Sports | Prep
|
Area Girls Basketball: Cardinals score a 7-point win

Three area girls basketball teams were in action Monday, Feb. 6.

Pillager-Staples Motley Girls Basketball
Staples-Motley's Izzy Olander, left, tries to stop Pillager's Jada Loucks Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in Staples.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
February 06, 2023 10:21 PM
STAPLES — Lauren Rutten’s 22 points propelled the Staples-Motley Cardinals to a 56-49 win over the Pillager Huskies Monday, Feb. 6.

Miranda Schotzko added 10 points as the Cardinals improved to 5-13.

Grace Grimsley led the Huskies with 18 points and Juliana Ewald totaled 17 points.

Staples-Motley 31 35 -- 56

Pillager 19 30 -- 49

STAPLES-MOTLEY

Livi Lorber 9, Ashley Robben 6, Miranda Schotzko 10, Izzy Orlander 7, Lauren Rutten 22, Camden Anderson 2. FT 11-15 (73%). Overall: 5-13. Next: hosts Park Rapids 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7.

PILLAGER

Grace Grimsley 18, Alivia Brown 5, Juliana Ewald 17, Bailey Schommer 8, Jada Loucks 1. FT 8-13 (62%). Overall: 7-11. Next: at Wadena-Deer Creek 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10.

Wadena-Deer Creek 69,

Bertha-Hewitt 38

WADENA — Madison Carsten scored 19 points and Jada Dykhoff followed with 18 as the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines defeated the Bertha-Hewitt Bears 69-38 in a Park Region Conference game Monday, Feb. 6.

Payton Gravelle finished with 13 points as the Wolverines improved to 7-4 in conference play.

Betha-Hewitt 27 9 -- 38

Wadena-Deer Creek 38 31 -- 69

BERTHA-HEWITT

Ashley Warren 1, Natalie Cline 6, Michaela Barthel 5, Keira Bertram 2, Taylor Lloyd 4, Rochelle Dean 6, Ava Bauch 10, Carissa Winscher 4. FT 3-6 (50%).

WADENA-DEER CREEK

Addyson Gravelle 9, Jada Dykhoff 18, Kennedy Ness 3, Ally Pavek 5, Madison Carsten 19, Lily Parker 2, Payton Gravelle 13. FT 5-11 (45%). Conference: 7-4. Overall: 11-9. Next: at Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7.

