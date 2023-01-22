STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Sunday, January 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Area Girls Basketball: Big 2nd half propels Rangers over Huskers

Crosby-Ironton hosts Holdingford Jan. 21

Crosby-Ironton logo
Crosby-Ironton
By Dispatch staff report
January 22, 2023 05:37 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

CROSBY — Tori Oehrlein recorded 32 points and 10 rebounds to help the Crosby-Ironton Rangers get past the Holdingford Huskers 81-55 Saturday, Jan. 21.

Margaret Silgen added 15 points for C-I who trailed at half, but outscored the Huskers 47-18 in the second half.

Holdingford 37 18 — 55

Crosby-Ironton 34 47 — 81

CROSBY-IRONTON

Jada Mitchell 2, Josie Schaefer 12, Hannah Compton 9, Brynn Hollenhorst 5, Margaret Silgen 15, Samatha Hachey 6, Ryley Bartels , Tori Oehrlein 32. FG 28-47 (59%), FT 16-21 (76%). 3-point 9-18 (50%). Overall: 9-5. Next: hosts Park Rapids 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Related Topics: LOCAL SPORTSGIRLS BASKETBALLAITKIN GOBBLERSC-I RANGERSLAKE REGION CHRISTIAN SCHOOLLITTLE FALLS FLYERSPEQUOT LAKES PATRIOTSPIERZ PIONEERSPILLAGERPINE RIVER-BACKUS TIGERSSTAPLES-MOTLEY CARDINALSVERNDALEWADENA-DEER CREEK WOLVERINES
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Brainerd player with the puck.
Prep
Boys Hockey: Warriors lose 6-0 to section leader Moorhead
Brainerd hosts Moorhead Jan. 21
January 22, 2023 05:56 PM
 · 
By  Sara Guymon
Northern Lakes Hockey logo.JPG
Prep
Area Girls Hockey: Cardinals knock off Northern Lakes
The Northern Lakes Lightning at Willmar Jan. 21
January 22, 2023 05:45 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
BD-Wrestling Graph.jpg
Prep
Area Wrestling: Little Falls 4th at Eastview Invite
2 area wresting teams hit the mat.
January 22, 2023 05:40 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
BD-Hockey Graph.JPG
Prep
Area Boys Hockey: Flyers race past Crookston
2 area boys hockey teams hit the ice.
January 22, 2023 05:35 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report