Area Girls Basketball: Flyers outscore S-M for win

STAPLES — Sophia Sinclair scored 23 points and Kendal Swantek followed with 18 in a 59-43 win for Little Falls over Staples-Motley Thursday, Dec. 8.

Lauren Rutton led the Cardinals with 10 points and Livi Lorber tallied nine.

Staples-Motley 23 20 -- 43

Little Falls 23 36 -- 59

STAPLES-MOTLEY

Amanda Carter 2, Audrey Brownell 4, Allison Orlander 1, Livi Lorber 9, Ashley Robben 6, Izzy Orlander 6, Lauren Rutten 10, Camden Anderson 5. FG 13-23 (56%), FT 14-23 (60%). 3-point 3-4 (75%). Overall: 2-3. Next: at Pierz 7:15 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9.

LITTLE FALLS

Kendal Swantek 18, Grace LeClair 2, Sophia Sinclair 23, Claire VanRisseghem 6, Anastahja Steadman 4, Riley Becker 6. FG 27-47 (57%), FT 3-11 (27%). 3-point 2-8 (25%). Overall: 1-2. Next: hosts Mora 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Crosby-Ironton 59, Esko 54

ESKO — Led by Tori Oehrlein’s 23 points, Crosby-Ironton took down Esko 59-54 in a Section 7-2A matchup Thursday, Dec. 8.

C-I’s Hannah Compton and Josie Schaefer each added 12 points in the win.

ADVERTISEMENT

Esko 35 19 -- 54

Crosby-Ironton 30 29 -- 59

CROSBY-IRONTON

Josie Schaefer 12, Annalisese Vignieri 1, Lucille Lewandowski 2, Hannah Compton 12, Margaret Silgen 5, Samatha Hachey 4, Tori Oehrlein 23. FG 21-44 (%), FT 13-19 (%). 3-point 4-15 ( %). Overall: 1-2. Next: at Wadena-Deer Creek 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Pillager 76, LPGE 29

LONG PRAIRIE — Juliana Ewald led the Pillager Huskies with 23 points in a 76-29 win over Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Thursday, Dec. 8.

Jada Loucks added 16 points for the Huskies.

LPGE 9 20 -- 29

Pillager 59 17 -- 76

PILLAGER

Kaylee Mudgett 6, Alayna Kavanaugh 2, Emma Reeder 6, Grace Grimsley 6, Aidyn Schuett 3, Gracie Mudgett 5, Juliana Ewald 23, Bailey Schommer 7, Jada Loucks 16. Overall: 2-1. Next: hosts Henning 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9.

Pine River-Backus 75, Sebeka 40

SEBEKA — Ramsey Tulenchik tallied 14 points to lead Pine River-Backus to a 75-40 win in a Section 5-1A showdown Thursday, Dec. 8.

Hannah Barchus added 11 points and Alaura Dahl and Cate Travis each finished with 10 in the Tigers.

Sebeka 20 20 -- 40

Pine River-Backus 38 37 -- 75

SEBEKA

Mandy Quaschnick 7, Maci Lake 2, Emma Ness 3, Samantha Stevens 4, Annika Pulju 10, Kyla Watson 4, Mya Weaver 6, Kenzie Bullock 1, Bella Connor 3. FT 5- 19 (26%).

PINE RIVER-BACKUS