted 14 points as the Pine River-Backus Tigers fell 60-41 to the Nevis Tigers in a Northland Conference game Friday, Feb. 24.

Hannah Barchus and Mimi Bueckers each added nine points for the Tigers.

Nevis 30 30 — 60

Pine River-Backus 19 22 — 41

NEVISClair Isaacson 2, Marley Mitchell 6, Addison Lindow 11, Liddy DeWulf 7, Ava Forbes 6, Grace McNamee 6, Kayli Bessler 15, Mya Stacey 7.

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Cate Travis 14, Ella Dahl 3, Ariana Burns 2, Sawyer Tulenchik 4, Hannah Barchus 9, Mimi Bueckers 9. Conference: 7-6. Overall: 12-14.

Zimmerman 68, Pierz 50

ZIMMERMAN — The Pierz Pioneers fell to the Zimmerman Thunder 68-50 in a Granite Ridge Conference game Friday, Feb. 24.

The Pioneers end the regular season 5-9 in conference play and 11-14 overall.

