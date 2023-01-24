Area Girls Basketball: Cardinals hold off Verndale for win

STAPLES — Izzy Orlander led the way for the Staples-Motley Cardinals in their 54-51 win over the Verndale Pirates Monday, Jan. 23.

Livi Lorber and Miranda Schotzko each added 10 for the Cardinals in the win.

Verndale was led by Reagen Ludovissie with 15 points. Taylor Johnson added 12 and Katie Blaha 11.

Verndale Pirate Taylor Johnson guards Staples-Motley Cardinal Livi Lorber as she heads for the basket Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at Staples High School. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

Verndale 20 31 — 51

Staples-Motley 35 18 — 54

VERNDALE

Mallory Uselman 3, Taylor Johnson 12, Sarah Elfstrum 3, Katie Blaha 11, Olivia Stanley 5, Kaija Madsen 2, Reagen Ludovissie 15. Overall: 2-11. Next: hosts Sebeka 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27.

STAPLES-MOTLEY

Livi Lorber 10, Ashley Robben 9, Miranda Schotzko 10, Izzy Orlander 13, Lauren Rutten 8, Camden Anderson 4. Overall: 3-9. Next: hosts Pequot Lakes 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Pillager 66, Browerville 44

PILLAGER — Juliana Ewald scored 26 points for the Pillager Huskies in their 66-44 win over Browerville Monday, Jan. 23.

Grace Grimsley put in 14 points, Bailey Schommer 13 and Jada Loucks added 10 for the Huskies in the win.

Browerville 22 22 — 44

Pillager 34 32 — 66

BROWERVILLE

Ava Lorentz 2, Rhianna Buhl , Lauren Schnettler 10, Anna Myers 23, Abby Marxer 2, Ella Cuchna 5, Jalynn Dreher 2.

PILLAGER

Emma Reeder 3, Grace Grimsley 14, Juliana Ewald 26, Bailey Schommer 13, Jada Loucks 10. Overall: 7-6. Next: at Henning 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26.

Upsala 40, Pierz 37

UPSALA — Lily Riley recorded 10 points for the Pierz Pioneers in their 40-37 loss to the Upsala Cardinals Monday, Jan. 23.

Upsala 20 20 — 40

Pierz 16 21 — 37

PIERZ