Area Girls Basketball: C-I takes care of Staples-Motley in Section 7-2A opening round

CROSBY — Hannah Compton led the way with 27 points for the No. 3 seeded Crosby-Ironton Rangers in their 84-58 win over No. 14 Staples-Motley in the Section 7-2A opening round Thursday, March 2.

Tori Oehrlein added 26 points in the win for Rangers.

The Cardinals were led by Livi Lorber, who recorded 26 points, and Ashley Robben, who tallied 13.

1 / 19: Staples-Motley's Livi Lorber takes the ball up the court as Crosby-Ironton's Hannah Compton defends Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Crosby. 2 / 19: Crosby-Ironton's Sammie Hachey takes the ball up the court as Staples-Motley's Camden Anderson defends Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Crosby. 3 / 19: Crosby-Ironton's Josie Schaefer comes down with the ball as Staples-Motley's Camden Anderson defends Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Crosby. 4 / 19: Crosby-Ironton Girls Basketball vs Staples-Motley Cardinals on Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Crosby. 5 / 19: Crosby-Ironton Girls Basketball vs Staples-Motley Cardinals on Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Crosby. 6 / 19: Crosby-Ironton Girls Basketball vs Staples-Motley Cardinals on Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Crosby. 7 / 19: Crosby-Ironton Girls Basketball vs Staples-Motley Cardinals on Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Crosby. 8 / 19: Crosby-Ironton Girls Basketball vs Staples-Motley Cardinals on Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Crosby. 9 / 19: Crosby-Ironton Girls Basketball vs Staples-Motley Cardinals on Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Crosby. 10 / 19: Crosby-Ironton Girls Basketball vs Staples-Motley Cardinals on Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Crosby. 11 / 19: Crosby-Ironton Girls Basketball vs Staples-Motley Cardinals on Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Crosby. 12 / 19: Crosby-Ironton Girls Basketball vs Staples-Motley Cardinals on Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Crosby. 13 / 19: Crosby-Ironton Girls Basketball vs Staples-Motley Cardinals on Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Crosby. 14 / 19: Crosby-Ironton Girls Basketball vs Staples-Motley Cardinals on Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Crosby. 15 / 19: Crosby-Ironton Girls Basketball vs Staples-Motley Cardinals on Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Crosby. 16 / 19: Crosby-Ironton Girls Basketball vs Staples-Motley Cardinals on Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Crosby. 17 / 19: Crosby-Ironton Girls Basketball vs Staples-Motley Cardinals on Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Crosby. 18 / 19: Crosby-Ironton's Samantha Hachey goes up for a rebound vs. Staples-Motley Cardinals on Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Crosby. 19 / 19: Crosby-Ironton Girls Basketball vs Staples-Motley Cardinals on Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Crosby.

Staples-Motley 27 31 — 58

Crosby-Ironton 38 46 — 84

STAPLES-MOTLEY

Livi Lorber 26, Ashley Robben 13, Georgia Kruchten 2, Lauren Rutten 10, Camden Anderson 7. FG 23-55 (42%), FT 6-12 (50%). 3-point 6-19 (32%). Overall: 6-21.

CROSBY-IRONTON

Josie Schaefer 1, Hailey Doucette 3, Lucille Lewandowski 4, Hannah Compton 27, Brynn Hollenhorst 6, Margaret Silgen 15, Samatha Hachey 2, Tori Oehrlein 26. FG 33-66 (50%), FT 9-12 (75%). 3-point 9-23 (39%). Overall: 20-7. Next: vs. Rock Ridge in Section 7-2A Quarterfinals at Hermantown 5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4.

Crosby-Ironton's Josie Schaefer comes down with the ball as Staples-Motley's Camden Anderson defends Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Crosby. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

ADVERTISEMENT

Wadena-Deer Creek 57, Hawley 43

HAWLEY — Madison Carsten scored 22 points for the No. 11 seeded Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines in their 57-43 upset win over No. 6 seeded Hawley in the Section 8-2A Opening round Thursday, March 2.

Payton Gravelle added 11 points for the Wolverines in the win.

Hawley 21 22 — 43

Wadena-Deer Creek 24 33 — 57

HAWLEY

Isabel Steer 13, Anna Steer 21, Emma Brookshire 9.

WADENA-DEER CREEK

Addyson Gravelle 6, Montana Carsten 9, Jada Dykhoff 2, Ally Pavek 7, Madison Carsten 22, Payton Gravelle 11. Overall: 16-11. Next: in Section 8-2A Quarterfinals Saturday, March 4.

Pierz 49, Pillager 33

PIERZ — Ashley Kimman and Britney Schommer each recorded 14 points for the No. 8 Pierz Pioneers in their 49-33 win over the No. 9 Pillager Huskies in the Section 7-2A Opening Round Thursday, March 2.

Lyndsey Strohmeier added 11 points for the Pioneers.

Pillager was led by Jada Loucks with 14 points and Grace Grimsley, who registered 11.

Pillager 15 18 — 33

Pierz 25 24 — 49

PILLAGER

Grace Grimsley 11, Juliana Ewald 6, Bailey Schommer 2, Jada Loucks 14. Overall: 12-15.

PIERZ

Sophie Leidenfrost 1, Britney Schommer 14, Ashley Kimman 14, Kenna Otte 2, Lyndsey Strohmeier 11, Lily Riley 7. FG 19-47 (40%), FT 4-8 (50%). 3-point 7-23 (30%). Overall: 12-14. Next: vs. Pequot Lakes in Section 7-2A Quarterfinals at Hermantown 11 a.m. Saturday, March 4.

