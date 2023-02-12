99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, February 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Area Girls Basketball: Flyers fall to Foley

Little Falls at Foley Feb. 11

Little Falls Flyers Logo.jpg
By Dispatch staff report
February 12, 2023 02:44 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

FOLEY — Claire VanRisseghem scored eight points for the Little Falls Flyers in their 42-17 Granite Ridge Conference loss to the Foley Falcons Saturday, Feb. 11.

Foley 19 23 — 42

Little Falls 12 5 — 17

FOLEY

Piper Osborne 12, Adelyn Rudnitski 5, Ella Duevel 7, Brittany Mellgren 8, Lillian Sachs 1, Kaitlyn Foster 9. FG 14-50 (28%), FT 9-14 (64.3%). 3-point 5-20 (25%).

LITTLE FALLS

Claire VanRisseghem 8, Leah LeBlanc 4, Anastahja Steadman 1, Malin Youngberg 1, Riley Becker 2, Madisyn Whitford 1. FG 6-34 (17.6%), FT 4-13 (30.8%). 3-point 1-6 (16.7%). Conference: 3-8. Overall: 6-14. Next: at Aitkin 7:15 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13.

Related Topics: LOCAL SPORTSGIRLS BASKETBALLAITKIN GOBBLERSC-I RANGERSLAKE REGION CHRISTIAN SCHOOLLITTLE FALLS FLYERSPEQUOT LAKES PATRIOTSPIERZ PIONEERSPILLAGERPINE RIVER-BACKUS TIGERSSTAPLES-MOTLEY CARDINALSVERNDALEWADENA-DEER CREEK WOLVERINES
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
BD-Wrestling Graph.jpg
Prep
Area Wrestling: 2 area girl wrestlers advance to state
Girls Wrestling Section 6 and 7 Individual Tournament
February 12, 2023 02:42 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
BD-Hockey Graph.JPG
Prep
Area Boys Hockey: Flyers net big win to end regular season
2 area boys hockey teams hit the ice.
February 12, 2023 02:41 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Little Falls Flyers Logo.jpg
Prep
Area Boys Basketball: Little Falls lose section game to Willmar
Little Falls at Willmar Feb. 11
February 12, 2023 02:39 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Kade Stengrim
Prep
Boys Hockey: Warriors tie with Bemidji
Brainerd at Bemidji Feb. 11
February 12, 2023 02:38 PM