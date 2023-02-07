Area Girls Basketball: Cardinals score a 7-point win
Three area girls basketball teams were in action Monday, Feb. 6.
We are part of The Trust Project.
STAPLES — Lauren Rutten’s 22 points propelled the Staples-Motley Cardinals to a 56-49 win over the Pillager Huskies Monday, Feb. 6.
Miranda Schotzko added 10 points as the Cardinals improved to 5-13.
Grace Grimsley led the Huskies with 18 points and Juliana Ewald totaled 17 points.
Staples-Motley 31 35 -- 56
Pillager 19 30 -- 49
STAPLES-MOTLEY
Livi Lorber 9, Ashley Robben 6, Miranda Schotzko 10, Izzy Orlander 7, Lauren Rutten 22, Camden Anderson 2. FT 11-15 (73%). Overall: 5-13. Next: hosts Park Rapids 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7.
PILLAGER
Grace Grimsley 18, Alivia Brown 5, Juliana Ewald 17, Bailey Schommer 8, Jada Loucks 1. FT 8-13 (62%). Overall: 7-11. Next: at Wadena-Deer Creek 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10.
Wadena-Deer Creek 69,
Bertha-Hewitt 38
WADENA — Madison Carsten scored 19 points and Jada Dykhoff followed with 18 as the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines defeated the Bertha-Hewitt Bears 69-38 in a Park Region Conference game Monday, Feb. 6.
ADVERTISEMENT
Payton Gravelle finished with 13 points as the Wolverines improved to 7-4 in conference play.
Betha-Hewitt 27 9 -- 38
Wadena-Deer Creek 38 31 -- 69
BERTHA-HEWITT
Ashley Warren 1, Natalie Cline 6, Michaela Barthel 5, Keira Bertram 2, Taylor Lloyd 4, Rochelle Dean 6, Ava Bauch 10, Carissa Winscher 4. FT 3-6 (50%).
WADENA-DEER CREEK
Addyson Gravelle 9, Jada Dykhoff 18, Kennedy Ness 3, Ally Pavek 5, Madison Carsten 19, Lily Parker 2, Payton Gravelle 13. FT 5-11 (45%). Conference: 7-4. Overall: 11-9. Next: at Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Three boys basketball teams were in action Monday, Feb. 6.
The Northern Lakes Lightning hosted Morris-Benson Monday, Feb. 6
Wadena-Deer Creek hosted Detroit Lakes Monday, Feb. 6.
The Mount Ski Gull team competed at Giants Ridge.