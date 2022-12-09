Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Area Girls Basketball: Flyers outscore S-M for win

Six area teams hit the hardcourt Thursday.

0524basketball.jpg
By Dispatch staff report
December 08, 2022 10:13 PM
STAPLES — Sophia Sinclair scored 23 points and Kendal Swantek followed with 18 in a 59-43 win for Little Falls over Staples-Motley Thursday, Dec. 8.

Lauren Rutton led the Cardinals with 10 points and Livi Lorber tallied nine.

Staples-Motley 23 20 -- 43

Little Falls 23 36 -- 59

STAPLES-MOTLEY

Amanda Carter 2, Audrey Brownell 4, Allison Orlander 1, Livi Lorber 9, Ashley Robben 6, Izzy Orlander 6, Lauren Rutten 10, Camden Anderson 5. FG 13-23 (56%), FT 14-23 (60%). 3-point 3-4 (75%). Overall: 2-3. Next: at Pierz 7:15 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9.

LITTLE FALLS

Kendal Swantek 18, Grace LeClair 2, Sophia Sinclair 23, Claire VanRisseghem 6, Anastahja Steadman 4, Riley Becker 6. FG 27-47 (57%), FT 3-11 (27%). 3-point 2-8 (25%). Overall: 1-2. Next: hosts Mora 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Crosby-Ironton 59, Esko 54

ESKO — Led by Tori Oehrlein’s 23 points, Crosby-Ironton took down Esko 59-54 in a Section 7-2A matchup Thursday, Dec. 8.

C-I’s Hannah Compton and Josie Schaefer each added 12 points in the win.

Esko 35 19 -- 54

Crosby-Ironton 30 29 -- 59

CROSBY-IRONTON

Josie Schaefer 12, Annalisese Vignieri 1, Lucille Lewandowski 2, Hannah Compton 12, Margaret Silgen 5, Samatha Hachey 4, Tori Oehrlein 23. FG 21-44 (%), FT 13-19 (%). 3-point 4-15 ( %). Overall: 1-2. Next: at Wadena-Deer Creek 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Pillager 76, LPGE 29

LONG PRAIRIE — Juliana Ewald led the Pillager Huskies with 23 points in a 76-29 win over Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Thursday, Dec. 8.

Jada Loucks added 16 points for the Huskies.

LPGE 9 20 -- 29

Pillager 59 17 -- 76

PILLAGER

Kaylee Mudgett 6, Alayna Kavanaugh 2, Emma Reeder 6, Grace Grimsley 6, Aidyn Schuett 3, Gracie Mudgett 5, Juliana Ewald 23, Bailey Schommer 7, Jada Loucks 16. Overall: 2-1. Next: hosts Henning 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9.

Pine River-Backus 75, Sebeka 40

SEBEKA — Ramsey Tulenchik tallied 14 points to lead Pine River-Backus to a 75-40 win in a Section 5-1A showdown Thursday, Dec. 8.

Hannah Barchus added 11 points and Alaura Dahl and Cate Travis each finished with 10 in the Tigers.

Sebeka 20 20 -- 40

Pine River-Backus 38 37 -- 75

SEBEKA

Mandy Quaschnick 7, Maci Lake 2, Emma Ness 3, Samantha Stevens 4, Annika Pulju 10, Kyla Watson 4, Mya Weaver 6, Kenzie Bullock 1, Bella Connor 3. FT 5- 19 (26%).

PINE RIVER-BACKUS

Alaura Dahl 10, Cate Travis 10, Brianna Hanneken 3, Ramsey Tulenchik 14, Ella Dahl 5, Caylei Johnson 1, Sawyer Tulenchik 8, Hannah Barchus 11, Mimi Bueckers 7, Aaliyah Lewis 6. FT 13-21 (62%). Overall: 3-1. Next: at Lake of the Woods 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9.

Related Topics: LOCAL SPORTSGIRLS BASKETBALLAITKIN GOBBLERSCROSBY-IRONTON RANGERSLITTLE FALLS FLYERSPILLAGERPINE RIVER-BACKUS TIGERSSTAPLES-MOTLEY CARDINALS