Pequot Lakes 77, MLWR 28

PEQUOT LAKES — Maci Martini scored 23 points, including five 3-pointers, for the top-seeded Pequot Lakes Patriots’ 77-28 win over the No. 16 seeded Moose Lake-Willow River Rebels in the Section 7-2A Opening Round Thursday, March 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ella Kratochvil recorded 15 points while Isbael Larson tallied 14 in the win for the Patriots.

Moose Lake-WR 15 13 — 28

Pequot Lakes 33 24 — 77

MOOSE LAKE-WILLOW RIVER

Madison Wasche 12, Lexi Klininski 9, Alexys Anderson 3, Amanada Larson 2, Jenna Beck 2.

PEQUOT LAKES

Ella Kratochvil 15, Isabel Larson 14, Kelsi Martini 9, Maci Martini 23, Lauren Schultz 7, Reese Laposky 6. Overall: 23-3. Next: vs. Pierz in Section 7-2A Quarterfinals at Hermantown 11 a.m. Saturday, March 4.

Pine River-Backus 74, Sebeka 45

PINE RIVER — Cate Travis scored 33 points as the No. 4 Pine River-Backus Tigers knocked off the No. 5 Sebeka Trojans 74-45 in West Subsection 5-1A Quarterfinals Saturday, March 2.

Hannah Barchus added 13 points in the win for the Tigers.

Sebeka 20 25 — 45

Pine River-Backus 31 43 — 74

SEBEKA

Daphney Rathcke 2, Mandy Quaschnick 2, Maci Lake 11, Emma Ness 2, Samantha Stevens 4, Annika Pulju 12, Kyla Watson 9, Mya Weave 2.

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Cate Travis 33, Brianna Hanneken 2, Ella Dahl 3, Caylei Johnson 5, Ariana Burns 1, Sawyer Tulenchik 9, Hannah Barchus 13, Mimi Bueckers 6, Ella Brewer 2. Overall: 13-14. Next: vs. BBE/Bertha-Hewitt winner in West Subsection 5-1A Semifinals at Wadena 6 p.m. Saturday, March 4.

Nevis 58, Verndale 33

NEVIS — Reagan Ludovissie scored 11 points for the No. 7 seeded Verndale Pirates in their 58-33 loss to the No. 2 seeded Nevis Tigers in the West Subsection 5-1A Quarterfinals Thursday, March 2.

Nevis 27 31 — 58

Verndale 12 21 — 33

NEVIS

Clair Isaacson 4, Marley Mitchell 2, Olivia Harris 2, Addison Lindow 7, Liddy DeWulf 2, Kayli Bessler 12, Mya Stacey 22. FG 21-47 (44.7%), FT 8-13 (61.5%). 3-point 8-15 (53.3%).

VERNDALE

Avery Amerud 4, Taylor Johnson 5, Katie Blaha 9, Kaija Madsen 2, Reagen Ludovissie 11. FG 11-44 (25%), FT 6-8 (75%). 3-point 5-17 (29.4%). Overall: 8-19.

Prior Lake 41, Lake Region 40

MINNEAPOLIS — Nikole Thorson recorded 15 points for the No. 7 seeded Lake Region Hornets in their 41-40 loss to No. 6 Prior Lake in the Minnesota Association of Christian Schools State Consolation Semifinals Thursday, March 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hornets end their season with a 9-11 record.

Prior Lake 16 25 — 41

Lake Region 25 15 — 40

PRIOR LAKE

Anika D 8, Eliana W 3, Elliana 6, Sarah H 11, Madeline W 13.

LAKE REGION

Azil Pulak 2, Annalis Benson 6, Olivia Adams 4, Katrina Grotzke 2, Nikole Thorson 15, Emma Moore 9, Harley Amundson 2. FG 16-57 (28.1%), FT 3-6 (50%). 3-point 5-21 (23.8%). Overall: 9-11.

Sauk Rapids 54, Little Falls 37

SAUK RAPIDS — Leah LeBlanc scored 11 points for the No. 6 Little Falls Flyers in their 54-37 loss to the No. 3 Sauk Rapids Storm in the Section 8-3A Quarterfinals Thursday, March 2.

Sauk Rapids 29 25 — 54

Little Falls 12 25 — 37

SAUK RAPIDS

Grace Roesch 10, Courtney Paulson 11, Sienna Petermeier 5, Ella Jevne 4, Olivia Mohs 5, Lauren Schloe 14, Mia Rogholt 5. FG 20-42 (47%), FT 9-12 (75%). 3-point 5-11 (45%).

LITTLE FALLS

Haylee Fredregill 4, Janea Saldana 4, Claire VanRisseghem 8, Leah LeBlanc 11, Anastahja Steadman 2, Riley Becker 4, Madisyn Whitford 4. FG 13-42 (30%), FT 10-15 (66%). 3-point 1-17 (5%).

Duluth Marshall 85, Aitkin 41

DULUTH — The No. 13 seed Aitkin Gobblers fell to the No. 4 seeded Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers 85-41 in the Section 7-2A opening round Thursday, March 2.

The Gobblers end their season 7-18.

Duluth Marshall 51 34 — 85