Area Girls Basketball: Cardinals fly past Aitkin

Staples-Motley 66, Aitkin 38

STAPLES — Lauren Rutten led the Staples-Motley Cardinals in scoring with 17 points as the Cardinals defeated the Aitkin Gobblers 66-38 in a Mid-State Conference game Thursday, Feb. 2.

Cami Anderson tallied 15 points for Staples-Motley while Georgia Krutchen chipped in 10 points.

Brita Westman led the Gobblers in scoring as she finished with nine points.

Staples-Motley 38 28 – 66

Aitkin 18 20 – 38

STAPLES-MOTLEY

Livi Lorber 9, Ashley Robben 9, Miranda Schotzko 6, Georgia Kruchten 10, Lauren Rutten 17, Camden Anderson 15. FT 6-12 (50%). Conference: 1-4. Overall: 4-13. Next: hosts Pillager 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6.

AITKIN

Emma Jacobson 8, Ailie Kullhem 2, Brita Westman 9, Ella Janzen 6, Haley Shereck 4, Camille Parenteau 5, Emma Skaj 4. FT 4-8 (50%). Conference: 0-5. Overall: 6-12. Next: hosts Crosby-Ironton 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Lake Region 30, Rosemount 27

ROSEMOUNT — Nikole Thorson recorded 13 points and 15 rebounds as the Lake Region Christian Hornets held off Rosemount to capture a 30-27 victory in a Minnesota Association of Christian Schools matchup Thursday, Feb. 2.

Rosemount 11 16 – 27

Lake Region 21 9 – 30

ROSEMOUNT

Katie Klejwa 7, Maya McKinny 1, Keira Wynja 8, Jada McKinny 7, Lynda Wynja 4.

LAKE REGION

Azil Pulak 4, Annalis Benson 3, Olivia Adams 2, Nikole Thorson 13, Emma Moore 8. FG 12-54 (22.2%), FT 3-5 (60%). 3-point 3-14 (21.4%). Conference: 5-9. Overall: 7-9.

Pequot Lakes 62, Park Rapids 48

PARK RAPIDS — Maci Martini tallied 20 points as the Pequot Lakes Patriots picked up a 62-48 victory over the Park Rapids Panthers in a Mid-State Conference game Thursday, Feb. 2.

Ella Kratchovil added 13 points for the Patriots who improved to 15-1 this season.

Park Rapids 23 25 – 48

Pequot Lakes 24 38 – 62

PARK RAPIDS

Mickey Clark 3, Gabi Shepersky 8, Tori Weaver 17, Olivia Davis 8, Anna Yliniemi 3, Julia Harmon 9. FT 7-14 (50%).

PEQUOT LAKES

Ella Kratochvil 13, Isabel Larson 8, Kelsi Martini 8, Maci Martini 20, Lauren Schultz 5, Reese Laposky 5, June Ruud 3. FT 18-29 (62%). Conference: 5-0. Overall: 15-1. Next: hosts Perham 7:15 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3.

Zimmerman 63, Little Falls 36

LITTLE FALLS — Claire VanRisseghem scored 12 points for the Little Falls Flyers in their 63-36 Granite Ridge Conference loss to the Zimmerman Thunder Thursday, Feb. 2.

Zimmerman 38 25 — 63

Little Falls 19 17 — 36

ZIMMERMAN

Pressly Haas 6, Madalynn Becker 7, Emma Becker 2, Payton McEachern 9, Reese Rivers 12, Samantha Paulsen 15, Cheyenne Christie 6, Olivia Glidden 6. FG 20-48 (41%), FT 16-19 (84%). 3-point 7-21 (33%).

LITTLE FALLS

Grace LeClair 1, Janea Saldana 1, Claire VanRisseghem 12, Leah LeBlanc 6, Anastahja Steadman 4, Riley Becker 4, Malin Youngberg 8. FG 13-49 (26%), FT 9-21 (42%). 3-point 1-9 (11%). Conference: 3-5. Overall: 6-10. Next: hosts Swanville 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4.

Milaca 56, Pierz 47

PIERZ — Alyssa Sadlovsky scored 13 points for the Pierz Pioneers as they lost to the Milaca Wolves 56-47 in a Granite Ridge Conference Thursday, Feb. 2.

Lily Riley added 11 for the Pioneers.

Milaca 21 35 — 56

Pierz 11 36 — 47

PIERZ

Britney Schommer 9, Ashley Kimman 4, Kenna Otte 3, Lyndsey Strohmeier 5, Lily Riley 11, Kari LeBlanc 3, Alyssa Sadlovsky 13. FG 18-50 (36%), FT 4-7 (57%). 3-point 8-23 (34%). Conference: 2-5. Overall: 8-9. Next: at Esko 7:15 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3.

Detroit Lakes 77, Crosby-Ironton 53

DETROIT LAKES — Tori Oehrlein recorded 23 points while Hannah Compton tallied 11 points as the Crosby-Ironton Rangers lost 77-53 to the Detroit Lakes Lakers in a Mid-State Conference Thursday, Feb. 2.

Detroit Lakes 37 40 – 77

Crosby-Ironton 17 36 – 53

CROSBY-IRONTON

Jada Mitchell 2, Josie Schaefer 3, Emma Silgen 3, Hannah Compton 11, Margaret Silgen 4, Korinna Nixon 3, Samatha Hachey 4, Tori Oehrlein 23. FG 18-45 (%), FT 11-15 (%). 3-point 6-23 ( %). Conference: 3-2. Overall: 11-6. Next: vs. Holy Family Catholic at Victoria 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4.

WHA 66, Pine River-Backus 50

WALKER— Cate Travis posted 14 points as the Pine River-Backus Tigers lost 66-50 to the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Wolves in a Northwoods Conference game Thursday, Feb. 2.

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 31 35 – 66

Pine River-Backus 22 28 – 50

WALKER-HACKENSACK-AKELEY

Avery Morrison 10, Aubrey Morrison 25, Ava Welk 11, Alexa Johannsen 3, Makenna Oelschlager 4, Britta Rand 10, Adyson Kurtz 3.

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Alaura Dahl 4, Cate Travis 14, Brianna Hanneken 4, Ella Dahl 4, Caylei Johnson 3, Sawyer Tulenchik 2, Hannah Barchus 8, Mimi Bueckers 8, Aaliyah Lewis 3. Conference: 5-3. Overall: 9-8. Next: at Upsala 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4

Henning 63, WDC 52

HENNING — Madison Carsten scored 23 points in the Wadena-Deer Creek’s 63-52 Park Region Conference loss to the Henning Hornets Thursday, Feb. 2.

Montana Carsten added 11 points in the loss to Henning.

Henning 33 30 — 63

Wadena-Deer Creek 27 25 — 52

HENNING

Faith Fisher 12, Becca Frederick 4, Lilya Fraki 9, Ally Hart 6, Natalie Eckhoff 8, Lyvia Misegades 24

WADENA-DEER CREEK