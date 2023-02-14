Area Girls Basketball: C-I’s Oehrlein tops list of Ranger scorers in win

PINE RIVER — Tori Oehrlein scored 45 points to lead the Crosby-Ironton Rangers to a 93-41 non-conference victory over the Pine River-Backus Tigers Monday, Feb. 13.

Her 45 points also placed her atop the all-time scoring list for C-I basketball. The Rangers’ freshman now has 1,945 career points. She surpassed 2008 graduate Bryce Tesdahl, who held the old record with 1,943 career points.

Oehrlein added 14 rebounds. Margaret Silgen scored 15 points and Hannah Compton finished with 13 for C-I.

The Tigers were led by Cate Travis’ 16 points.

Crosby-Ironton 56 37 -- 93

Pine River-Backus 25 16 -- 41

CROSBY-IRONTON

Josie Schaefer 4, Lucille Lewandowski 8, Hannah Compton 13, Margaret Silgen 15, Samatha Hachey 8, Tori Oehrlein 45. FG 36-58 (62%), FT 17-21 (81%). 3-point 4-10 (40%). Overall: 14-7. Next: at Park Rapids 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16.

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Alaura Dahl 3, Cate Travis 16, Brianna Hanneken 4, Ella Dahl 1, Sawyer Tulenchik 2, Hannah Barchus 11, Mimi Bueckers 4. FG 14-47 (30%), FT 7-10 (70%). 3-point 6-24 (25%). Overall: 10-11. Next: hosts Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Little Falls 57, Aitkin 41

AITKIN — Leah LeBlanc scored 12 points and Riley Becker finished with 11 for the Little Falls Flyers in a 57-41 non-conference victory over the Aitkin Gobblers Monday, Feb. 13.

Ella Janzen led the Gobblers with nine points and Teagan Piecek, Allie Kullhem and Brita Westman each added six points.

Little Falls 39 18 -- 57

Aitkin 14 27 -- 41

LITTLE FALLS

Janea Saldana 1, Claire VanRisseghem 9, Leah LeBlanc 12 , Anastahja Steadman 6, Riley Becker 11, Madisyn Whitford 8, Malin Youngber 9. FT 11-20 (55%). Overall: 7-14. Next: hosts St. Cloud 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14.

AITKIN

Abigail Palm 4, Emma Jacobson 4, Teagan Piecek 6, Ailie Kullhem 6, Brita Westman 6, Emma Skaj 5, Ella Janzen 9, Camille Parenteau 1. FT 5-18 (28%). Overall: 6-15. Next: hosts Detroit Lakes 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16.

Pillager 69, MLWR 45

PILLAGER — Juliana Ewald scored a game-high 26 points to lead the Pillager Huskies to a 69-45 win over the Moose Lake-Willow River Rebels in a Section 7-2A game Monday, Feb. 13.

Grace Grimsley tallied 16 points as the Huskies improved to 8-12 overall.

MLWR 23 22 -- 45

Pillager 31 38 -- 69

MOOSE LAKE-WILLOW RIVER

Shannon Granquist 6, Ellie Nielson 3, Hannah Roach 1, Madison Wasche 8, Lexi Klininski 17, Madeline Volk 2, Adelyn Szczybak 2, Jenna Beck 6.

PILLAGER

Alayna Kavanaugh 2, Grace Grimsley 16, Alivia Brown 6, Gracie Mudgett 3, Juliana Ewald 26, Bailey Schommer 9, Jada Loucks 7. Overall: 8-12. Next: at Sebeka 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Willmar 64, Lake Region 29

WILLMAR — Nikole Thorson totaled a team-high 11 points for the Lake Region Christian Hornets in a 64-29 loss to Willmar in a Minnesota Association of Christian Schools game Monday, Feb. 13.

Annalis Benson scored six points, Azli Pulak added five and Olivia Adams led the team with nine rebounds.

Willmar 26 38 -- 64

Lake Region 17 12 -- 29

LAKE REGION

Azil Pulak 5, Annalis Benson 6, Olivia Adams 2, Tamara DeVries 2, Nikole Thorson 11, Emma Moore 3. FG 12-53 (23%), FT 2-8 (25%). 3-point 3-11 (27%). Overall: 8-11. Next: at St. Cloud Christian 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23.

Willmar

Sophie Bollig 12, Hope Reid 11, Lexi Nelson 8, Anna Lungren 4, Kaileg Hines 4, Kaiya Norbe 4, Grace Strong 3, Gabrielle Bollig 10, Margo Klassen 8.

Albany 60, Pierz 36

PIERZ — Alyssa Sadlovsky’s 12 points led the Pierz Pioneers in a 60-36 Granite Ridge Conference loss to the Albany Huskies Monday, Feb. 13.

Britney Schommer added nine points and Lyndsey Strohmeier added six for the Pioneers.

Albany 35 25 -- 60

Pierz 10 26 -- 36

PIERZ

Britney Schommer 9, Kenna Otte 2, Lyndsey Strohmeier 6, Lily Riley 4, Alyssa Sadlovsky 12. FG 11-51 (21%), FT 8-16 (50%). 3-point 6-24 (25%). Conference: 3-8. Overall: 9-13. Next: hosts Little Falls 5:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17.

Upsala 52, Staples-Motley 36

STAPLES — Staples-Motley's Lauren Rutten scored a team-high 17 points in a 52-36 loss to the Upsala Cardinals in a non-conference game Monday, Feb. 13.

Livi Lorber added eight points and Miranda Schotzko totaled four for S-M.

Upsala 24 28 -- 52

Staples-Motley 10 26 -- 36

UPSALA

Isabelle Leners 1, Dakota Soltis 10, Samantha Pilarski 14, Hannah Luedtke 6, Molly Leners 4, Isabel Ripplinger 4, Brenna Graves 10. FT 5-8 (63%).

STAPLES-MOTLEY